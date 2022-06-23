‘A Big Year Was Ahead.’ Ravens Players Mourn Death Of Teammate Jaylon Ferguson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Current and former Baltimore Ravens players expressed their sorrow and grief on social media after the team announced Wednesday morning that outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson had died.

Selected 85th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ferguson played 38 games in three seasons with the Ravens, 10 of them starts, recording 67 combined tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.

The 26-year-old Louisiana native was found dead inside a Baltimore home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue on Wednesday about 11:25 p.m., police said.

The cause of his death is still under investigation.

Following the news of what the team called “a life lost much too soon,” players said they were shocked and saddened by Ferguson’s passing and shared stories about their time on the field together.

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen said Ferguson was the last player he spoke with at the team’s facility in Owings Mills.

“Spent almost everyday in the sauna together tryna see who gone last longer,” he tweeted. “Said it was our turn this year man. Ima miss you bro.”

He tweeted earlier: “My brother. I love you man,” punctuated with a heart-breaking emoji.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said he had just asked Ferguson about when “Sack Daddy,” his nickname at Louisiana Tech, was going to come out. “A big year was ahead,” Humphrey said.

Inside linebacker Josh Bynes recalled how he and Ferguson always had “REAL” conversations.

“Joked together, laughed together, prayed together, fought on the field together!! Just a genuine spirit. Love this man! Will miss you bro,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday evening, the team released a series of statements from head coach John Harbaugh and players recalling Ferguson’s infectious personality and big smile, both oft-repeated phrases.

Head Coach John Harbaugh

“Jaylon was a good-hearted, gentle person who loved his family and his team. He was a joy to talk with and be around every day. You always wanted to see and talk to ‘Ferg.’ Our prayers and our help go to his family. Our hearts are with his Spirit. R.I.P., Jaylon.”

OLB Tyus Bowser

“Me and ‘Ferg’ went through some of the same struggles when it came to making a name for ourselves in the league. From that, we were able to gain an understanding and help each other build and grow as players. From the playbook, to the field – and even outside of work – we created a strong bond amongst ourselves. Whether I was having a bad day or vice versa, we encouraged each other, and that’s what I appreciated most and what I’ll miss about him. His positive energy, encouragement and his belief in me helped mold me into the player and man I am today. He will be missed but NEVER forgotten. Rest Easy, 45.”

DE Calais Campbell

“Jaylon was a great young man to be around. He usually had a big smile on his face and would lighten up the room with a joke. He was just a great, fun guy. He will be missed.”

S Tony Jefferson

“‘J Ferg’ had the most genuine energy I’ve ever been around. Before I left after minicamp in the locker room, he expressed how he was ready to have a big year, and I believed it was going to be his best season as a Raven. He will be watching over us, I know it, and he will bring the team closer just from his mark he left. He will definitely be missed. We love you, ‘Ferg Dog.’ May you continue to send your contagious energy to this team every day. We need it to get to where we want to get. You will never be forgotten in Jesus’ name!”

FB Pat Ricard

“My heart is broken for Jaylon and his family. This doesn’t feel real as I write these words. Life is too short to not cherish every moment and every person. Jaylon is someone I will cherish for the rest of my life. His smile and uplifting attitude are two things I will never forget. You’d find a smile on his face no matter how the day was going. His personality was infectious throughout the locker room, and there wasn’t a person in the organization who didn’t have respect for him. My deepest condolences go out to Jaylon and his family.”

OT Ronnie Stanley

“Jaylon had a pure heart. He wanted to be a great player, but never tried to downplay his teammates to get there. While going against him in practice, he would always tell me when I was doing a good job, even when it meant it was against himself. He was always with a smile and had an eagerness to learn. He wanted to be better for himself and his kids. He was so excited every time he had a new kid who was about to be born. He always talked about them and how he plays for them.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also released a statement after Ferguson’s death was announced.

“I am saddened by the loss of Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson. He was just a young man living a life that most of us can only dream of,” he said. “Jaylon was torn from this world in the prime of his life. I ask that we all pray for his family, his three young children, his friends, and his teammates as they deal with this tragedy.”