ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The 39th Annual African World Festival Returns To Hart Plaza In 2022

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30f69e_0gIVNQ5V00

(CBS DETROIT) – After being hosted at the Charles H. Wright Museum for several years, the African World Festival will return to Detroit’s Hart Plaza this year.

At the same time the museum announced where the festival would be held, it was also announced it would be held a few weeks earlier in July, rather than when in August, when it typically happens.

The African World Festival is Detroit’s largest celebration of the African culture and includes several performances by local and national artists, food and art vendors, programming for both children and adults, and information booths with community resources.

The 2022 headliners include Mama Sol, Lizz Wright, The Legendary Wailers, Seun Kuti, and We Are Scorpio feat. jessica Care moore + Steffanie Christi’an.

To view the full list of performers for each day, visit here .

The festival will take place Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17.

Single-day tickets for the festival are:

  • $15 for Adult (ages 13 and above)
  • $10 for Youth (ages 4 – 12)
  • Admission is free for children 3 and under

Members of the Charles H. Wright Museum receive free admission to the festival. In order to claim that free tickets, members should visit, here , to enter their membership information.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Visit the Detroit Historical Museum for free on Saturday

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Historical Museum is offering visitors free admission on Saturday, June 25. Free Family Fun Day is available to guests of all ages from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. No pre-registration is necessary. The museum features Detroit's history in an interactive and innovative way.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Church in Detroit hosts free gas giveaway

It seems like everyone is struggling with skyrocketing gas prices and inflation. It’s something Daisy Bryant knows all too well. “But you know me and my family are hanging in there,” Bryant said. Thankfully, she and others on Saturday got $20 dollars worth of gas free of charge,...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Metro Detroit bar chain Bobcat Bonnie's stirs controversy with abortion drink special

A Roe-inspired cocktail discount by Metro Detroit's Bobcat Bonnie's has turned into a PR nightmare. The bar faces blowback on social media after announcing $5 signature drinks for "women who lost their reproductive rights today" after the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday ruling curtailing abortion. One woman accused it of a "sick and unthinkable attempt at making money." Others called it "gross."
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Society
interlochenpublicradio.org

Detroit to reopen 10 public library branches

After a two-year closure due to COVID-19, the Detroit Public Library system will soon reopen 10 branches. Library officials are working to hire people to fill more than 100 new vacant positions before opening day. Russ Bellant, a Detroit Public Library commissioner, said they struggled to reopen libraries earlier due...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Al Roker of 'Today' to film segment next week on Detroit hot dogs

"Today" personality Al Roker is stopping by the Motor City next week and plans to visit some of the city's biggest hot dog spots for an episode for his digital streaming show. Roker will broadcast live on Wednesday from Cullen Plaza along the Detroit Riverfront. Afterward, the NBC star will film a segment on hot dogs for his digital show, "Family Style," stopping by American Coney Island and Detroit CMO.
DETROIT, MI
1049 The Edge

Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena Hosts Independence Weekend Summer Slam

With the nation's Independence day approaching many people are starting to put their plans together, and with the 4th being on a Monday this year, the weekend before gets roped in and many people have a 3 day weekend. With so many not having to return to work until Tuesday morning the partying plans start Friday night and go well into Monday evening. there is no shortage of entertainment options, from visiting family, to cookouts, sporting events, and any other gathering you can think you.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizz Wright
Person
Seun Kuti
The Detroit Free Press

51-year-old family auto shop in Detroit doesn't advertise, treats customers like family

Among the first African American Marines was an aspiring entrepreneur with metro Detroit roots who would go on to become the first Black supplier of aftermarket parts to Chrysler. That multitalented gentleman was the late Earl Hood Sr.  Today, Mr. Hood’s name still is associated with automobiles, thanks to his son, Earl “Butch” Hood Jr., who operates Hood’s Car Care Clinic in northwest Detroit. ...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

2022 Ford Fireworks On June 27: Here’s What To Know

(CBS DETROIT) — The sky will be filled with bright colors once again for the 64th annual Ford Fireworks. The show returns to downtown Detroit at about 10 p.m. on June 27 for an in-person viewing with the theme “Hey Detroit, The Sky Shines for You!” For the last two years, the show was held with no crowd at the Lake St. Clair Metropark due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s show will feature more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects visible for miles along the Detroit River. The Ford Fireworks can also be viewed on WDIV-TV (Local 4) beginning at 8 p.m. on June 27....
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

June 23 is Detroit-Style Pizza Day: Here's where to celebrate

There are a lot of national food holidays celebrating certain dishes, cuisines and condiments, but none more cheesy and delicious as National Detroit-Style Pizza Day, June 23. The holiday was born last year when Buddy's Day, which was named by Detroit Mayor Dave Bing in 2011, evolved to National Detroit-Style Pizza Day. This was part of the year-long, 75th anniversary celebration for the Buddy's Pizza brand.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Campus Martius movie nights: What to see and what to bring

A longstanding cinema tradition returns to Campus Martius on Thursday nights. Movie Nights in the D has released its  summer lineup for 2022, and it offers a wide variety for everyone. For over 15 years, families have been gathering in one of Detroit's most beloved spaces for free outdoor viewings of family-favorite films. The iconic scenery of Campus Martius has allowed moviegoers to enjoy Michigan-made concessions with the Detroit skyline behind the big screen.  ...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Localevent#Local Life#Parade#African#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
WXYZ

Spotlight on the News: Dr. Antoine Garibaldi & restoring licenses

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 26, Spotlight on the News will interview Dr. Antoine Garibaldi, President of the University of Detroit Mercy. He reflects on his 11 years as leader of the Detroit educational institution. We'll also talk to Khyla Craine, Deputy Legal Director of the Michigan Department of State, and JoAnn Chavez, Senior V.P. & Chief Legal Officer, DTE Energy, of DTE Energy. about Michigan's driver's license restoration clinics.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A stylish way to rep Detroit and support a good cause

You can show your Detroit pride while also supporting a good cause and looking good while doing it. Survived Streetwear is designed to do just that while also keeping you looking stylish. Joshua Felix joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss the brand and its unique mission....
DETROIT, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Is this New Horror Movie Dissing Detroit?

Everyone in Michigan knows that while Detroit is a city of full of future change and promise, people love to underestimate this city and it's great people. To the point that people love to find and highlight negative stereotypes about the city an unfair amount. So when I heard that...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
CBS Detroit

2022 Ford Fireworks: City Of Detroit Provides Information On Closures, Restrictions, & Parking

(CBS DETROIT) – The 2022 Ford Fireworks are scheduled for June 27 this year. To ensure residents are safe while enjoying the event, the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan will be enforcing access restrictions to Belle Isle, Hart Plaza, and other parks along the Detroit River.   Hart Plaza City officials say Hart Plaza will be open, but people will not be able to set up anything before 2 p.m. on June 27 In addition to this, Hart Plaza will only be open until capacity is reached No tents, alcohol, drones, pets, or contraband (weapons, knives, etc.) will be allowed. Flames or fires are...
DETROIT, MI
cityoftaylor.com

Chick-fil-A coming to Eureka Road location

Get ready Taylor. Chick-fil-A is heading your way!. Developers recently submitted applications and detailed plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the site of the currently vacant Little Daddy’s Restaurant at 22250 Eureka Road. The plans call for demolition of the existing building and a totally new rebuild on the site, which is on the southern outskirts of the Southland Center property.
TAYLOR, MI
CBS Detroit

MDOT: Here’s A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend. MDOT officials are also reminding residents to not follow vehicles into work zones or to move any barriers or barrels set up in order to protect workers and drivers. Here is the list of construction for this weekend: I-75: Oakland – NB I-75, Clarkston Rd to Saginaw Rd, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm. Oakland – NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to 9 Mile, Fri 9am-7/1. Oakland – NB I-75, 7 Mile to 9 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 left closed, Fri 9am-3pm. Oakland – NB I-75, 7 Mile to...
DETROIT, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Detroit Burgers | 10 Must-Try Burgers in Detroit Michigan

If you’re looking for the best burgers in Detroit, you’ve come to the right place!. Burgers are easy to love, which is why they are so popular. The combination of a juicy ground beef patty and a fresh, fluffy bun functions as the perfect canvas for a culinary adventure.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy