Denver, CO

Colorado Weather: Monsoonal Moisture Is Coming, Heaviest Rain Stays Away From The Front Range

By First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
 2 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – The seasonal shift in wind direction called the summer monsoon will mean a lot of moisture in Colorado through the weekend. The heaviest rain will be in the southern region of the state.

The moisture is coming from New Mexico where there has been a lot of rain in recent days. And that is why Colorado’s southern communities from the San Juan Mountains to Pueblo and Lamar will see the most significant precipitation. Weather models agree at least some areas south of Highway 50 will get at least 2 inches of rain through Sunday.

Farther north in Denver and along the Front Range, the rain will be far more scattered and total precipitation over the next 5 days will stay well under 1 inch for the vast majority of neighborhoods. In fact, the chance for rain reaching as far north as the Denver metro area on Wednesday is so small the CBS4 Weather Team has removed the chance from the forecast. Most of the rain in Colorado on Wednesday will be around Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Silverton, Durango, and Pagosa Springs.

The chance for  afternoon and evening showers reaching Denver and the Front Range gets somewhat better on Thursday and Friday. The best chances will wait until the weekend.

But even on Saturday and Sunday, rain is not guaranteed everywhere. And for most areas, there will be long breaks between showers. In other words, the weekend will be far from a “wash out”. What is guaranteed is cooler weather. The Denver area will stay below 80 degrees which of course is below normal for late June.

