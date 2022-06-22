ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Permanent public sculpture honouring Windrush legacy unveiled in Hackney

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

A monument honouring people who came to the UK on the Empire Windrush over 70 years ago has been unveiled outside Hackney Town Hall for Windrush Day (22 June).

Artist Thomas J Price created Warm Shores to celebrate the legacy of the Windrush Generation and their contributions to the nation.

Created using photo archives and digital 3D scans, the bronze figures are a physical representation of the African Caribbean diaspora.

"I feel honoured to be part of this celebration... my Jamaican grandmother came over as a nurse" Price said on his website.

