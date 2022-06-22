The 8 best pillows we tested in 2022, for every type of sleeper

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Our sleep habits can have a major impact on our health and wellbeing. Central to getting a great night's sleep is having a solid setup, including a really comfortable, supportive pillow.

"A good pillow is absolutely a top priority," said Rebecca Robbins , sleep researcher, author, and instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist at the Brigham and Women's Hospital. "No matter your budget, I really encourage people to splurge and invest in these products because they will help."

With that in mind, we tested 23 different pillows and considered many others. While I (a back sleeper) slept on every pillow recommended in this guide for at least three nights, individual preferences and anatomy vary greatly. (See how to find the perfect pillow .) I enlisted a stomach sleeper and two side sleepers to try each pillow for at least a night and considered feedback from other editors who have tried or reviewed pillows over the last few years.

Here are the best pillows in 2022

Best pillow overall

The Coop Home Goods Original Pillow offers thoughtful features like adjustable fill, a washable pillow cover, and an unparalleled 100-night trial that make it the best choice for most people.

Fill: Shredded memory foam and microfiber

Shredded memory foam and microfiber Firmness: Adjustable, but on the firmer side

Adjustable, but on the firmer side Hypoallergenic: Yes

Yes Sizes available: Queen (20" x 30") and king (20" x 36")

Queen (20" x 30") and king (20" x 36") Care instructions: Wash in cold water, delicate cycle. Do not use fabric softener or bleach. Tumble dry low until the inner pillow is completely dry before use.

Wash in cold water, delicate cycle. Do not use fabric softener or bleach. Tumble dry low until the inner pillow is completely dry before use. Who it's best for: Back, side, and stomach sleepers who like the feel of memory foam

Pros: Completely customizable with removable fill, comes with additional fill if you prefer a firmer pillow, comes with a washable encasement, hypoallergenic, 5-year warranty, 100-night trial

Cons: On the firmer side and might not be the best choice if you don't like memory foam, testers in previous reviews thought it arrived with a slightly funny smell

It's rare to come across a product as thoughtfully designed as the Coop Home Goods Original Pillow . Made from hypoallergenic shredded memory foam, the fill in the Coop pillow is adjustable so you can customize it to the perfect loft for your sleep preferences. Other thoughtful features like a washable cover, 5-year warranty, and 100-night trial make it our top recommendation.

When you open the box, a bright yellow insert walks you through how to customize the pillow and suggestions on how much fill to add or remove (it's more than you think) based on your preferred sleeping position. While the pillow arrives almost overfilled, it also comes with a half-pound bag of additional fill in case you need even more support.

I followed the package recommendations to remove about a third of the fill for back sleepers. The result felt deeply personalized, and it was very comfortable to sleep on with an outstanding balance of support and fluff.

One drawback? If you favor a softer, more down-like fill (like I do), you may find the Coop pillow is on the firmer side and tends to get a bit hot during the night. However, we think most people will love the customization of the Coop pillow, especially if you prefer the springy feel of memory foam.

Read our full review of Coop Home Goods' The Original Pillow .

Best pillow on a budget

At about $20 per pillow, the Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows are an inexpensive option that still offers a comfortable, supportive night's sleep.

Fill: Gel fiber down alternative

Gel fiber down alternative Firmness: Moderate

Moderate Hypoallergenic: Yes

Yes Sizes available: Queen (20" x 24") and king (20" x 28")

Queen (20" x 24") and king (20" x 28") Care instructions: Wash on a delicate cycle using cold water. Lay flat to dry.

Wash on a delicate cycle using cold water. Lay flat to dry. Who it's best for: Side and back sleepers

Pros: Inexpensive, soft and stackable, sleeps relatively cool, machine washable, good for stomach and side sleepers, 30-day return window, hypoallergenic

Cons: Side sleepers will likely need two or more of these pillows, pillows are not adjustable

If you're the type of person that can fall asleep just about anywhere or you're primarily concerned about price, the Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow is the best bang for your buck.

These pillows are on the thinner side but have a gentle, down-like plushness that sets them apart from other inexpensive pillows I've tried. While they're more squishy than supportive, they're a good choice for stomach sleepers; back sleepers; and anyone who likes to hug, fold, or stack their pillows at night.

I've spent several months sleeping with these pillows on and off, and they haven't gone flat or gotten lumpy. They are a little less lofty and bouncy than when I first got them, but I like that since it gives them a more lived-in feel.

"Gel pillow" is a bit of a misnomer; there's no liquid or cooling gel in these pillows like there is in some other cooling pillows. Instead, these pillows are filled with polyester gel fiber, similar to a down alternative in both feel and performance. Compared to denser materials like memory foam, the pillows stay relatively cool but stop short of actively cooling you like the Leesa Hybrid Pillow.

While these pillows aren't adjustable, each pack comes with two pillows, so you can easily stack them to your desired comfort level. The company also offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee — a rarity for Amazon-only pillow brands.

Best pillow for side sleepers

The Casper Original Pillow offers the loft and support that side sleepers need but with the soft and fluffy feel of a down alternative.

Fill: Polyester microfiber

Polyester microfiber Firmness: Moderate

Moderate Hypoallergenic: Yes

Yes Sizes available: Standard (18" x 26") and king (18" x 34")

Standard (18" x 26") and king (18" x 34") Care instructions: Remove inner pillow. Wash with cool water and a mild detergent on the gentle cycle. Run the rinse cycle twice. Tumble dry low.

Remove inner pillow. Wash with cool water and a mild detergent on the gentle cycle. Run the rinse cycle twice. Tumble dry low. Who it's best for: Side sleepers

Pros: Soft and fluffy, 2-inch gusset that provides support for side sleepers, removable inner pillow, machine washable, 100-night trial period

Cons: Loft is not very adjustable, not as supportive as memory foam

The goal of a good pillow is to bring your neck in alignment with the rest of your spine. For side sleepers, this means bridging the gap between your ear and where your shoulder meets the mattress. But shoulder size and height can vary a lot from person to person, meaning one side sleeper might need a lofty pillow while another needs just a little bit of lift.

The Coop pillow is ideal for side sleepers because it offers a lot of customization to help fill that gap. But if you're not a memory foam fan, your next best bet is the Casper Original Pillow .

Made from down-alternative fill with a percale cotton shell, the Casper pillow feels a lot like the soft, plush pillows you'd find in hotel rooms. A 2-inch gusset (the strip of fabric between seams that gives the pillow a more boxy shape) keeps the pillow lofted for the supportive lift that side sleepers require, but the plush fill still provides the "sinking in" sensation when you lay your head down.

One of the side sleepers who tried the pillow over several weeks also loved that it stayed cool throughout the night and kept its shape despite its softer fill.

You can adjust the fill a bit by removing the inner pillow, but all the side sleepers who tried it preferred the loft of the full pillow. If you want a balance of support and softness, we recommend giving the Casper Original Pillow a try; just keep in mind that it's not as customizable or adjustable as other pillows.

Read our full review of the Casper Original Pillow .

Best pillow for back sleepers

Luxuriously plush, the Saatva Latex Pillow offers an ultra-comfortable, hotel-like experience and is particularly well-suited to back sleepers.

Fill: Shredded Talalay latex

Shredded Talalay latex Firmness: Moderate-soft

Moderate-soft Hypoallergenic: Yes

Yes Sizes available: Queen (18" x 28") and king (18" x 34")

Queen (18" x 28") and king (18" x 34") Care instructions: Remove the shredded Talalay latex core, machine wash cover and pillow.

Remove the shredded Talalay latex core, machine wash cover and pillow. Who it's best for: Back sleepers

Pros: Moderate height that's ideal for back sleepers, plush like a hotel pillow, supportive latex core, 45-day trial period, comes with a pillow cover, cover and outer pillow are machine washable

Cons: Not very adjustable, too lofty for stomach sleepers

The Saatva Pillow is made from a supportive shredded latex core surrounded by a plush, down alternative layer and a sateen cotton liner. Its unique construction makes it different from any pillow I've ever felt before — it's got the hefty weight and support of a memory foam pillow, but with the plush, cool feel of a down pillow.

I kept coming back to this pillow throughout testing, and it quickly became my go-to for nights when I wasn't actively testing anything new.

I've now been sleeping on this pillow for five months. I love how my head sinks into this soft pillow, but it's still supportive enough to keep its shape all night long. When I wake up, the pillow looks just as plush as when I fell asleep on it.

I'm a very active sleeper who likes to move around a lot in bed and take my bedding with me, so I love that the pillow is equally plush and comfortable from all sides and angles. It's still soft and supportive when I inevitably fold it, scoop it, or hug it throughout the night. Finally, it's hypoallergenic, which is a must for allergy sufferers like myself.

Multiple stomach sleepers who tried the pillow as part of our testing found it too lofty, even with the inner core removed. Some side sleepers might also find the pillow not quite lofty enough; we think it's best for back sleepers and those who prefer a plusher, cooler feel than memory foam.

Best pillow for stomach sleepers

Soft but not too thin, the Parachute Down-Alternative Pillow has the perfect loft for stomach sleepers who want just a bit of cushion.

Fill: Superfine microfiber

Superfine microfiber Firmness: Very soft

Very soft Hypoallergenic: Yes

Yes Sizes available: Standard (20" x 26") and king (20" x 36")

Standard (20" x 26") and king (20" x 36") Care instructions: Dry clean or machine wash cool on a delicate cycle using mild, liquid laundry detergent. Tumble dry low with wool dryer balls.

Dry clean or machine wash cool on a delicate cycle using mild, liquid laundry detergent. Tumble dry low with wool dryer balls. Who it's best for: Stomach sleepers

Pros: Soft and pillowy, made from hypoallergenic down alternative, folds easily for added support when lying on your side or back, stays cool, 60-day return window

Cons: Needs to be fluffed regularly to retain its shape, doesn't offer enough support for sleepers who spend the majority of the night on their back or side and therefore not the best choice for guest bedrooms, fill cannot be adjusted

Stomach sleepers generally require the least amount of pillow support since your head and spine are already pretty close to alignment when lying on your stomach. Most stomach sleepers would benefit from a soft pillow with just a bit of loft, and for that, the Parachute Down-Alternative Pillow is our top choice.

This is the only pillow that received high marks for comfort from my husband, who is an avowed stomach sleeper and finds most pillows too lofty. The Parachute pillow elevates his head just enough to alleviate any neck strain, and the sateen cotton encasement keeps the pillow remarkably cool all night long, ideal for those, like him, who run hot.

We purchased four of these pillows a little over a year ago, and they were our mainstay before I started testing and evaluating pillows for this guide. In many ways, this pillow hits all the marks for me: it stays cool, is incredibly soft and comfortable, and is hypoallergenic. But while my husband happily drifts asleep with one of these pillows tucked under his head, I (a back sleeper) need to stack two or three to get the loft I need to fall asleep comfortably.

While the fill is thin enough that the pillow easily folds over for some support if you occasionally flip to your side or back during the night, it doesn't provide enough for those who spend most of the night in those positions. The pillow also won't offer much lift if you're looking to prop yourself up to read or watch TV while lounging in bed. Still, it's a great personal pillow for any stomach sleeper who has found other pillows too lofty.

Best pillow for neck pain

With its customizable fill, the Layla Kapok Pillow offers neck pain sufferers both support and comfort.

Fill: CertiPUR-US certified shredded memory foam and Kapok fibers

CertiPUR-US certified shredded memory foam and Kapok fibers Firmness: Medium-firm

Medium-firm Hypoallergenic: Yes

Yes Sizes available: Queen (18" x 28") and king (18" x 34")

Queen (18" x 28") and king (18" x 34") Care instructions: Remove fill, machine wash cover cold, tumble dry low. Do not iron.

Remove fill, machine wash cover cold, tumble dry low. Do not iron. Who it's best for: All sleeping styles, especially side sleepers

Pros: Removable fill lets you customize the height, comfortable, molds to cradle your neck, easy-to-clean cover, 120-day trial

Cons: Removable fill can get messy

The Layla Kapok Pillow was the best neck-pain pillow we tested. It's adjustable and forms to your head and neck for a very comfortable night's sleep.

To adjust the pillow, unzip the cover and internal case. Remove the fill until you reach your preferred loft (or height). Have a sealable container handy so you contain the fill and save it in case you want to add it back in later.

That customization makes the Layla Kapok great for many types of sleepers. Reporter James Brains preferred to use the pillow with all the fill inside, while Sally Kaplan, executive editor for Insider Reviews, removed two-thirds of the material.

This made it easy to mold the pillow to support her head and neck. Kaplan said it took a few nights to get the fill level right, but then she slept much better than with her old memory foam pillow.

The pillow is made of CertiPUR-US certified shredded memory foam and fibers from the Kapok tree. The fibers are light, buoyant, and commonly used as a down alternative. The foam is made without ozone depleters, certain heavy metals, and formaldehyde.

If you find the pillow doesn't work for you, you can return it within 120 days.

Check out our guide to neck-pain pillows for more options, including recommendations for side, back, and stomach sleepers.

Best buckwheat pillow

While sleeping on buckwheat hulls can take some getting used to, the Turmerry Sobakawa Buckwheat Pillow offers an adjustable, hypoallergenic, and sustainable option that works for all sleeping styles.

Fill: Buckwheat hulls

Buckwheat hulls Firmness: Firm but malleable

Firm but malleable Hypoallergenic: Yes

Yes Sizes available: Travel (12" x 16"), mini (15" x 20"), neckroll (13" x 6"), standard (20" x 26"), queen (20" x 30") and king (20" x 36")

Travel (12" x 16"), mini (15" x 20"), neckroll (13" x 6"), standard (20" x 26"), queen (20" x 30") and king (20" x 36") Care instructions: Empty the hulls from the pillow and wash the casing in the washing machine like a traditional pillowcase

Empty the hulls from the pillow and wash the casing in the washing machine like a traditional pillowcase Who it's best for: All sleep styles

Pros: Adjustable, supportive, hypoallergenic, sustainable, refillable, 30-day return policy

Cons: Firm, sensation takes some getting used to

Buckwheat hulls are a traditional pillow fill used in Japan and many other Asian countries. Neither my husband nor I grew up with this type of pillow, so testing the Turmerry Sobakawa Buckwheat Pillow was a new experience for us.

And wow, we were both completely blown away by how comfortable this pillow was — so much so that I purchased an additional one because my husband and I would fight over who got to sleep on it each night.

The sensation of the hulls can take a little getting used to if this type of pillow is new to you. They rustle a bit and add some texture to the pillow. But I just love how malleable and yet supportive the pillow is.

Most nights, I mold the pillow to the shape of my neck and feel totally supported the whole night. The hulls are heavier than a standard pillow fill, yet I can comfortably tuck my arm underneath it without creating too much pressure or overheating.

There's a reason why this type of pillow has been a popular choice for centuries worldwide. The pillow sleeps cool, is completely adjustable (just add or remove hulls to find your ideal loft), is sustainable and hypoallergenic, provides plenty of support, and works for all sleep styles.

The Turmerry Sobakawa Buckwheat Pillow is what my husband now uses every night and what I turn to when I want a little more support. If you've struggled to find a pillow that offers support, I highly recommend trying this pillow.

Best down pillow

The mid-plush Brooklinen Down Pillow conforms well to different sleeping positions, making it the ideal pillow for people who shift throughout the night. It feels as good as pillows double its price.

Fill: Down

Down Firmness: Soft

Soft Hypoallergenic: No

No Sizes available: Standard (20" x 26") and king (20" x 36")

Standard (20" x 26") and king (20" x 36") Care instructions: Leave outside on a dry day or air fluff in the dryer. Spot clean with a soft soap for small stains and dry clean for larger stains. Note that dry cleaning will shorten the lifespan of the pillow.

Leave outside on a dry day or air fluff in the dryer. Spot clean with a soft soap for small stains and dry clean for larger stains. Note that dry cleaning will shorten the lifespan of the pillow. Who it's best for: Side and back sleepers who prefer a down pillow

Pros: Comes in multiple support levels, soft yet supportive, good value

Cons: Down might not be the best choice for everyone, down smell is a little strong

Down makes for a very soft and comfortable pillow, but the material isn't for everyone. While experts told us that down allergies are less common than we've been made to believe, people with dust mite allergies may sleep easier with a hypoallergenic pillow. That's why, for this guide, we focused solely on memory foam and down-alternative pillows.

For those who strongly prefer the feel of a down pillow, we have a whole guide filled with down pillows we've tested . Our top pick was Brooklinen's Down Pillow , which was plush and comfy for various sleeping styles.

Read more about the Brooklinen Down Pillow in our guide to the best down pillows .

What else we recommend and why:

What else we tested

Under $60

FluffCo Down Alternative Pillow : FluffCo set out to create hotel-style pillows at an affordable price point. We liked its soft fluff pillow, which is an excellent option if you're looking for simple, high-quality pillows for your bed.

$60 to $100

Zoma Pillow : Unlike other memory foam pillows I've tried, this one wasn't too hot or stiff and is a nice, moderate loft that works well for both side sleepers and back sleepers. The gray pillow encasement comes off for easy cleaning and also hides stains well, so the pillow still looks brand new even after many nights of sleeping on it. If you like a malleable, softer memory foam pillow (and don't mind that it's not adjustable), the Zoma pillow may be a good choice for you.

Unlike other memory foam pillows I've tried, this one wasn't too hot or stiff and is a nice, moderate loft that works well for both side sleepers and back sleepers. The gray pillow encasement comes off for easy cleaning and also hides stains well, so the pillow still looks brand new even after many nights of sleeping on it. If you like a malleable, softer memory foam pillow (and don't mind that it's not adjustable), the Zoma pillow may be a good choice for you. Nest Bedding Easy Breather Pillow : Like our best overall pick by Coop, this pillow is stuffed with shredded foam that makes it easily adjustable to your sleeping preference — just remove fill as needed. However, it lacked many attributes that made our top pick a standout, like a pillow protector, a longer trial period, and additional foam right in the box for those who need even more loft. Comfort-wise, it was similar to other shredded foam pillows we tested: supportive, with some bounce, and runs a teeny bit hot. While it's a top choice with other consumer review sites, we think the Nest pillow offers fewer features than similar pillows do at a lower price point.

Like our best overall pick by Coop, this pillow is stuffed with shredded foam that makes it easily adjustable to your sleeping preference — just remove fill as needed. However, it lacked many attributes that made our top pick a standout, like a pillow protector, a longer trial period, and additional foam right in the box for those who need even more loft. Comfort-wise, it was similar to other shredded foam pillows we tested: supportive, with some bounce, and runs a teeny bit hot. While it's a top choice with other consumer review sites, we think the Nest pillow offers fewer features than similar pillows do at a lower price point. Cadia Adjustable Height Down Alternative Pillow : This pillow seeks to offer a similarly adjustable experience as our top pick, but for folks who prefer a down alternative feel over memory foam. The pillow comes with three removable layers so you can get the perfect feel. I thought it felt a bit unsupportive with two layers removed (which is the right loft for my sleep style), but it could be an excellent option for those who like to tinker with their pillow loft.

Over $100

LAYR Pillow : This adjustable pillow offers three layers that can be added, removed, or independently adjusted for your perfect pillow. It's a good option for guests since each layer is made of a different material and firmness, but it feels pretty underfilled with layers removed.

This adjustable pillow offers three layers that can be added, removed, or independently adjusted for your perfect pillow. It's a good option for guests since each layer is made of a different material and firmness, but it feels pretty underfilled with layers removed. Leesa Hybrid Pillow : This dual-sided, adjustable pillow is another great choice for neck pain. It has a soft polyester microfiber side and a gel side to keep you cool. You can remove the insert for a lower loft. The biggest drawback is its short, 30-day trial.

This dual-sided, adjustable pillow is another great choice for neck pain. It has a soft polyester microfiber side and a gel side to keep you cool. You can remove the insert for a lower loft. The biggest drawback is its short, 30-day trial. Saatva Memory Foam Pillow : Previously our pick for "best luxury pillow," we still think this is a great option, but feel you can get a "luxury" experience from any of our top picks. This pillow isn't adjustable, but it's supportive and firm and has a tremendous spa-like feel.

Previously our pick for "best luxury pillow," we still think this is a great option, but feel you can get a "luxury" experience from any of our top picks. This pillow isn't adjustable, but it's supportive and firm and has a tremendous spa-like feel. Pillow Cube Side Sleeper Pro : A rectangular version of the popular cube-ish pillow, the polyurethane block is meant to keep your neck well aligned (if you sleep on your side). It's available in a few heights but lacks the adjustability of some of our other picks. Still, if one of the sizes happens to fit you, you'll probably find it soft and supportive. Read our full Pillow Cube Side Sleeper Pro review.

What we don't recommend and why:

Vaya Pillow : I tried this pillow but was perplexed that the pillow I received looks significantly different from the website. I contacted the brand, which claimed that the pillow I received is a newer version, but after many months of waiting for a website update, I still only see the old pillows available. I thought this pillow was far too overfilled, even for side sleepers, and the inaccuracies of what we received versus what's on the website are concerning.

I tried this pillow but was perplexed that the pillow I received looks significantly different from the website. I contacted the brand, which claimed that the pillow I received is a newer version, but after many months of waiting for a website update, I still only see the old pillows available. I thought this pillow was far too overfilled, even for side sleepers, and the inaccuracies of what we received versus what's on the website are concerning. Tulo Pillow : A few of our side-sleeping editors recommended this moderate-height memory foam pillow. We didn't test it for this guide because it lacks many of the qualities of our top picks. It's not adjustable or washable, and the company doesn't offer a trial period or returns of open pillows.

A few of our side-sleeping editors recommended this moderate-height memory foam pillow. We didn't test it for this guide because it lacks many of the qualities of our top picks. It's not adjustable or washable, and the company doesn't offer a trial period or returns of open pillows. Saatva Down Alternative Pillow : Saatva makes two of our top pillow picks, so I was surprised this one was such a miss. It was far too lofty, even for side sleeping, and left my neck in an uncomfortable position. It ended up straining my neck so much that I couldn't make it through the night before switching back to my regular pillow.

Amerisleep Dual Comfort Pillow : This memory foam pillow has a "comfort" side and a "support" side, but I found little difference between either. Both sides are relatively firm, and while the "comfort" side may offer a teeny bit more softness, both were quite stiff. It may be a good option for those who like a pillow that lays flat and provides a lot of support.

This memory foam pillow has a "comfort" side and a "support" side, but I found little difference between either. Both sides are relatively firm, and while the "comfort" side may offer a teeny bit more softness, both were quite stiff. It may be a good option for those who like a pillow that lays flat and provides a lot of support. Royal Hotel Goose Down Pillow : This goose-down pillow was featured and recommended in previous iterations of this guide, but we ultimately excluded it this time around because the company doesn't appear to accept returns. If you have your heart set on a down pillow, check out our guide to the best down pillows .

Our pillow testing methodology

To learn more about what to look for in a pillow, we spoke with Rebecca Robbins , sleep researcher, author, and instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist at the Brigham and Women's Hospital. However, there is no one-size-fits-all, best pillow for everyone.

Individual anatomy, sleep habits, and preferences profoundly impact how comfortable a pillow will be from person to person. For that reason, our rating criteria for this guide relied heavily on the following considerations:

Return policy and trial period: It's impossible to know how comfortable a pillow is going to be for you until you sleep on it, despite how comprehensive our guide aims to be. "The most important thing is trying the pillows out to see what works for you," said Robbins, which includes being able to touch, lay on, and sleep with a pillow before deciding if it's right for you. For this guide, we only considered pillows that accept returns of used merchandise for a full refund with at least a 30-day trial window, which gives you ample time to decide if a pillow is right for you.

Adjustability: We prioritized adjustable pillows with removable inserts or shredded fill for dialing in your perfect loft. This creates a more custom pillow that would better suit your needs.

Ease of use: We looked at how well each pillow fit a standard pillowcase, whether the pillow came with a case or protector, and whether all or parts of the pillow were washable for better hygiene and pillow longevity.

Comfort: I slept on all of the pillows for at least three (sometimes agonizing) nights. I also enlisted a side sleeper and a stomach sleeper to try the pillows for a couple of weeks. We will develop a diverse sleep panel and have them test our top picks for additional feedback for future updates.

Sleep position Softness Loft Material Side Supportive but not too firm High (or with adjustable fill) Down, down alternative, shredded memory foam, gel, buckwheat, microfiber Back Medium-firm Medium Almost any Stomach Soft Low Down, down alternative, shredded memory foam, buckwheat, microfiber

How to pick the perfect pillow

Robbins told us the single most significant consideration when picking a pillow is your preferred sleep position: side, back, or stomach. The goal of your pillow is to support your neck in a neutral position aligned with the rest of your spine. That alignment shifts depending on the position you're sleeping in. While we all move around during sleep — switching positions about 60 times throughout each night — most of us spend the majority of our sleeping time in one position.

Not sure what your sleep position is? Consider what position you typically fall asleep or wake up in. Robbins also has a neat exercise she performs with her clients: imagine you've been up for 24 hours and are presented with a big, luxurious hotel bed; how would you lie down on it to go to sleep? The position you envision is most likely your preferred sleep position and plays a significant role in what type of pillow will work best for you.

Side sleepers: Around 65% of the US population are side sleepers, according to Robbins, and this position requires the most loft and support to bridge the wide gap between the side of your head and where your shoulder rests on the mattress. If you're a side sleeper, choose a lofty pillow — ideally with an adjustable fill since there can be a lot of variability in the size of that shoulder gap from person to person. Robbins said hotels and sleep clinics usually outfit rooms with side sleepers in mind, so if you're buying pillows for a guest bedroom, a side-sleeper-friendly pillow is usually a good bet.

Back sleepers: Back sleepers are the Goldilocks of pillow hunters — they need a pillow that is not too soft and not too firm, with just enough support to lift the back of the head to be in line with their shoulders. Back sleepers tend to benefit from a medium, cushiony pillow made from down or down alternative, though an adjustable pillow with at least one-third of the fill removed may work as well.

Stomach sleepers: In the minority are stomach sleepers, who need the least amount of support from their pillow. Typically a thin, very soft pillow works best for stomach sleepers — just enough fill to cushion their face from the flat surface of the mattress.

How long do pillows last?

Pillow FAQs

Even the best pillows aren't meant to last forever; for the best sleep, the National Sleep Foundation recommends replacing a well-used pillow every couple of years.

Our fluffy little pillows absorb a shocking amount of dead skin and body oils night after night, which is the perfect breeding ground for allergens like dust mites.

You can tell if it's time for a new pillow if your pillow is lumpy or flat, no matter how much you fluff it. Robbins also told us that a healthy pillow springs back when you compress it; if you fold your pillow in half and it stays put, it's probably time for a new pillow. (One caveat: it may not work with a very, very thin pillow.)

Which pillows are best for allergy sufferers?

Many pillows are made from hypoallergenic materials, but Robbins recommends looking for a pillow with a synthetic filling if you're prone to allergies.

Pillows with animal fillings (such as down) may trigger allergies or exacerbate them over time since dust mites really like fillings made from animal material.

Are pillows adjustable?

It depends on the pillow. Many are not. However, our top pick, the Coop Home Goods Original Pillow is entirely adjustable, so you can find the loft that's right for you.

To adjust, add or remove filling (the box comes with extra filling if you like a lot of loft) to reach your ideal comfort level.

What are the best pillows for hot sleepers?

If you tend to sleep hot, you may find pillows with down or down alternative filling — such as the Casper Original Pillow , Parachute Down Alternative Pillow , Saatva Pillow , or Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows — have better airflow than memory foam pillows.

Some memory foam pillows have started advertising "gel foam" that purportedly keeps your cooler. However, we haven't found that this type of foam produces a marked difference in comfort for hot sleepers. If you absolutely must have a foam pillow, the Leesa Hybrid Pillow is the coolest foam pillow we've found.

How much do pillows cost?

You can find pillows at a range of price points, anywhere from $10 to several hundred dollars. It's not always the case that you have to spend more to get a good pillow. (Our budget pick is under $25.)

Considering how much of our lives we spend sleeping, Robbins recommends thinking of a pillow as an investment that will pay you back in better sleep. Our favorite pillow is entirely customizable and costs about $60, though you can often find it on sale for as little as $40 during the holidays and other sales events.

Why do pillows turn yellow?

Sweat, oil, and skincare products can all turn your pillow yellow. Adding a pillow protector may help prevent the stains.

How often should I wash my pillow?

Typical recommendations range from every three to six months, though not every pillow can be washed. We recommend following manufacturer instructions for how to best care for and clean your pillow.

The National Sleep Foundation and Robbins both recommend adding a pillow protector (an encasement that adds another level of protection from allergens, body oils, dust mites, and other pests) in addition to a pillowcase. Many of our top picks come with a protector.

You should also fluff your pillows daily. Taking care of your pillow not only extends its life and helps you sleep better but can also ease allergies.

What is pillow loft?

Loft refers to the height of your pillow, which will determine how far off the mattress it will lift your head. In general, experts recommend a pillow that will keep your head and neck in alignment with the rest of your spine.

How much loft that's needed to accomplish this depends on your sleeping position (side sleepers need more loft to bridge their shoulder gap, while stomach sleepers need minimal loft since their head is so close to the mattress) and individual anatomy. A pillow with an adjustable loft, like our top pick , helps you dial in the perfect loft for your body and sleeping style.

What pillow sizes are available?

Most pillows for sleeping come in two sizes: standard (or queen) and king. We recommend a standard or queen size for twin, full, and queen mattresses and king pillows for king or California king mattresses.

