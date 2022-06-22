ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix The Umbrella Academy returns for season three

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbnj3_0gIVNCyZ00

The third season of The Umbrella Academy is back on Netflix today (Wednesday 22 June), with the Hargreeves siblings set in an alternate world where the academy has become the sparrow academy.

Actor Elliot Page becomes Viktor in the show after formerly playing Vanya in the first two seasons.

The Umbrella Academy follows the story of seven superhumans who were adopted in their childhood by a billionaire before being trained by their adoptive father to save the world.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Making a Windrush documentary showed me how the TV industry fails Black viewers

My documentary on “Barrel Children” has been four long years in the making. Where I hoped it would have come to fruition much earlier, this experience has given me lessons aplenty about the challenges presented to Black filmmakers. I thought it would be wrapped within a year, but the project faced a number of setbacks; I endured numerous conversations that felt like onslaughts, where I was sharply reminded of who decides what is worthy of broadcast – and why. A suit at one white-run production company who claimed to be “looking for diverse ideas” scoffed: “No one is waiting around...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Influencer claims Johnny Depp confided in her during trial: ‘He comes across smart, curious, funny and polite’

Johnny Depp reportedly confided in an influencer who was covering his trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.Jessica Reed Kraus, who goes by the username @houseinhabit on Instagram and has more than 900,000 followers, posted daily updates about the six-week defamation trial to her account.On Tuesday, Kraus claimed in a post shared to Substack that she spoke with Depp on the same day that the trial began, on 11 April.According to Kraus, she was introduced to Depp through an “old friend” of the actor’s. She claims she met the “friend” on Instagram and they had seen her posts about the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Olivia Rodrigo review, Glastonbury 2022: Gen-Z star delivers one of the most iridescent shows of the day

Anyone who tells you that this year’s Glastonbury is trapped in the 1970s clearly hasn’t been to Olivia Rodrigo’s show, where the highest concentration of screaming teenage girls outside of TikTok can be found.Warm afternoon sunlight gleaming off her knee-high DMs, mirror-mosaic piano, and purple electro-acoustic guitar, this is one of the most iridescent – and sweetest – shows of Saturday at Worthy Farm.Although she’s best known for her grungy hit “good 4 u”, Rodrigo has a back catalogue full of ballads about heartbreak. Today her performance includes “happier”, “hope ur ok”, and a song she says is from...
MUSIC
Variety

Lightdox Picks Up Luke McManus’ Musical Ode to Dublin ‘North Circular’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Lightdox has picked up Luke McManus’ musical ode to contemporary Dublin, “North Circular,” which will have its international premiere at Sheffield DocFest. In this melodic black and white postcard, the audience travels along Dublin’s North Circular Road and meets some of the area’s enigmatic inhabitants. Personal testimonies touching on subjects from colonialism, mental health and addiction to women’s empowerment and gentrification are embodied in folk songs. Atmospherically conveying Ireland’s turbulent past and present, the filmmaker has composed a heartfelt love letter to Dublin. The film includes musical performances from artists local to the North Circular,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood#Sparrow#Vanya
The Independent

'Elvis,' 'Top Gun' tie for box-office crown with $30.5M each

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic “Elvis” shook up theaters with an estimated $30.5 million in weekend ticket sales, but — in a box-office rarity — “Elvis” tied “Top Gun: Maverick," which also reported $30.5 million, for No. 1 in theaters. Final figures Monday, once Sunday's grosses are tabulated, will sort out which film ultimately won the weekend. With a high degree of accuracy, studios can forecast Sunday sales based on Friday and Saturday business, though numbers often shift by a few hundred thousand dollars. But for now, the unlikely pair of “Elvis” and “Maverick” are locked in a dance...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

714K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy