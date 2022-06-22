ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fury As Fragile FedEx Parcel Delivered 'By Air' As Driver Hurls It From Van

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The delivery company condemned the driver's actions in a statement to Newsweek, calling it "unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism" of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Mexican government will raffle off $4.5 MILLION mansion that belonged to 'Lord of the Skies' drug capo who made $300M a week smuggling cocaine across South America and the US

One lucky winner will have the chance to own a $4.5 million mansion that once belonged to notorious Mexican drug lord Amado 'The Lord of the Skies' Carrillo when the government holds a raffle auction later this month. The 37,673 squared foot residence was seized by Mexican authorities following Carrillo's...
POLITICS
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Furious Chicago woman reveals squatter has moved into her $175,000 home and is refusing to leave after claiming she signed a lease and paid $8,000 upfront for rent - and cops are refusing to take action

A Chicago woman who listed her home on the market has revealed she found a stranger living in it who refuses to leave, claiming she already signed a lease and paid $8,000 in rent upfront. Danielle Cruz said she was shocked when she found the alleged squatter in her Chatham...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Corporation#Fedex Ground#Hurling#American
Rolling Stone

Hellfire: The Uvalde Shooter Owned a Device That Makes AR-15s Even More Deadly

Click here to read the full article. The advertisement is slugged: “Unleashing ‘Hell-Fire.’” It pictures a gunman, wearing a skull mask with blacked out eyes, who unloads an AR-15 that is sending spent cartridges flying from its ejection port. The ad copy reads: “All you do is squeeze the trigger and shoot at rates up to 900 rpm” — or rounds per minute. The sales pitch is for a hellfire trigger device, a gun accessory that allows a semi-automatic rifle to fire at rates similar to machine gun. Although the physics behind the device are nearly identical to that of a bump-stock...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Distractify

Woman Was Convinced Her Airbnb Had These Hidden Sprinkler Cameras Installed — She Was Wrong

There have been some creepy stories about Airbnb rentals packed with a little more spy-tech than customers would like. In its list of rules for hosts, the service clearly states: "Intentionally concealed recording devices (such as hidden security cameras) are never permitted. Airbnb prohibits security cameras or recording devices that are in or that observe private spaces like bedrooms, bathrooms, or sleeping areas."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
98K+
Post
872M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy