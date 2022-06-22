ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dead at 26

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Mikkelsen
 4 days ago

( WGHP ) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26, the NFL team announced Wednesday.

The Ravens issued a statement , saying, “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” describing him as a “kind, respectful young man with a big smile and an infectious personality.”

The NFL reported that Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, also issued a statement , saying, “It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson. The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.”

Former NBA player Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

The Ravens expressed “heartfelt condolences” to the outside linebacker’s family and friends and said the team is mourning “a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson’s cause of death was not immediately reported, according to the NFL .

Ferguson, who came out of Louisiana Tech, was a third-round pick for the Ravens in 2019, according to the NFL, and played 38 games with the team. Over three seasons, he had 10 starts and recorded 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

