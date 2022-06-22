ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

Placer County, Rocklin, Roseville, And Lincoln Fire Crews Team Up To Stop House Fire

By Christopher Baker
 2 days ago

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Fire crews from several different Northern California cities joined together to out an early Wednesday morning house fire in Lincoln.

The Placer County Fire Department, Roseville Fire Department, and Rocklin Fire Department assisted Lincoln firefighters with a house fire on the 500 block of Navigator Drive.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

