Arlington, TX

What are the Cowboys' biggest weaknesses ahead of training camp?

By The Get Right
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ggfy8_0gIVMuPO00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - As we await the Cowboys' annual trip to Oxnard for training camp, what are the team's biggest weaknesses they have to address? The Get Right suggests both the run defense and the offensive line as areas they aren't confident in.

