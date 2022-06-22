Meghan Markle’s sister tried to have a federal judge dismissed from her lawsuit against the duchess because they were appointed by Obama

Meghan Markle Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle's half-sister tried to get an Obama-appointed judge thrown off her lawsuit against the duchess.

Samantha Markle — who is suing for defamation — said the royal couple was friendly with Obama.

The judge denied the motion, striking down the claims she wouldn't be impartial in the case.

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle tried to get an Obama-appointed federal judge thrown off her defamation lawsuit against the royal because of the former president's relationship with Meghan and Prince Harry.

Samantha claimed Judge Charlene Honeywell's "impartiality will be questioned," since she was appointed by former President Barack Obama, according to court documents.

"The Obama family, Prince Harry, and Meghan are 'allies' and strong supporters of one another," the motion says.

But Honeywell shot down any accusations that she had any relationship with the former president that would inhibit her ability to rule fairly.

"President Obama appointed the undersigned nearly 13 years ago," the judge wrote in the decision, referring to herself. "But the undersigned has never had any relationship, social or professional, with the Obamas. The undersigned has never spoken with the former president or the former first lady."

Jamie Alan Sasson, the lead attorney representing Samantha with the Ticktin Law Group, told Insider he respects the judge's decision and believes she'll rule fairly.

"We trust the judge will be fair and impartial to our client, however we did feel it was necessary, being an Obama appointee and how close Meghan and Harry are to the Obama family," Sasson said.

Sasson is also representing Donald Trump in his lawsuit against Hillary Clinton — in that case he tried to get the judge recused because he was appointed by Bill Clinton, but that motion was also denied.

Samantha is suing the dutchess for defamation over comments she made during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.