Counties in West Virginia with the most pre-war homes
( Stacker ) — Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”
In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.
Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you’ll find on the National Register of Historic Places , is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.
Stacker compiled a list of counties in West Virginia with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built before 1939 based on 2020 5-year estimates.
#30. Webster County
– Homes built before 1939: 15.3%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.2%
– Median year built: 1972
– Total homes: 5,445
#29. Mercer County
– Homes built before 1939: 15.3%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.8%
– Median year built: 1974
– Total homes: 30,007
#28. Wood County
– Homes built before 1939: 15.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 12.6%
– Median year built: 1969
– Total homes: 40,288
#27. Upshur County
– Homes built before 1939: 16.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.8%
– Median year built: 1977
– Total homes: 11,442
#26. Pleasants County
– Homes built before 1939: 16.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.8%
– Median year built: 1975
– Total homes: 3,406
#25. Cabell County
– Homes built before 1939: 16.5%
– Homes built since 2000: 11.1%
– Median year built: 1968
– Total homes: 46,340
#24. Roane County
– Homes built before 1939: 17.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 13.4%
– Median year built: 1975
– Total homes: 7,438
#23. Braxton County
– Homes built before 1939: 17.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 15.8%
– Median year built: 1978
– Total homes: 7,438
#22. Randolph County
– Homes built before 1939: 17.9%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.0%
– Median year built: 1975
– Total homes: 14,271
#21. Greenbrier County
– Homes built before 1939: 18.0%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.6%
– Median year built: 1975
– Total homes: 19,306
#20. Pendleton County
– Homes built before 1939: 18.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 16.2%
– Median year built: 1981
– Total homes: 5,233
#19. Mineral County
– Homes built before 1939: 18.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.2%
– Median year built: 1973
– Total homes: 13,128
#18. Summers County
– Homes built before 1939: 18.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 13.8%
– Median year built: 1978
– Total homes: 7,715
#17. Preston County
– Homes built before 1939: 19.0%
– Homes built since 2000: 18.0%
– Median year built: 1979
– Total homes: 15,149
#16. Brooke County
– Homes built before 1939: 19.3%
– Homes built since 2000: 4.6%
– Median year built: 1961
– Total homes: 10,778
#15. Fayette County
– Homes built before 1939: 19.6%
– Homes built since 2000: 11.4%
– Median year built: 1972
– Total homes: 21,470
#14. Tucker County
– Homes built before 1939: 20.3%
– Homes built since 2000: 15.8%
– Median year built: 1981
– Total homes: 5,360
#13. Gilmer County
– Homes built before 1939: 20.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.4%
– Median year built: 1975
– Total homes: 3,591
#12. Barbour County
– Homes built before 1939: 21.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.4%
– Median year built: 1974
– Total homes: 7,926
#11. Lewis County
– Homes built before 1939: 24.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 19.7%
– Median year built: 1976
– Total homes: 7,976
#10. Harrison County
– Homes built before 1939: 25.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.1%
– Median year built: 1961
– Total homes: 31,721
#9. Wetzel County
– Homes built before 1939: 25.6%
– Homes built since 2000: 6.0%
– Median year built: 1965
– Total homes: 8,193
#8. Taylor County
– Homes built before 1939: 25.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 13.0%
– Median year built: 1974
– Total homes: 7,513
#7. Ritchie County
– Homes built before 1939: 26.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 12.6%
– Median year built: 1973
– Total homes: 5,917
#6. McDowell County
– Homes built before 1939: 26.6%
– Homes built since 2000: 7.1%
– Median year built: 1959
– Total homes: 11,182
#5. Marion County
– Homes built before 1939: 28.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.3%
– Median year built: 1959
– Total homes: 26,371
#4. Doddridge County
– Homes built before 1939: 28.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.3%
– Median year built: 1970
– Total homes: 3,915
#3. Marshall County
– Homes built before 1939: 30.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 6.8%
– Median year built: 1959
– Total homes: 15,750
#2. Tyler County
– Homes built before 1939: 30.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 8.1%
– Median year built: 1966
– Total homes: 5,043
#1. Ohio County
– Homes built before 1939: 34.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 7.3%
– Median year built: 1954
– Total homes: 20,882
