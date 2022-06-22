ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties in West Virginia with the most pre-war homes

By Stacker
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMhiH_0gIVMeX000

( Stacker ) — Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”

In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.

Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you’ll find on the National Register of Historic Places , is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in West Virginia with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built before 1939 based on 2020 5-year estimates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xLBz_0gIVMeX000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Webster County

– Homes built before 1939: 15.3%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.2%
– Median year built: 1972
– Total homes: 5,445

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZHuXk_0gIVMeX000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Mercer County

– Homes built before 1939: 15.3%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.8%
– Median year built: 1974
– Total homes: 30,007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIWGu_0gIVMeX000
Canva

#28. Wood County

– Homes built before 1939: 15.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 12.6%
– Median year built: 1969
– Total homes: 40,288

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5gwZ_0gIVMeX000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Upshur County

– Homes built before 1939: 16.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.8%
– Median year built: 1977
– Total homes: 11,442

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADzXX_0gIVMeX000
Canva

#26. Pleasants County

– Homes built before 1939: 16.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.8%
– Median year built: 1975
– Total homes: 3,406

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAZDr_0gIVMeX000
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Cabell County

– Homes built before 1939: 16.5%
– Homes built since 2000: 11.1%
– Median year built: 1968
– Total homes: 46,340

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJHsR_0gIVMeX000
Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Roane County

– Homes built before 1939: 17.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 13.4%
– Median year built: 1975
– Total homes: 7,438

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hn9f_0gIVMeX000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Braxton County

– Homes built before 1939: 17.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 15.8%
– Median year built: 1978
– Total homes: 7,438

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dyk6j_0gIVMeX000
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Randolph County

– Homes built before 1939: 17.9%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.0%
– Median year built: 1975
– Total homes: 14,271

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzXoC_0gIVMeX000
Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Greenbrier County

– Homes built before 1939: 18.0%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.6%
– Median year built: 1975
– Total homes: 19,306

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGYgf_0gIVMeX000
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Pendleton County

– Homes built before 1939: 18.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 16.2%
– Median year built: 1981
– Total homes: 5,233

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8zO5_0gIVMeX000
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Mineral County

– Homes built before 1939: 18.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.2%
– Median year built: 1973
– Total homes: 13,128

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkgU8_0gIVMeX000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Summers County

– Homes built before 1939: 18.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 13.8%
– Median year built: 1978
– Total homes: 7,715

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0F2T_0gIVMeX000
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Preston County

– Homes built before 1939: 19.0%
– Homes built since 2000: 18.0%
– Median year built: 1979
– Total homes: 15,149

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191qz3_0gIVMeX000
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#16. Brooke County

– Homes built before 1939: 19.3%
– Homes built since 2000: 4.6%
– Median year built: 1961
– Total homes: 10,778

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OG9YX_0gIVMeX000
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Fayette County

– Homes built before 1939: 19.6%
– Homes built since 2000: 11.4%
– Median year built: 1972
– Total homes: 21,470

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083JV2_0gIVMeX000
Canva

#14. Tucker County

– Homes built before 1939: 20.3%
– Homes built since 2000: 15.8%
– Median year built: 1981
– Total homes: 5,360

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DC8q_0gIVMeX000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Gilmer County

– Homes built before 1939: 20.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.4%
– Median year built: 1975
– Total homes: 3,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgEMq_0gIVMeX000
Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Barbour County

– Homes built before 1939: 21.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.4%
– Median year built: 1974
– Total homes: 7,926

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLqlK_0gIVMeX000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lewis County

– Homes built before 1939: 24.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 19.7%
– Median year built: 1976
– Total homes: 7,976

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTcaF_0gIVMeX000
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Harrison County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.1%
– Median year built: 1961
– Total homes: 31,721

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LIbc_0gIVMeX000
OZinOH // Flickr

#9. Wetzel County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.6%
– Homes built since 2000: 6.0%
– Median year built: 1965
– Total homes: 8,193

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJn6U_0gIVMeX000
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Taylor County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 13.0%
– Median year built: 1974
– Total homes: 7,513

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1csidl_0gIVMeX000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ritchie County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 12.6%
– Median year built: 1973
– Total homes: 5,917

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5rp0_0gIVMeX000
Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

#6. McDowell County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.6%
– Homes built since 2000: 7.1%
– Median year built: 1959
– Total homes: 11,182

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVgsC_0gIVMeX000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Marion County

– Homes built before 1939: 28.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.3%
– Median year built: 1959
– Total homes: 26,371

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoVai_0gIVMeX000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Doddridge County

– Homes built before 1939: 28.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.3%
– Median year built: 1970
– Total homes: 3,915

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbn6y_0gIVMeX000
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Marshall County

– Homes built before 1939: 30.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 6.8%
– Median year built: 1959
– Total homes: 15,750

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pHR6_0gIVMeX000
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#2. Tyler County

– Homes built before 1939: 30.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 8.1%
– Median year built: 1966
– Total homes: 5,043

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyvNd_0gIVMeX000
Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#1. Ohio County

– Homes built before 1939: 34.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 7.3%
– Median year built: 1954
– Total homes: 20,882

IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WBOY 12 News

WV Senators secure $21M to improve water infrastructure

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R) announced several grants and loans to improve water infrastructure in West Virginia. The City of Grafton was awarded a $1 million grant and a nearly $5 million loan. This funding will be used to make wastewater system improvements, including the separation of the […]
GRAFTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WalletHub says West Virginia is among worst states for road trips

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A study and ranking by WalletHub has placed West Virginia among the 10 worst states for summer road trips. According to the ranking, West Virginia has among the fewest road trip activities in the country and is mid-level in other categories. In the three main categories, West Virginia was ranked 45th for […]
LIFESTYLE
WSAZ

Storms knock out power to thousands

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several thousand people are without power Wednesday night after strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the region. According to Appalachian Power, Kanawha County is the most affected with more than 10,800 customer outages as of 9 p.m. Around that same time, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Kanawha County with up to 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail possible.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Gas Prices See Extreme Highs And Lows

President Biden has called on Congress to suspend the 18 cents a gallon federal gasoline and 24 cents a gallon diesel fuel taxes for the next 90 days. In West Virginia, gasoline prices are seeing extreme highs and lows. WVPB spoke with some state petroleum and retail experts on the polarity in what you’re paying at the pump.
TRAFFIC
WBOY 12 News

All 55 WV counties’ election results now officially certified

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Secretary of State Thursday announced that the County Commissions and Clerks in all 55 counties had officially certified their local election results from the May 10 Primary Election. While races have slightly higher vote totals post-certification than the totals on election night, there were no races in north […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

The 1,000 Year Flood 6th Anniversary

(WVNS) — Six years ago, on June 23, 2016, a once-in-a-lifetime weather event occurred in southern West Virginia; 23 lives were lost and the memory is forever etched in the minds of the people here. On this day, six years ago, torrential rain fell in great magnitude, hitting hardest Greenbrier, Summers, Fayette, Nicholas and Kanawha […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
