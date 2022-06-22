Bride Asking Sister With Dwarfism To Be Flower Girl Slammed As 'Insulting'
A Reddit user compared the woman to "P.T Barnum" for suggesting her sister with dwarfism be a flower girl, instead of a bridesmaid as...www.newsweek.com
A Reddit user compared the woman to "P.T Barnum" for suggesting her sister with dwarfism be a flower girl, instead of a bridesmaid as...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2