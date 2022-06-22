ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Three Innovations That Are Disrupting the Future of Tech

By Shama Hyder
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you think about B2B customer experience, you might think about it in terms of interfaces and outsourcing tedious...

www.newsweek.com

POLITICO

Tech in a post-Roe future

The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has obviously far-reaching policy implications, not least when it comes to both current and future technology. POLITICO’s Ben Leonard has a report out today on implications of the decision for virtual abortion care, where providers often prescribe abortion pills via telehealth visits. That type of care was already banned in 19 states before today’s decision, and now those seeking abortion in red states will have to contend with governments that privacy and abortion activists fear might seek out data with which to prosecute both abortion-seekers and providers.
LAW
HackerNoon

Navigating Uncharted Waters: a Robotic Startup Journey

Check out what it takes to build enterprise robots and how a corporate robotic department can spin off as a standalone robotic scale-up. Each year, about 400,000 new industrial and enterprise robots hit the market, with over 3 million robots operating globally (as of February 2022). As per McKinsey, 88% of businesses worldwide plan to adopt robotic automation into their infrastructure in the coming months. While the stats look bright and promising, there’re still a lot of challenges and bumps in the road that robotic companies, and startups, in particular, should overcome to ensure their business sustainability, competitive advantage, and growth.
TECHNOLOGY
Kiplinger

10 Smart Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy

Artificial intelligence (AI), for all of its futuristic elements, is not a new category – not by a long shot. The roots of the technology go all the way back to the late 1950s, when computers started to become much more powerful. But the proliferation of AI stocks hasn't...
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hexagon announces Nexus, a platform to connect siloed engineering and unlock smart manufacturing innovation

The platform will connect people, technology, and data across the design, production and manufacturing workflow to streamline information sharing, drive quality and optimise operations. It will empower cross-functional teams with the insights to solve unique problems and collaborate instinctively in real time, connecting their existing Hexagon products and third party...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Andrei Tapalaga

Artificial Intelligence Invented Its Own Secret Language

The automatic or self-development of artificial intelligence (AI) has been speculated since the term started to be commonly used within the tech industry. A new generation of AI named DALL-E 2 has been identified by tech experts to have developed its own secret language or better-said vocabulary to create digital intellectual property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Data Synchronization#Cloud Software#Customer Success#Cx
TheConversationAU

A Google software engineer believes an AI has become sentient. If he’s right, how would we know?

Google’s LaMDA software (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) is a sophisticated AI chatbot that produces text in response to user input. According to software engineer Blake Lemoine, LaMDA has achieved a long-held dream of AI developers: it has become sentient. Lemoine’s bosses at Google disagree, and have suspended him from work after he published his conversations with the machine online. Other AI experts also think Lemoine may be getting carried away, saying systems like LaMDA are simply pattern-matching machines that regurgitate variations on the data used to train them. Regardless of the technical details, LaMDA raises a question that will only...
SOFTWARE
CNBC

Racism could ruin the metaverse if tech doesn't improve diversity now, CTO warns: 'It absolutely is a problem'

The tech industry's disappointing track record on issues of diversity could have serious consequences when the metaverse comes along. For years, tens of millions of people of color have endured unwelcome experiences on social media platforms built by mostly white and male tech CEOS, including harassment and hate speech. Many users have also had their contributions regularly ignored or copied without attribution.
SOCIETY
SFGate

This Adobe training bundle is perfect for branching out into the digital design world

StackCommerce (StackCommerce) There's a huge market for people who dabble behind the backlit keys for more than just a hobby, and you've always wanted to throw your hat in that ring, especially since it's something you can do from home . If you're looking to not only give a new skill a shot but also try a new career path, The 2022 Premier Adobe XD UI/UX Design Bundle is definitely something to look into.
COMPUTERS
Fortune

Mastercard’s chief inclusion officer on the critical role of DEI (and 3 keys to getting it right)

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When I started leading Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) 20 years ago in the hospitality industry, the topic was always raised as the last ten minutes on the HR leadership agenda. Leaders didn’t really see it as relevant or truly impactful to the business. And, I must say, until the landscape evolved, and I had the opportunity to work with leaders who understood the value in helping connect DEI to the bottom line, to include all perspectives and drive accountability, they were right.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
Nature.com

Meeting sustainable development goals via robotics and autonomous systems

Robotics and autonomous systems are reshaping the world, changing healthcare, food production and biodiversity management. While they will play a fundamental role in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals, associated opportunities and threats are yet to be considered systematically. We report on a horizon scan evaluating robotics and autonomous systems impact on all Sustainable Development Goals, involving 102 experts from around the world. Robotics and autonomous systems are likely to transform how the Sustainable Development Goals are achieved, through replacing and supporting human activities, fostering innovation, enhancing remote access and improving monitoring. Emerging threats relate to reinforcing inequalities, exacerbating environmental change, diverting resources from tried-and-tested solutions and reducing freedom and privacy through inadequate governance. Although predicting future impacts of robotics and autonomous systems on the Sustainable Development Goals is difficult, thoroughly examining technological developments early is essential to prevent unintended detrimental consequences. Additionally, robotics and autonomous systems should be considered explicitly when developing future iterations of the Sustainable Development Goals to avoid reversing progress or exacerbating inequalities.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Today in Data: AI, Metaverse in Play as Tech Packs a Punch in Payments

Today in data, Microsoft is limiting its use of facial-recognition software. Also, the Federal Trade Commission tells Congress that artificial intelligence shouldn’t be relied on for policy-related decisions and Lowe’s jumps into the metaverse with the launch of a home décor tool. Data. 82: Number of pages...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Researchers consider invisible hurdles in digital agriculture design

When Gloire Rubambiza was installing a digital agriculture system at the Cornell Orchards and greenhouses, he encountered a variety of problems, including connectivity and compatibility issues, and equipment frozen under snow. Rubambiza, a doctoral student in the field of computer science, was able to solve these problems thanks to a...
AGRICULTURE
PC Gamer

MIT robotics engineers are accelerating robot learning across the board

And they're using adorable turtle bots to show the merit of their new, broadly applicable robot optimisation code. MIT engineers have come up with a general code tool to optimise robot learning. They're calling it an "automated recipe for success," one that can be applied to "virtually any autonomous robotic system" to accelerate the development of walking robots, self-driving cars, and other important robotics projects.
ENGINEERING
dronedj.com

Tando indoor drone gets $15M capital boost to go global

Indoor Robotics, an Israeli drone technology startup, has raised $15 million in Series A funding to boost the production of its automated security robot, Tando. The indoor drone, which is already in use at several warehouses, data centers, malls, and retail establishments, can be used for other functions also, such as monitoring temperature and air quality.
RETAIL
ZDNet

Cryptography safe for now, but urgent need to build quantum skills

It is premature to sound the death knell for current key cryptography, but there is an urgent need now to build up skillsets in quantum computing. This will ensure nations have the right knowledge to combat potential threats when the technology becomes viable in the near future. And that future...
COMPUTERS
