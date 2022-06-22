Upscale sneakers, vinyl records and more: Check out these four new businesses in Macon

An upscale sneaker store is now open in downtown Macon, while a dessert shop near its fifth year in operation downtown plans a second location in south Bibb.

Also, a young entrepreneur now has a storefront for his record business in Mercer Village, and a new wing spot is expected to open soon in a shopping center off Zebulon Road near Interstate 475.

Sixth Ave at 482 First St. in downtown Macon. Marquis Burns/Courtesy Sixth Ave

Here’s a snapshot of these four new businesses:

Sixth Ave — Friends Jarredd Helms, Michael Paredes and Marquis Burns own and operate this upscale sneaker, clothing and accessories store at 482 First St. in downtown Macon. Shoppers will find sneaker brands such Air Jordans, Nike, Yeezys and more. “We just want to bring New York, Miami, Atlanta to Middle Georgia,” Burns said. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Noah Silver, owner of Vertigo Vinyl at 1305 Linden Ave. in Mercer Village in Macon. Becky Purser/bpurser@macon.com

Vertigo Vinyl — Noah Silver, 18, who starts his freshman year at Mercer University in August, offers vintage vinyls and more at his new storefront at 1305 Linden Ave. in Mercer Village. This young entrepreneur first sold soaps and candles at the Mulberry Market in Tattnall Square Park and later on TikTok while in high school. He later began selling clothing on Depop. He next sold records on eBay and Depop before launching his record business on line that took off after his TikTok account exploded with more than 90,000 followers. Store hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Felicia’s Cake Factory in downtown Macon plans to open a second location at 5761 Houston Road in south Bibb County. The building is expected to undergo renovation and a remodel before opening. Courtesy Felicia's Cake Factory

Felicia’s Cake Factory — Felicia Howard, a respiratory therapist, baker and owner of a popular dessert shop at 365 Third St. in downtown Macon, plans to open a second location at 5761 Houston Road in south Bibb County. She recently won planning and zoning approval for the new location. The building will undergo renovation over the next few months and Howard said she hopes to be open by Thanksgiving in time for the holidays. Meanwhile, her downtown location celebrates its fifth year of operation in September.

Wingtopia — The owners of the Fried Green Tomatoes location on Russell Parkway in Warner Robins just opened this new wing spot at 5966 Zebulon Road in a shopping center anchored by a Kroger near I-475. In addition to wings, the new restaurant will offer hamburgers, cheesesteaks, hibachi and more. Wingtopia is moving into the former location of Le-Pho Vietnamese Cuisine.