Magnesium is an important mineral for many bodily functions, so including lots of magnesium rich foods in our diets is important to make sure we’re getting sufficient amounts. Magnesium is used to convert the energy in our food into a usable format so that we can use it as fuel. We store some magnesium in our skeleton, but we need to ensure that we are constantly replenishing this supply as it is used up.

