Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess and the Office of the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County were honored on June 22, 2022, at the National Press Club with the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) SHIELD Award for her successful prosecution of Joseph Leissler, the leader of the Aryan Brotherhood in Maryland. A jury found Leissler, who was incarcerated at the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup, guilty of ordering the 2016 murder of inmate John O’Sullivan, an elder in a rival gang. In August 2021, Leissler was convicted on all counts including supervising a criminal gang, participation in a criminal gang resulting in death and conspiracy to commit first degree murder. He was sentenced to life without parole.

