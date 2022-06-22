ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jude Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment Secures Multimillion Dollar Investment and New CEO

By Harper Lambert
 4 days ago
Jude Law and co-founder Ben Jackson’s Riff Raff Entertainment has landed a multimillion dollar investment from Calculus Capital and will bring on Stephen Fuss as CEO to fuel the company’s growth across film and television production. The deal comes a year after the Oscar-nominated “Fantastic Beasts” actor...

