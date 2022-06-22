One dead after crash in Ector County

ODESSA – The driver of a pickup was killed in a head-on crash in Odessa early Monday morning. According to reports, police and fire crews responded to the 6100 block of W. Murphy Street at around 5:42 a.m. Monday in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Investigators found Sergio Tavarez, 33, was traveling eastbound on Murphy while David Trevizo Nevarez, 42 was traveling westbound. For an unknown reason, the vehicles crashed. Tavarez was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin have been notified. Police did not say if Nevarez was injured. The cause of the crash is still under…

4 DAYS AGO