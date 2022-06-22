One dead after crash in Ector County

GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas — A Big Spring man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Glasscock County Thursday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the crash happened at 1:34 p.m., 16 miles southeast of Midland. Terry Jack Smith, 66, was pronounced dead on scene. According to DPS, Smith was driving […]
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a crash that took place on June 22nd on Business I-20, near mile marker 144. According to the crash report released from DPS, 61-year-old Kenneth Shawn Bohlscheid, of Midland, was driving at an unsafe speed around the curved roadway […]
MIDLAND, Texas — In just six months into the year, Midland police have seen 1,170 crashes in the City of Midland. "We’re about 100 crashes further ahead than what we were this time last year," said Derek Whitefield, with the Midland Police Department. Of those crashes, 11 have...
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the drivers in an Ector County crash early Wednesday morning that left one person dead. According to DPS, Daniel Chaparro Garcia, 31, of Laverne, Oklahoma, was driving a 2006 Mercury Montego southbound on FM 866. Nicholas Brent...
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A heavy police presence has been reported in south Midland County with agencies including the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Midland Sheriff’s Office on the scene near Highway 349 and West County Road 320 near Upton County. MCSO as well as the Midland...
WEST ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is looking into an R.V. fire that resulted in the death of one person. The fire happened in the 4300 block of North Flamingo Avenue in West Odessa. Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said it is an active crime scene...
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for help locating 85-year-old Nancy Holland who went missing on June 21. Holland was last seen in the area of Midkiff and Wall St in Midland. She was following her son from Idaho driving an RV. If has seen Nancy,...
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -a brand-new series with the Midland Police Department, police ride along in the passenger seat to teach you some of the most common laws broken on the road. It’s no secret that when you’re driving and you see a police officer nearby, you start to pay more...
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been arrested following the death of his wife earlier this year. Vitale Justice, 56, has been charged with Murder. According to court records, on May 17, Vitale’s wife, 55-year-old Pamela Justice, was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries. Vitale reportedly told hospital staff his wife […]
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on Front St. in Midland. 42-year-old Charles Young of Midland was killed in the accident on June 19 at 5:45 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that MPD and EMS were dispatched to the 3000 block of W Front. Upon their arrival, officers found a white Ford Ranger in the inside lane going westbound. The officers found Young dead at the scene.
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A Lamesa man has died in a crash on SH 349 in the early morning hours of Saturday. A Dodge Journey was traveling north on SH 349. A semi was stopped at the stop sign marked intersection between SH 349 and the off-ramp of SH 176. The semi then turned south onto SH 349 and failed to yield the right of way to the Dodge Journey. The Journey then hit the trailer of the semi.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality at 1936 and the I-20 south service road. Officials are asking that you use an alternate route if possible until the area is clear.
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he vandalized a vehicle in a “jealous” outburst. 26-year-old Michael James Garza has been charged with criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, on May 18, a man filed a report with the Midland Police Department saying his truck had been […]
