Ector County, TX

One dead after crash in Ector County

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 2 days ago
ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Ector County...

NewsWest 9

One dead after fatal crash in Glasscock County

GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash on June 23 in Glasscock County. The incident took place at 1:34 p.m. on SH 158 MM 306. 66-year-old Terry Smith of Big Spring was killed in the crash. The initial investigation revealed that Smith was traveling...
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander dies in rollover crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a crash that took place on June 22nd on Business I-20, near mile marker 144. According to the crash report released from DPS, 61-year-old Kenneth Shawn Bohlscheid, of Midland, was driving at an unsafe speed around the curved roadway […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Deadly crashes on the rise in West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — In just six months into the year, Midland police have seen 1,170 crashes in the City of Midland. "We’re about 100 crashes further ahead than what we were this time last year," said Derek Whitefield, with the Midland Police Department. Of those crashes, 11 have...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS identifies drivers in deadly Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the drivers in an Ector County crash early Wednesday morning that left one person dead. According to DPS, Daniel Chaparro Garcia, 31, of Laverne, Oklahoma, was driving a 2006 Mercury Montego southbound on FM 866. Nicholas Brent...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Oklahoma man has died in a crash in Ector County Wednesday morning. A Mercury Montego was traveling southbound on FM 866. A semi towing oilfield equipment was traveling eastbound on SH 302. The Montego disregard a stop sign and pulled out in front of the semi. The semi then hit the Montego and during the course of the crash a second semi was struck with debris.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

‘No active shooter’: Heavy police presence in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A heavy police presence has been reported in south Midland County with agencies including the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Midland Sheriff’s Office on the scene near Highway 349 and West County Road 320 near Upton County. MCSO as well as the Midland...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after R.V. fire in West Odessa

WEST ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is looking into an R.V. fire that resulted in the death of one person. The fire happened in the 4300 block of North Flamingo Avenue in West Odessa. Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said it is an active crime scene...
WEST ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

MPD asks for help locating a missing person

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for help locating 85-year-old Nancy Holland who went missing on June 21. Holland was last seen in the area of Midkiff and Wall St in Midland. She was following her son from Idaho driving an RV. If has seen Nancy,...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD search for missing person

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. Officers say that 85-year-old Nancy Holland was last seen in Midland on Tuesday, June 21st near Midkiff and Wall Street. According to police, Holland was following her son from Idaho driving the RV seen in the photo below. MPD says that […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department starts new mini-series

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -a brand-new series with the Midland Police Department, police ride along in the passenger seat to teach you some of the most common laws broken on the road. It’s no secret that when you’re driving and you see a police officer nearby, you start to pay more...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

One person killed in West Odessa R.V. fire

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a fire at an R.V. behind a home on the 4300 block of North Flamingo Avenue in West Odessa. Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that one person inside the home died as a result of the fire. Sheriff...
WEST ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man arrested after wife’s death

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been arrested following the death of his wife earlier this year. Vitale Justice, 56, has been charged with Murder.  According to court records, on May 17, Vitale’s wife, 55-year-old Pamela Justice, was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries. Vitale reportedly told hospital staff his wife […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after fatal crash on Front St in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on Front St. in Midland. 42-year-old Charles Young of Midland was killed in the accident on June 19 at 5:45 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that MPD and EMS were dispatched to the 3000 block of W Front. Upon their arrival, officers found a white Ford Ranger in the inside lane going westbound. The officers found Young dead at the scene.
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Head-on Crash Monday Morning

ODESSA – The driver of a pickup was killed in a head-on crash in Odessa early Monday morning. According to reports, police and fire crews responded to the 6100 block of W. Murphy Street at around 5:42 a.m. Monday in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Investigators found Sergio Tavarez, 33, was traveling eastbound on Murphy while David Trevizo Nevarez, 42 was traveling westbound. For an unknown reason, the vehicles crashed.  Tavarez was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin have been notified. Police did not say if Nevarez was injured. The cause of the crash is still under…
cbs7.com

Fatal Crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A Lamesa man has died in a crash on SH 349 in the early morning hours of Saturday. A Dodge Journey was traveling north on SH 349. A semi was stopped at the stop sign marked intersection between SH 349 and the off-ramp of SH 176. The semi then turned south onto SH 349 and failed to yield the right of way to the Dodge Journey. The Journey then hit the trailer of the semi.
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Police identify drivers in deadly crash

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating a head-on collision that killed one person. Police and fire crews responded to the 6100 block of W. Murphy Street at around 5:42 a.m. Monday morning in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Investigators found Sergio Tavarez, 33, was traveling eastbound on Murphy...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

UPDATE: One dead in accident on the 3000 block of Front Street

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has died in an accident Sunday evening. On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at around 5:45 pm, Midland Police Department and EMS personnel were called to the 3000 block of W Front about a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers saw a white Ford Ranger in...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man vandalizes vehicle in ‘jealous’ outburst

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he vandalized a vehicle in a “jealous” outburst. 26-year-old Michael James Garza has been charged with criminal mischief.  According to an arrest affidavit, on May 18, a man filed a report with the Midland Police Department saying his truck had been […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

