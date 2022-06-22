ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, June 22, 2022

By MTN News
 2 days ago
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Wednesday, June 22, 2022 - latest local news and headlines from across the world.

Related
96.3 The Blaze

One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
BOZEMAN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?

Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana
Montana Talks

The King Stopped in Montana Only One Time. His Visit was Short.

Elvis was slightly before my time. He died when I was 3. My parent's generation obviously has a more significant connection to the King of Rock n' Roll than I. And while I wouldn't consider myself a passionate Presley fan, how can you not like Elvis? Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, Viva Las Vegas, In the Ghetto... the list goes on. The guy was a hip-shaking hit machine and his music remains popular, 50 years later.
MONTANA STATE
rangerreview.com

Gianforte let down Montana by keeping secrets

On the same day that the fiftieth anniversary of the Montana Constitution was being celebrated in the Chambers of the Montana House of Representatives as producing the most open government of all the 50 states, it was revealed that the Governor of Montana was keeping a secret from the public: his location. He was, his office said, on a previously undisclosed “longscheduled personal trip” the location and timing of which were also undisclosed for “security reasons”. The deception was discovered because inconveniently, and simultaneously with the Governor’s “long-scheduled personal trip” the Yellowstone River decided to take leave of her banks and created some of the worst flooding in Montana’s history, requiring action on the Governor’s part. The Governor promptly declared a disaster emergency, but it was noticed that it was signed by the Lieutenant-Governor who has authority only when the governor delegates it. It then came to light that the Governor was not in Montana but in Italy, presumably on vacation.
MONTANA STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Montana FWP alerting public of ‘unconfirmed’ grizzly sightings in Whitmore Coulee area

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is letting the public know of two “unconfirmed” grizzly bear sightings Thursday morning. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office reports one of the reported sightings was in the Whitmore Coulee area and the other was near the flashing traffic light at the four corners of Stockett Rd, Highwood Rd, and US-89.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
explorebigsky.com

$3 million in emergency relief funds for Montana roads

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale today announced $3 million in Federal Highways Administration emergency relief funding for the Montana Department of Transportation to repair roads and highways damaged by catastrophic flooding in Southwestern Montana. The Montana delegation sent a letter to the Biden Administration on June 17 requesting these FHWA funds to support the recovery of affected communities.
MONTANA STATE
107.5 Zoo FM

Montana Wildland Firefighters are Receiving Significant Raises

The meteoric rise in the cost of doing business, any business, with an emphasis on labor expenses, is no big secret. Presumably, there will be widespread support for the increased compensation that a very special labor force in Montana is going to receive. That announcement comes from the office of Montana Senator Jon Tester.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Name Your Price to NEVER leave Montana

In browsing the ol' Reddit threads today, I came across a post asking people "What's the price of you moving to, and living forever, in Idaho?". Now, this is something that intrigued me. As for Idaho, I think MY price would be quite steep! However, for Montana, it would be dramatically less.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Decades of Devastation. The Five Worst Floods in Montana History

Montanans are thankful that we don't live in a part of the country that experiences a lot of natural disasters. Sure, we have forest fires. And while they can be devastating, they typically don't impact heavily populated areas. We don't have hurricanes or tsunamis, nor are we in tornado alley. We've only experienced one deadly earthquake in modern history, the shaker that formed Quake Lake in 1959.
XL Country 100.7

Some New Montana Residents Are Sick and Tired of This

If you spend much time on social media, you'll likely see people complaining about something that bothers them. I live in Manhattan and often check out the Manhattan, Montana Facebook page to stay updated on what's happening around town. The page is meant to be informative, but some people use it to vent their personal frustrations rather than inform their community.
MANHATTAN, MT
930 AM KMPT

Both Sides of Zoo Montana Drag Queen Story Hour Protest

Protestors covered both sides of the intersection in front of ZooMontana on Wednesday morning, speaking out against the "Drag Queen Story Hour" event taking place at the zoo. I talked with folks on both sides of the debate, including a self identified transgender activist. As I chatted with one woman...
