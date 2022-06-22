Woman bitten by snake hanging on her front door

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m., which means the feels like temperatures will be around 105° for several hours up until that point. It does not include our far eastern counties such as Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Tallapoosa, Chambers and Cullman county. Temperatures are getting close to record territory in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham. We would need to reach 101°F in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Anniston to tie a record. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening, it will be very warm. Temperatures at 7 p.m. will likely end up near 90°F and cool into the low to mid 80s by the end of the game. The chance for a pop-up shower is 10 percent through the early evening hours.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO