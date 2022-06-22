ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens player Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26

 2 days ago
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age 26, the team announced Wednesday. Ferguson, a third-round pick of the 2019 draft out of Louisiana Tech, was preparing for his fourth NFL season. No cause of death was immediately reported. In a social media post, the Ravens said...

