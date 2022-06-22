ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday Weather: Cloudy start with morning showers, breezy trade winds continue

By Web Staff
KITV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) - Starting off with mostly cloudy conditions and windward and mauka showers. Some clearing will happen later as drier weather moves in. Highs 82 to 89. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies...

