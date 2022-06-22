COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic scheduled at Wild Rose High School

Robert J. Rynders, West Bend, was in court on June 13 on a count of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, a count of Intimidate Victim/Use or Attempt Force, and a count of Possession of Methamphetamine. Plea: NC. Court accepts plea and enters JOC. Court orders: S/W five years probation – Conditions: DE must maintain absolute sobriety, DE may not be present upon the premises of any bars, DE is prohibited from possessing/ingesting any impairing substances that have not been prescribed by a physician, DE t notify supervising agent with 24 hours of receiving any new prescription which must be approved by the agent prior to DE taking the medication. Any counseling or treatment as deemed appropriate by the supervising agent, NC w/ P.W., C.H. and/or J.L., Costs to include the domestic abuse surcharge in counts 1 and 2 w/ 60 DTP or PP. The Court orders forfeiture and destruction of the seized Hungary PA63 9x18 firearm. Defendant advised of right to expunge DNA record through the Department of Justice. Appeal rights given.

WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO