COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic scheduled at Wild Rose High School

Joyce Woodruff, age 91, passed away on June 14, 2022 at the Courtyard of. Joyce was born March 9, 1931 the daughter of Lester and Edna (Gorske) Loehr in Fond du Lac, WI. Joyce grew up in North Fond du Lac, living with her mother and stepfather, Leroy Trotz. She graduated from NFDL High School in 1949. Joyce worked as a beautician until she was united in marriage on August 28, 1954 to her high school sweetheart, Watson B. Woodruff, who proceeded her in death on July 30, 2020. Watson served in the US Marine Corps, so Joyce lived on base at Camp Pendleton CA in the early years of their marriage. They returned to North Fond du Lac and Joyce was a homemaker for her three children. Watson and Joyce moved to Silver Lake in Wautoma in 1989 and enjoyed their retirement years at Silver Lake.
