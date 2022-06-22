ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Rose, WI

COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic scheduled at Wild Rose High School

wausharaargus.com
 2 days ago

A COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic event will be hosted at Wild Rose...

www.wausharaargus.com

Comments / 1

wausharaargus.com

Affordable health screenings coming to Wautoma on July 6

Residents living in and around the Wautoma area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Waushara WWII Veterans Memorial will host this community event on Wednesday, July 6. The site is located at 440 West Main St., Wautoma.
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

Country Fair with a Norwegian Flair this Saturday at Hope Lutheran

Hope Lutheran Church, 301 E. Mt. Morris Ave., Wautoma, will be hosting their annual Country Fair with a Norwegian Flair on Saturday, June 25th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s fair will include your favorite Norwegian Bakery and demonstrations. Lefse, krumkake, and rosettes will be demonstrated and sold along with an array of other bakery selections.
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

Wautoma Common Council renames Lagoon Road to Bobby DeLaura Way

During the Wautoma Common Council meeting at City Hall on June 20th, a resolution was passed to rename Lagoon Road to Bobby DeLaura Way (a road leading to the Wautoma Rod and Gun Club). The idea of renaming the road was introduced by Dave Algrem to recognize Bobby DeLaura for all the work he has done for the Wautoma Rod and Gun Club.
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

Award-winning local author to hold books signing June 28

On Tuesday, June 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Award -winning local author/illustrator Erin Kant Barnard will sign her two illustrated picture books: the Wisconsin Library Award Winning Rhino & Dino in: Juice! And her second book: Rhino & Dino in: Lemonade! Following the Magic of Rick Allen at the Patterson Memorial library 500 Division St., Wild Rose.
WILD ROSE, WI
wausharaargus.com

Wild Rose Lions Club awards second largest bingo jackpot

Heather Jean Janzen from Wautoma won the second largest Progressive Jackpot prize of $2224 during the June 16 bingo game. Members of the Wild Rose Lions Club presenting the check are Joe Turcotte, Charitable Gaming Director, Pat Karasek, Club President and Paul Fisher long time member of the Bingo Committee and primary bingo caller. Jean is a regular at bingo, the Wild Rose Lions are so excited for her. That “bingo” was the best, congratulations.
WILD ROSE, WI
wausharaargus.com

Wautoma Wine Walk to take place June 25

Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce’s first Wautoma Wine Walk will take place on Saturday, June 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. Participants will be able to take part in wine tastings at a variety of downtown Wautoma businesses. The event will begin at the WWII Building, 440 W. Main...
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

Accidents reported in Waushara County

5/31/2022: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 12:30 p.m. on CTHK eastbound in the Town of Springwater. Diane Hickey, 57, Kenosha, ran off roadway to miss small rock in the road and struck a mailbox. Hickey stayed on scene, unknown owner of the mailbox as it is a vacation home. 6/4/2022:...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
wausharaargus.com

UW Oshkosh Spring 2022 Dean’s List and Honor Roll released

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of local students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in spring 2022 across its three campuses. The following students from the area earned honors for the Spring Semester:. Almond: Chloe Lehman, Dean’s List and Matt Lukas, Honor...
OSHKOSH, WI
wausharaargus.com

Magician Rick Allen returns to Wild Rose Library June 28

On Tuesday, June 28 at 10 a.m., Magician Rick Allen will once again levitate an audience member just four feet from the audience. Rick Allen is a fantastic magician who works with doves and does other amazing illusions. Magician Rick Allen on Tuesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at the Patterson Memorial Library, 500 Division St. in Wild Rose. Just one block East of Main St. For more information call the library at 920-622-3835.
WILD ROSE, WI
wausharaargus.com

BEVERLY ANN “BEV” DAYE

Beverly Ann “Bev” Daye age 72 of Wautoma passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her home. She was born on January 5, 1950 in Berlin, the daughter of Wilber and Alice (Bray) Daye. Beverly was a graduate of Wautoma High School. She worked as a Social...
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

Felonies recorded in Waushara County

Robert J. Rynders, West Bend, was in court on June 13 on a count of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, a count of Intimidate Victim/Use or Attempt Force, and a count of Possession of Methamphetamine. Plea: NC. Court accepts plea and enters JOC. Court orders: S/W five years probation – Conditions: DE must maintain absolute sobriety, DE may not be present upon the premises of any bars, DE is prohibited from possessing/ingesting any impairing substances that have not been prescribed by a physician, DE t notify supervising agent with 24 hours of receiving any new prescription which must be approved by the agent prior to DE taking the medication. Any counseling or treatment as deemed appropriate by the supervising agent, NC w/ P.W., C.H. and/or J.L., Costs to include the domestic abuse surcharge in counts 1 and 2 w/ 60 DTP or PP. The Court orders forfeiture and destruction of the seized Hungary PA63 9x18 firearm. Defendant advised of right to expunge DNA record through the Department of Justice. Appeal rights given.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
wausharaargus.com

JOYCE WOODRUFF

Joyce Woodruff, age 91, passed away on June 14, 2022 at the Courtyard of. Joyce was born March 9, 1931 the daughter of Lester and Edna (Gorske) Loehr in Fond du Lac, WI. Joyce grew up in North Fond du Lac, living with her mother and stepfather, Leroy Trotz. She graduated from NFDL High School in 1949. Joyce worked as a beautician until she was united in marriage on August 28, 1954 to her high school sweetheart, Watson B. Woodruff, who proceeded her in death on July 30, 2020. Watson served in the US Marine Corps, so Joyce lived on base at Camp Pendleton CA in the early years of their marriage. They returned to North Fond du Lac and Joyce was a homemaker for her three children. Watson and Joyce moved to Silver Lake in Wautoma in 1989 and enjoyed their retirement years at Silver Lake.
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

Connor Armstrong named to Marquette University Dean’s List

Connor Armstrong, Coloma, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Finance at Marquette University, Milwaukee. Connor has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no...
COLOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

One fatality reported in June 18 crash

On Saturday, June 18, at approximately 8 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on STH 49 at CTH I, south of Fremont, in Waushara County. A Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on STH 49 when it lost...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
wausharaargus.com

JEFFREY D. LASHBROOK

Jeffrey D. Lashbrook, age 52, of Wautoma, passed away Sunday evening, June 19, 2022. Jeffrey was born April 15, 1970 in Maine to Richard E. and Stacia E. (Toschlog) Lashbrook. Jeffrey was a simple man that enjoyed helping others. He worked for Med Transport and enjoyed transporting people to their appointments.
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

ELAINE ELLA KRAUSE

Elaine Ella Krause, age 91, of Neshkoro, WI, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Silver Lake Manor in Wautoma. She was born on October 11, 1930, in Oshkosh, WI, a daughter of Otto and Ella (Nickolie) Reetz. Elaine was a member of the last graduating class of Neshkoro...
NESHKORO, WI
wausharaargus.com

STUART P. “STU” NITZKE

Stuart Paul “Stu” Nitzke, age 85, of Berlin, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, peacefully in his home with the love of his life by his side. He was born Sept 7, 1936, in the Township of Saxeville. He was the oldest son of Wallace and Alice Lindekugel Nitzke. on Oct. 1, 1960, he was united in marriage to Lucille “Tootie” Kalupa. They were blessed with two children, Lisa and Frank.
BERLIN, WI

