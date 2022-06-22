ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Indiana man gets 10 years in prison for role in Portland protests

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (WXIN) — An Indianapolis man received a 10-year sentence for his role in protests that took a violent turn in Portland, Oregon in 2020. Malik Fard Muhammad, 25, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and three years’ supervised release after the Oregon district of the U.S. Attorney’s...

