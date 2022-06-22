Indiana man gets 10 years in prison for role in Portland protests
By Izzy Karpinski
wibqam.com
4 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (WXIN) — An Indianapolis man received a 10-year sentence for his role in protests that took a violent turn in Portland, Oregon in 2020. Malik Fard Muhammad, 25, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and three years’ supervised release after the Oregon district of the U.S. Attorney’s...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A bar owner and his son in Southeast Portland are searching for answers after their bar was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night. Portland Police confirmed Happy Sing bar at Southeast Powell and SE 112th Ave. was robbed just before midnight on Wednesday, and there is an ongoing investigation.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon state police assisted by local law enforcement busted a large illegal marijuana grow operation close to the California state line this week. According to a police statement, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants housed in seven industrial-sized greenhouses, were seized in Cave Junction and ultimately destroyed.
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported.
The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
Portland, Ore. — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Portland Friday evening for demonstrations following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Our news partner KGW reports two crowds gathered separately near the Multnomah County Justice Center and Tom McCall Waterfront Park. The two groups eventually joined together to an estimated crowd of at least 2,000 people.
POMEROY - A 69-year-old Oregon man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Alpowa Grade east of Pomeroy Friday afternoon. On Friday, June 24, 2022 at approximately 4:06 p.m., the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, Garfield County Fire Department and Washington State Patrol responded to the accident on State Route 12 near milepost 418.
A grand jury has found that a Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy was justified in shooting and killing a reportedly armed man at the end of a chaotic pursuit on Interstate 205 in Portland in January. A Multnomah County grand jury reviewing the death of Wesley S. Chance issued a...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of a attacking a person with a machete in Southeast Portland was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Clayton Briggs attacked the victim Oct. 12, 2020, at an apartment on the 3600 block of Southeast 65th Avenue. Following the attack, the victim was described as having their knee “half-severed,” according to the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office.
VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129...
Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky; every state that touches Illinois’ borders could either increase restrictions or ban entirely the ability for a woman to get an abortion following the Supreme Court of the United State’s (SCOTUS) decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. What the ruling means for Illinois.
Over 200,000 residents in Oregon can soon expect stimulus checks worth $600 thanks to a new law for low income workers. The one time stimulus payments were approved for specific low income workers. Those who claimed the EITC in 2020 and lived in Oregon for the last six months of...
MEDFORD, Ore. - A Eugene man that used to live in Southern Oregon was sentenced in federal court today for violating the Lacey Act by illegally importing and exporting hundreds of live scorpions. Darren Dennis Drake, 39, was sentenced to two years' federal probation, 250 hours of community service, and...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman who said she was falsely arrested after twerking to NWA’s “F*** Tha Police” at a Black Lives Matter rally in Portland received $75,000 from the city in a settlement. In exchange for the settlement money, Alonna Mitsch agreed to drop charges against Portland Police Bureau and its officers Kyle […]
Three people are facing steep fines, lengthy probation terms, and multi-year hunting bans after a photo on social media linked them to the poaching of a trophy bull elk in northern Oregon. The photo, which shows the giant bull laid out in a utility trailer, began circulating on social media in early November 2021. That’s when an anonymous hunter texted the suspicious image to a trooper with the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division.
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
Comments / 2