ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Rocket Mortgage Classic’s field to Include U.S. Open runner-up Will Zalatoris

97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlutv_0gIVJQEL00

DETROIT – The Rocket Mortgage Classic today announced several player commitments, as reigning champion Cam Davis will defend his title against the likes of Will Zalatoris and Tony Finau, both ranked among the world’s top 20 golfers. Additional players include major championship winners and past World No. 1s Justin Rose and Jason Day, PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year frontrunner Cameron Young, nine-time PGA TOUR winner Matt Kuchar, five-time PGA TOUR winner Rickie Fowler and four-time PGA TOUR winner Kevin Kisner.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic returns July 26-31 to Detroit Golf Club, bringing the PGA TOUR event to the city of Detroit for the fourth straight year. Tickets are available at RocketMortgageClassic.com .

“We are excited to announce such an accomplished group of players joining us in Detroit this summer, and this is only the beginning of our player commitments,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “Having golfers of this caliber commit to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic speaks to the momentum that we are building and the desire of top players to be part of our event. It is also terrific to have their support for our Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide in Detroit.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

MHSFCA all-star game: Livonia Franklin QB Zac Olesuk ends career as a winner

Only a handful of coaches get to participate in high school all-star games. It's a rare occurrence to even get asked to help out at one. And what's rarer is how many coaches Livonia Franklin had on the East squad for Saturday's Michigan High School Football Coaches Association's fourth annual all-star game at Lawrence Tech.
BELLEVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
US 103.1

Go Kart Up to 45 MPH on This Wicked Indoor LED Track in Ypsilanti

BIG Best in Game in Ypsilanti has everything you need for an awesome day out with the family. BIG in Ypsi is a huge entertainment facility that your whole family will enjoy. They have everything from high-speed electric go-karts that go 45 miles per hour to laser tag, video games, simulators, axe throwing, and more. BIG Best in Games is located at 4095 Carpenter Road in Ypsilanti.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State trustees approve additional $67 million for Tom Izzo Football Building project

The renovation and expansion of the Michigan State football complex will enter the next stage with a large dollar figure attached. The university’s Board of Trustees on Friday morning unanimously approved the second and final phase of the project with a budget of $67 million and a completion date of October 2023. Dan Bollman, vice president of strategic infrastructure planning and facilities, said primary components of the project will be finished by August 2023.
MICHIGAN STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Detroit Burgers | 10 Must-Try Burgers in Detroit Michigan

If you’re looking for the best burgers in Detroit, you’ve come to the right place!. Burgers are easy to love, which is why they are so popular. The combination of a juicy ground beef patty and a fresh, fluffy bun functions as the perfect canvas for a culinary adventure.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
The Detroit Free Press

51-year-old family auto shop in Detroit doesn't advertise, treats customers like family

Among the first African American Marines was an aspiring entrepreneur with metro Detroit roots who would go on to become the first Black supplier of aftermarket parts to Chrysler. That multitalented gentleman was the late Earl Hood Sr.  Today, Mr. Hood’s name still is associated with automobiles, thanks to his son, Earl “Butch” Hood Jr., who operates Hood’s Car Care Clinic in northwest Detroit. ...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Detroit Golf Club
cityoftaylor.com

Chick-fil-A coming to Eureka Road location

Get ready Taylor. Chick-fil-A is heading your way!. Developers recently submitted applications and detailed plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the site of the currently vacant Little Daddy’s Restaurant at 22250 Eureka Road. The plans call for demolition of the existing building and a totally new rebuild on the site, which is on the southern outskirts of the Southland Center property.
TAYLOR, MI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills is a quaint little city in Michigan’s Oakland County with a lot of local history. This city is perfect for a modest relaxing vacation. Its calm environment and peaceful aura will give you an escape from the hustle and bustle of cities. This city has a lot...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

MSU, WSU boost tuition, room and board. Here's how much it will cost to attend those schools, in comparison to UM

Costs for full-time, in-state undergraduates to attend one of the state's three largest universities and live on campus in 2022-23 will range between $26,000 and $30,000. Michigan State University and Wayne State University approved increases in tuition Friday that increased the annual cost for a full-time, in-state undergraduate student living on campus. Tuition, and room and board at both schools will total about $26,000 annually.
ANN ARBOR, MI
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy