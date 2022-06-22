Rocket Mortgage Classic’s field to Include U.S. Open runner-up Will Zalatoris

DETROIT – The Rocket Mortgage Classic today announced several player commitments, as reigning champion Cam Davis will defend his title against the likes of Will Zalatoris and Tony Finau, both ranked among the world’s top 20 golfers. Additional players include major championship winners and past World No. 1s Justin Rose and Jason Day, PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year frontrunner Cameron Young, nine-time PGA TOUR winner Matt Kuchar, five-time PGA TOUR winner Rickie Fowler and four-time PGA TOUR winner Kevin Kisner.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic returns July 26-31 to Detroit Golf Club, bringing the PGA TOUR event to the city of Detroit for the fourth straight year. Tickets are available at RocketMortgageClassic.com .

“We are excited to announce such an accomplished group of players joining us in Detroit this summer, and this is only the beginning of our player commitments,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “Having golfers of this caliber commit to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic speaks to the momentum that we are building and the desire of top players to be part of our event. It is also terrific to have their support for our Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide in Detroit.”