Rapper Lil Tjay Shot In New Jersey, Undergoing Emergency Surgery: Report

Lil Tjay has reportedly been shot. The shooting occurred early Wednesday (June 22) morning in New Jersey, and the Bronx rapper is undergoing emergency surgery due to his wounds.

TMZ reports that Tjay was shot shortly after midnight in Edgewater, NJ, a town that’s just across the Hudson River from New York City. Although the rapper was in surgery at the time the news broke, there aren’t any specific details about his injuries or his condition, for now.

Although the details are sketchy, the incident reportedly went down at a couple of scenes; a Chipotle and an Exxon gas station. It seems that Tjay was one of two people who were each shot at one of the aforementioned locations.

At the very tail end of 2020, Tjay ran afoul of the law when he was popped for weed and gun possession in New York City.

Prayers up to Lil Tjay.

This story is developing.