ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rapper Lil Tjay Shot In New Jersey, Undergoing Emergency Surgery: Report

By Robert Longfellow
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ahhgd_0gIVJIPl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITMpt_0gIVJIPl00

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Lil Tjay has reportedly been shot. The shooting occurred early Wednesday (June 22) morning in New Jersey, and the Bronx rapper is undergoing emergency surgery due to his wounds.

TMZ reports that Tjay was shot shortly after midnight in Edgewater, NJ, a town that’s just across the Hudson River from New York City. Although the rapper was in surgery at the time the news broke, there aren’t any specific details about his injuries or his condition, for now.

Although the details are sketchy, the incident reportedly went down at a couple of scenes; a Chipotle and an Exxon gas station. It seems that Tjay was one of two people who were each shot at one of the aforementioned locations.

At the very tail end of 2020, Tjay ran afoul of the law when he was popped for weed and gun possession in New York City.

Prayers up to Lil Tjay.

This story is developing.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Arrest Made In Lil Tjay Shooting: Report

The circumstances surrounding the shooting that took place early this morning (June 22) are scarce, but it has been shared that Lil Tjay is on the mend. We have been reporting on the frightening ordeal that occurred at a New Jersey Chipotle restaurant as well as a nearby Exxon gas station. While we await more information about both Tjay's injuries and recovery, Casanova has shared a message with the rapper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman charged over dead baby and it never has to be this way

Aggravated manslaughter. Desecration of human remains. Endangerment of a child. Serious charges for a horrific case. All according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Jessica Farag, 19, gave birth to a baby girl on June 8 at 12:30 p.m. in the bathroom of her Jamesburg home. Authorities say she both told them the baby was stillborn but also said that the baby was moving and crying. Officials say she left the baby on a counter until the girl died.
JAMESBURG, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Edgewater, NJ
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
NJ.com

Man charged with shooting rapper Lil Tjay, his friend during robbery attempt in N.J., officials say

A man was arrested Wednesday after he shot rapper Lil Tjay and one of his friends during a robbery attempt near an Edgewater shopping plaza, authorities said. Just after midnight, the Edgewater Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of the plaza, 14 The Promenade, and when officers arrived they found 21-year-old Tione “Lil Tjay” Merritt with multiple gunshot wounds and his friend, 22-year-old Bronx resident Antoine Boyd, with a single gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.
EDGEWATER, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Tjay
CBS New York

Rapper Lil TJay 1 of 2 people shot overnight near shopping plaza in Edgewater, New Jersey

EDGEWATER, N.J. -- Police responded to a double shooting in Edgewater involving a rapper. The two scenes were about a half mile from each other. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, it was at a busy shopping plaza on River Road where a little after midnight police say a 21-year-old man was shot. CBS2 has since learned that man is rapper Lil TJay. Police say another victim was found just down the road at a gas station. Lil TJay is a well-known artist, with millions of followers on social media and signed to Columbia Records. He's from the Bronx but is known to spend time in Edgewater,...
EDGEWATER, NJ
Beach Radio

So, is it illegal to eat while driving in New Jersey?

According to The Office of the Attorney General, there is technically no law that specifically states the act of eating while driving in New Jersey is illegal. But (and this is a big but), it is listed as a type of distracted driving, which comes with penalties. Per The Office...
PIX11

New Jersey cops break up vacant building party, detain dozens

WAYNE, N.J. — Police broke up an illegal party inside a vacant commercial building in Wayne, detaining dozens of revelers including a suspect in a previous robbery, authorities said Thursday. Cops learned on June 18 that the bash was being promoted on social media and was set to go down late that night, with as […]
WAYNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Surgery#Rapper#Shooting#Violent Crime#Tmz#Exxon
hobokengirl.com

All About Queen Latifah + Her Jersey City Roots

Hoboken + Jersey City have been home to many celebrities — and during Pride Month, we take the time to celebrate a New Jersey icon who officially came out last year. Singer, rapper, and actress Queen Latifah has roots in Newark, East Orange, Colts Neck, and — of course — Jersey City. On June 28th, 2021, New Jersey’s Queen Latifah accepted the BET Lifetime Achievement Award when she unexpectedly closed her speech by coming out, thanking her longtime partner and their son before wishing everyone a “Happy Pride!” Read on to learn all about Queen Latifah’s Jersey City ties and her public entry into the LGBTQ+ community.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
HipHopWired

Feds Want Longer Jail Sentence for Nicki Minaj’s Husband

Federal prosecutors have recommended a stricter jail sentence for Kenneth Petty in advance of his upcoming sentencing for failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Lawyers for the husband of Nicki Minaj had previously petitioned for him to be placed on house arrest, but prosecutors feel that the amenities were too comfortable for Petty to serve time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man dies days after compassionate release from NYC DOC custody

THE BRONX (PIX11) — While eight detainees have died in Department of Correction custody so far this year, another individual died days after he was granted compassionate release, officials said. Antonio Bradley, 28, was found unresponsive in a Bronx Court holding pen on June 10, according to the DOC. He was given aid and was […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Notorious NJ Serial Killer Charged With Murder Of Dance Teacher At Popular Long Island Mall

Another female victim has been added to the list of imprisoned 75-year-old New Jersey serial killer Richard Cottingham, thanks to advances in DNA technology. Cottingham was arraigned on Long Island via videoconference Wednesday from South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton for the 1968 slaying of a New Hyde Park woman in the parking lot of the popular Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy