ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was Ross Chastain's landlord. He hopes his ex-tenant 'doesn't change'

By Zach Dean, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rohCX_0gIVJ0bw00

Before Ross Chastain was ticking off drivers at the Cup level, he was ruffling feathers down in the Xfinity Series.

And before that, he was paying rent to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Yep. That Dale Jr.

"Ross used to rent from me. I own some rental properties in town, so I always felt like Ross and I had this good friendship," Junior said this week during an NBC conference call.

"He was close by in proximity as he was trying to get some traction in the sport. We raced against him in the Xfinity Series, and he ran hard and aggressive with no apology, and that was always fun to watch ... unless he was running hard and aggressive with the cars that you owned.

"There would be weekends when I would be so frustrated with him, but then the very following weekend he would drive the same way but at least it wasn’t against my cars and I would love it."

DALE, BILL AND HELIO:Dale Earnhardt Jr. hates flying, Bill Elliott won't age and Castroneves jumps to NASCAR?

NOT BUYING IT:Daniel Suarez destroys piñata, Dillon calls BS on Chastain, Harvick's fed up with pit crew

BOWYER INVOLVED:Clint Bowyer, former NASCAR driver and current analyst, involved in deadly Missouri crash

Ross Chastain 'one of the best things going' for NASCAR

Junior and the NASCAR on NBC crew are set to take over the TV coverage for the rest of the season beginning Sunday in Nashville (5 p.m., NBC). After a rare week off, the Cup Series returns for the first of 10 straight races to close out the regular season.

And yes, you'd be wise to keep an eye on Chastain going forward. Don't take my word for it, though.

"Hopefully, for us as viewers going forward, he continues to put on a show," Junior said. "He’s one of the best things going right now for the sport in terms of entertainment. He’s got a little personality to him, which is always important.

"I hope for our sake that he continues all of his ambitious moments going forward, and especially once we get into the playoffs and it really starts to count and matter."

Denny Hamlin vows payback for Ross Chastain

For those who need a bit of a refresher, Chastain didn't have his best showing earlier this month in St. Louis.

He got into both Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott early in the race, and then spent the remaining laps fending off both drivers as they quite literally hunted him down.

Elliott drew first blood when he ran him up the track and into the wall on a restart, and then Hamlin came in for the kill, passing Chastain shortly after only to then brake-check him around the track for the next two laps.

"It was comical at times," Junior said.

Earnhardt Jr. on Chastain apology: Not buying it

Hamlin said after the race — and the following week at Sonoma — that payback was still coming. Elliott moved on in typical Chase Elliott fashion.

Chastain, meanwhile, apologized ... a lot.

A little too much, said Junior.

"I don’t know whether I buy it or not. I don’t know, to be honest with you," he said. "He laid it on pretty thick after the race. I know he understands that he’s got to clean it up a little bit, but I still think that there’s a part of him that’s like, 'I’m not going to back down and I’m not dialing it back.'"

Chastain finished seventh at Sonoma while Hamlin barely sniffed the front, so the presumed payback is still in the works.

Hamlin promised it would come when Chastain "least expects" it, and Chastain — perhaps to Junior's dismay — accepted what was coming.

"Words aren’t going to fix it, so I’ll have to pay for it on the track," he said.

Whether it happens this weekend in Nashville, down the road in Daytona, or a playoff race in the fall remains to be seen.

We do know one thing, though: Chastain's former landlord will be watching.

"I hope that Ross doesn’t change," Junior said. "I hope that he doesn’t lose that raw ambition that he has when he goes down into the corner on the inside of somebody.

"I can’t wait to see what he’s willing to try or what he’s willing to try to accomplish and do in those moments when his season is on the line, when it’s now or never and this next corner he has to make something happen.

"I think it will be compelling for sure."

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

NASCAR's Clint Bowyer Struck And Killed Woman In Tragic Car Accident

Former NASCAR star Clint Bowyer struck and killed a woman in a tragic car crash earlier this month, according to new police documents obtained by TMZ Sports. The accident, per a Lake Ozark Police Dept. crash report, happened on June 5 at around 9 PM in Missouri -- just hours after Bowyer had finished working a gig as a TV analyst for a NASCAR Cup Series race in Madison, IL.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Racing News

Charlotte Qualifying Order: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for Charlotte Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the famed Coca-Cola 600 at the 1.5-mile of Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s NASCAR longest race. View the Charlotte qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Bowyer
Person
Bill Elliott
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Dale Jr.
Person
Daniel Suarez
CBS Sports

NASCAR Hall of Fame track owner and promoter Bruton Smith dies at 95

Bruton Smith, a North Carolina businessman who became one of the most prolific track owners and promoters in the history of NASCAR, died Wednesday of natural causes at the age of 95. Smith's death was confirmed by Speedway Motorsports Inc., the company he founded that encompassed his motorsports portfolio. NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To NASCAR Legend's Death

For over 70 years, Bruton Smith was one of the most beloved front office figures in stock car racing across America. With his passing today, some NASCAR legends are giving the man his credit for growing the sport. Smith passed away today at the age of 95. Dale Earnhardt Jr....
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Speedway Pays Tribute To Legendary Hall Of Famer

On Wednesday, the sports world lost a legendary figure. Bruton Smith, the founder of Speedway Motorsports, passed away at the age of 95. In an effort to honor Smith this week, Charlotte Motor Speedway posted a tribute for him on its video board. The official Twitter account for Charlotte Motor...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Sports#Nbc
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Hall Of Famer

Bruton Smith, the founder of Speedway Motorsports, passed away this week. He was 95 years old. Smith was an influential figure in the NASCAR world for a plethora of reasons. For starters Speedway Motorsports became the first motorsports company to trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Eventually, Speedway Motorsports'...
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

NASCAR Ally 400 prediction and odds: Kyle Larson favorite to repeat In Nashville

The NASCAR Series Cup chase continues this week in Tennessee with the Ally 400 race. This is the last race before the final two months of the season begin. Currently, Chase Elliot is atop the leaderboard with 536 points. He’s still in the top five of the odds standings, but it looks like it will be an uphill battle. Kyle Larson, who’s in seventh place in the standings, is the favorite to win this week. Larson won last year’s race and was fairly dominant in his victory.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Racing News

Bruton Smith has passed

NASCAR community reacts to the passing of the legendary track owner. Bruton Smith was the founder of Speedway Motorsports. The company went on to operate about half the tracks on the NASCAR schedule. SMI announced his passing on Wednesday. He was 95. SMI Tracks: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
racer.com

Racing on TV, June 24-26

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
MOTORSPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Jon Moxley Recalls The Moment He Knew He Needed Rehab

Jon Moxley’s decision to go to rehab came on like a whirlwind. Talking with his wife Renée Paquette on her podcast “The Sessions,” Moxley took time away from wrestling last fall to battle alcohol dependency and talked about how a bad flight was the final straw.
WWE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy