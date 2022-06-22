ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

‘Times Square Serial Killer’ Richard Cottingham charged with cold case 1968 murder, ‘Never thought I’d see this day,’ victim’s daughter says

By Ellen Moynihan, Larry McShane, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdZ5a_0gIVIp8b00
Darlene Altman, the daughter of Diane Cusick, speaks during a press conference at the Nassau County Court D.A. Office in Mineola Wednesday afternoon. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

A 54-year-old DNA match led to new murder charges Wednesday against a notorious serial killer already jailed for 11 homicides, with authorities alleging he sexually assaulted and killed an innocent Long Island mom.

The daughter of 1968 murder victim Diane Cusick and other relatives attended the Nassau County court hearing where “Times Square Killer” Richard Cottingham pleaded not guilty via video link to murder in the dance teacher’s brutal strangling inside a parked car on Feb. 16, 1968.

“That evening, she told her parents that she was going to purchase a pair of shoes at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. “She never returned home.”

Her distraught father found his daughter’s corpse lying in the backseat of her car when he went to the mall after she never returned from her trip, with the case unsolved for more than five decades.

Cusick is now the notorious Cottingham’s second known victim and the lone target on Long Island at this point — although authorities are looking into additional cases there.

“I never thought I’d see this day,” said daughter Darlene Altman, her voice shaky after seeing her mother’s alleged killer in court. “It was very overwhelming. He just had like this dead stare. I thought he was looking right at me. It was creepy.”

Altman was just 4 when her mother was killed. She attended Wednesday’s court hearing with Cusick’s brother Jim and her grandson Mike.

Cottingham, who pleaded not guilty after admitting last year to the killings of two New Jersey teens in August 1974 , is now a possible suspect in five other Long Island homicides, officials said.

The New Jersey father of three was already serving a life sentence in the earlier killings.

“Now (he’s) a known serial killer, but then an unknown computer programmer in Times Square,” said Nassau prosecutor Jared Rosenblatt, head of the homicide bureau. “Unknown to him, he left behind his DNA.”

The evidence was recovered from defensive wounds on the victim’s hand during her failed fight to survive.

The 75-year-old Cottingham, also known as “The Torso Killer” after executing and dismembering three prostitutes in Times Square at the end of his 13-year killing spree, apparently presented himself as a police officer or mall security and accused Cusick of shoplifting before the killing.

“That is what we believe happened on that night,” said homicide squad Detective Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick.

Though the cold case probe into Cusick’s death was restarted in the early 2000s, Long Island police were never able to make an arrest in the case until now.

Officials said advances in DNA technology led to the 2021 match. The probe reignited when Suffolk County police reported information about a New Jersey inmate with possible links to murders on Long Island.

According to authorities, Cottingham’s first victim was a New Jersey woman killed in October 1967, shortly before the Cusick slaying. His subsequent targets included five teenage girls in the Garden State, including third victim Jackie Harp, 13, who was strangled as she walked home from band practice in July 1968.

By the end of his violent 13-year run, he was targeting Times Square prostitutes whose bodies were dismembered and set afire. In his other life, the serial killer lived with his wife and three kids in suburban New Jersey while working nights and often staying over at seedy Times Square hotels.

Cottingham appeared for the hearing from a hospital bed in Trenton, lying on a pile of pillows while wearing a patient’s gown and a face mask.

According to Donnelly, the murder suspect bizarrely aided the investigation into the long cold case.

“He didn’t lay out a full admission,” she said. “What he laid out was the baby steps along the way, that we were able to put together with the police department to fill in that story ... You know, we had to piece together where he was talking about.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

NYC families impacted by gun violence perplexed by Supreme Court decision: ‘A lot of crazy people’

The sister of a subway rider randomly killed by a subway gunman last month thinks of the victims murdered since his death. After Thursday’s Supreme Court decision legalizing the carrying of concealed weapons in the city and the nation, she doesn’t expect the carnage to stop any time soon. “Americans need to educate themselves,” said Griselda Vile, whose brother Daniel Enriquez was gunned down ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Four wounded, including 8-year-old boy, when gunman on dirt bike shoots up Brooklyn BBQ

Four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were wounded when a gunman on a dirt bike opened fire on a group enjoying a Brooklyn cookout, police said Sunday. The small barbecue was underway on Quincy St. near Stuyvesant Ave., outside NYCHA’s Stuyvesant Gardens Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, when two men on a dirt bike rolled up about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said. One of the men pulled a gun and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man, 31, fatally shot sitting in borrowed SUV parked down the block from his Queens home

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot a few steps from his Queens home as he sat in an SUV borrowed from a friend, police said Sunday. Satnam Singh was behind the wheel of a black Jeep Wrangler Sahara parked near 129th St. and Sutter Ave. in South Ozone Park when a gunman approached and started blasting about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed Singh, struck in the chest and neck, to ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Homeless man in Brooklyn killed by hit-and-run driver

A hit-and-run driver ran down a homeless man crossing a Brooklyn street early Saturday, cops said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in his 60s, was crossing E. 108th St. near Farragut Road in Canarsie just after 4 a.m. when a motorist slammed into him, horrified witnesses told police. The crash took place outside the New York City Housing Authority’s Breukelen Houses, cops said. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Mineola, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mineola, NY
Daily News

When the gun lovers and the cop haters converge

A new joke, but it isn’t funny: What do the accused subway shooter, the socialist left and the Supreme Court’s conservative majority have in common? None of them think cops can do much to stop gun violence. “He ain’t stopping it,” Frank James said of Mayor Adams’ plan to put more cops on trains in a video James recorded before allegedly pulling out a gun and shooting 10 people at random on a N ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Mother, infant son hit with rock in unprovoked Harlem attack, cops say

A family sitting on a park bench in Harlem was targeted in an unprovoked attack by a man who threw a rock, hitting a 26-year-old woman and her infant son, police said Friday. Police said that at about 4 p.m. on June 4, the victims were attacked in Jackie Robinson Park, which runs from W. 145th St. north to W. 155th St. east of Edgecombe Ave. The suspect, a man who appears to be in 20s or 30s, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Mister Softee ice cream truck driver strikes, drags 11-year-old boy in Brooklyn, police say

An 11-year-old boy was clinging to life Saturday after he was struck and dragged by an unlicensed Mister Softee ice cream truck driver, police said Saturday. The child was bicycling near the corner of Sutter Ave. and Hendrix St. in East New York about 6:45 p.m. when the ice cream truck clipped him, knocking him off his bike, cops were told. The child and his bike fell underneath the ice cream ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Woman, 56, stabbed dead in Bronx apartment, cops say

A 56-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a Bronx apartment early Friday, police said. A man seen on video entering and later leaving the Olmstead Ave. building –– part of the Castle Hill Houses — is being sought for questioning. Officers responding to a 3:37 a.m. 911 call found the victim, stabbed in the groin. Medics rushed her to Jacobi Medical Center but she could not be saved. No ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Cottingham
Daily News

NYPD patrol car where detective was injured by bullet-shattered glass did not have bulletproof panel

A bullet-resistant panel was removed from the patrol car a cop was driving when when a gunshot shattered a window, injuring the officer behind the wheel, a police source said Friday. Det. Sunjay Verma arm was injured in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon. Police said he was driving west on Pitkin Ave. near Legion St. in Brownsville when he rolled into a barrage of bullets — at least nine shots ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn woman run over by drunk driving husband, police say

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after she was run over by her drunk-driving husband, police said. The 41-year-old victim was on E. 16th St. near Ave. X in Sheepshead Bay at 5:30 p.m. Friday when she opened the door to a black Genesis SUV and began arguing with 34-year-old hubby Myroslav Iakymovych. When Iakymovych started to drive off, the woman grabbed the open door to ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Teen fatally shot on Brooklyn street corner, police say

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot early Saturday during a clash at a Brooklyn street corner, police said. Cops responding to a call of a person shot around 3:15 a.m. found the victim sprawled out on the street outside Brownsville’s Langston Hughes NYCHA housing complex near Sutter Ave. and Osborn St. The teen had been shot once in the torso, cops said. EMS rushed him to Brookdale Hospital, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

One dead, four injured after car strikes them at Brooklyn intersection — witnesses ‘scared and crying’

One person died, a child was reported clinging to life and three other people were hurt after a car slammed into them in Brooklyn on Saturday, fire officials said. The pedestrian victims were on Ralph Ave. near Halsey St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant when a speeding vehicle barreled toward a deli on the corner just before 7:15 p.m., the FDNY and sources said. The car mowed down the pedestrians on the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Serial Killer#Times Square#Long Island#Violent Crime#New York Daily News Tns
Daily News

Black gun owners to gain from Supreme Court overturning of New York license to carry weapons law

Black people are more likely to be jailed for weapons possession than other New Yorkers — giving public defenders and civil rights advocates reason to support last week’s Supreme Court ruling expected to ease the process of getting a license to carry a gun. The defense lawyers’ unlikely alliance with the NRA-affiliated group of New York gun owners who brought the Supreme Court case is based ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man gunned down near Brooklyn park

A gunman opened fire Friday on a man on a Brooklyn street, killing him, police said. The 43-year-old victim was on Carroll St. near Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights, a short distance from Lincoln Terrace/Arthur S. Sommers Park, at 9:20 p.m. when the gunman pulled a gun and started blasting away. The victim was hit multiple times in the chest. EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Reckless drivers kill two, injure two in bloody 26-hour span, police say

Reckless drivers killed two people and sent two others to hospitals with critical injuries in four crashes over a bloody 26-hour span in Brooklyn, police said Saturday. Two hit-and-run drivers, a drunken motorist and an inattentive ice cream truck operator were responsible for the carnage, said cops. The bloodshed began at 2:15 a.m. Friday when a hit-and-run driver slammed into 43-year-old ...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Leonard Greene: Harlem’s Inez Dickens soldiers on after kidney transplant

Inez Dickens is standing at the corner of W. 125th St. and Malcolm X Blvd., in the heart of her Harlem assembly district, introducing Antonio Delgado, the new lieutenant governor to the neighborhood. In the background, her worried staff frets with every passing minute. Dickens has no business being out here under these conditions, but she wouldn’t listen. A week later, the same thing. She is ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx man stabs dad on Father's Day, NYPD says

NEW YORK - A 26-year-old man is accused of stabbing his dad on Father's Day inside a Bronx apartment. The NYPD says it happened inside 2755 Dewey Ave. in the Throggs Neck section just before 10 a.m. Mark Lowe is accused of attacking his 59-year-old father with an unknown object....
BRONX, NY
Paterson Times

Paterson man killed in Belle Avenue shooting

A man was shot and killed in a shooting on Belle Avenue early Saturday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Yeshawn Staggers, 27, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire in the area of 33 Belle Avenue at around 1:10 a.m. He later arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy