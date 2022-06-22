ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gareth Bale visits Cardiff City's training ground for talks over a shock free transfer to the Championship, as he holds talks with boss Steve Morison over a move which would see him take a HUGE pay-cut from £554,000-a-week wages at Real Madrid

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Gareth Bale spoke to Cardiff manager Steve Morison on Wednesday amid the Championship club’s ambitious attempt to sign the Wales superstar.

Bale attended Wales’ Vale of Glamorgan base, which they share with Cardiff, to receive treatment from his national team’s medical staff.

While there, Bale spoke with Morison.

Gareth Bale visited Cardiff City to hold talks with boss Steve Morison over a potential move
Bale and Morison held talks on Wednesday

Cardiff are one of the clubs keen to sign Bale, 32, after his departure from Real Madrid and will offer him a chance to play more regularly than he did in Spain, ensuring he can head to the Qatar World Cup later this year in good physical condition.

Cardiff are Bale’s hometown club and his parents have a home in the Welsh capital.

Their bid to land Bale is being led by chairman Mehmet Dalman and talks have now been held with the player and his representatives.

However, despite the optimism that a deal can be done, sources were playing down the significance of Wednesday’s meeting — Bale and Morison are former international team-mates, while Cardiff and Wales are sharing the same facilities.

Nothing has yet been agreed regarding Bale’s next destination and a number of options remain on the table for the five-times Champions League-winning forward.

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett revealed in an earlier interview that 'what Gareth does next is not about money', while Wales manager Robert Page said the idea of his captain joining Cardiff 'ticks all the boxes' and 'makes a lot of sense'.

Bale will spearhead his country's World Cup campaign in Qatar beginning in November
Iconic forward Bale revealed he is not concerned with the standard of club football he plays

Bale himself said that the quality of a prospective side was not necessarily paramount to his decision-making process, but he was more interested in playing regular football ahead of spear-heading his side's World Cup campaign in Qatar.

But any move to the Welsh side would certainly require the player to take a massive pay cut from his Real salary, where the player was reportedly earning £554,000-per-week.

Prior to Wales' June 3-2 Nations League defeat against Holland in Rotterdam, he revealed: 'It's something I guess I need to sit down and go through.

'Not just with my family, but with the manager here (Page), with the physios here that we use, to see what would give me the best chance of being fit come November and December.

'I don't really know if the standard makes too much of a difference. A football game is a football game.

'I feel like I'll never really lose my quality on the ball. I guess it's a conversation to be had.

'I need time to think what's the best move for me, my family, my kids, and hopefully we'll sort that over the summer. I have options.'

Bale and Wales boss Rob Page know it is important for the player to play week in, week out
The Welsh icon won five Champions League titles during his time with the Spanish giants
Bale only made seven appearances in all competitions for Real last season, scoring just once

Bale's time at Los Blancos was tumultuous, and the Welsh star experienced several ups and downs during his nine-year stay in the Spanish capital, where he won five Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups and three LaLiga titles.

Having made a blistering start to his Real career, forming a lethal three-pronged attack alongside club legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, Bale went from featuring 44 times in his first season to playing just seven in his ninth and final.

The Welsh forward endured harsh treatment from the Bernabeu crowds at times during his stay with Los Blancos, and the option to play in front of thousands of jubilant Welsh fans is surely an appealing prospect.

In total Bale managed 106 goals and 67 assists in 258 games for the Spanish giants, including a stunning overhead kick in the 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool in 2018.

