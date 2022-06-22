Wolves football adds Lampkin as TE Coach

Lampkin

NEWBERRY — Todd Knight, head football coach, and the Newberry College Athletics Department announced the hiring of Sean Lampkin as the new tight ends coach for the Wolves football program.

Lampkin will join the Wolves after spending the past three seasons at Albany State University, serving as their wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator. He coached two-time offensive MVP Michael Green during his tenure with the Golden Rams who finished first in the conference in yards-per-catch and yards-per-game in his first season, while also finishing second in touchdowns and receptions-per-game.

He also operated as the return game coordinator, putting together a punt return team that was ranked top in the league and was ranked top-five nationally.

Prior to his time with the Golden Rams, Lampkin spent three seasons serving in multiple roles at Charleston Southern University (CSU).

In 2016, Lampkin was part of a staff that helped CSU to its second-straight Big South championship and an FCS playoff bid. That season Lampkin coached freshman wide receiver Kameron Brown, who led the nation in yards per catch and earned All-Big South Freshman Team honors.

His first season at CSU, Lampkin assisted with the tight ends and video coordination as the Bucs went 8-4 overall and 3-2 in Big South Conference play. In Lampkin’s final two years he served as the assistant wide receivers coach and assisted with video coordination.

Lampkin attended South Carolina State University for two years before transferring to Brevard College where he obtained a B.A. in kinesiology in 2014.

A native of Goose Creek and All-State tight end at Kingstree High School, Lampkin was a two-year starter at both the NCAA Division I and Division II levels. He also played briefly in the Canadian Football League before pursuing his coaching career.