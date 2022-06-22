ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Magnolia Buys Quentin Dupieux’s Cannes Film ‘Smoking Causes Coughing’ From Gaumont (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy and Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NETQB_0gIVIXRd00

Click here to read the full article.

Magnolia has acquired North American rights to Quentin Dupieux ’s wild comedy “Smoking Causes Coughing” rolling off its world premiere at Cannes festival’s Midnight section. Gaumont co-produced the film and is representing it in international markets.

The deal reteams Dupieux with Magnolia which previously released two of the French director’s most successful films “Mandibles” and “Rubber.”

As other films by Dupieux, “Smoking Causes Coughing” features an ensemble cast of highly popular French stars, including Gilles Lellouche (“The Stronghold”), Anais Demoustier (“Alice and the Mayor”), Vincent Lacoste (“Victoria”), Jean-Pascal Zadi (“Simply Black”) and Oulaya Amamra (“Divines”).

The film follows the misadventures of a team of five superheroes known as the Tobacco Force – Benzene, Nicotine, Methanol, Mercury and Ammonia. After a devastating battle against a diabolical giant turtle, the Tobacco Force is sent on a mandatory week-long retreat to strengthen their decaying group cohesion. Eventually their mission goes south when Lézardin, Emperor of Evil, decides to annihilate planet Earth.

Magnolia plans to release the film next year. “The Tobacco Force rules!” Quentin Dupieux has delivered his wildest, most entertaining film yet,” said Magnolia Pictures President Eamonn Bowles.

Dupieux said he was so “happy to team up once again with Magnolia after ‘Mandibles’ and ‘Rubber.’ “‘Smoking Causes Coughing’ could not find a better home in North America.'” He added that he was “so excited, (he) could write a sequel.”

“Smoking Causes Coughing’ is produced by Hugo Selignac at Chi-Fou-Mi Productions, a Mediawan company, in co-production with Gaumont, with the participation of Canal+, OCS and TMC.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, and by Alexis Cassanet, EVP international sales and distribution of Gaumont on behalf of the filmmakers.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Nia Vardalos Announces ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Is Filming Now in Greece

Click here to read the full article. “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” has started filming in Athens, Greece. The franchise’s writer and star Nia Vardalos made the announcement on her  Instagram page, and she also revealed that she is directing this third installment. The film will mark Vardalos’ next feature directorial outing after 2009’s “I Hate Valentine’s Day.” “We are in Greece filming ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ and thank you for all the lovely messages of just waiting,” Vardalos said. The director’s caption added:”Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus!” Vardalos wrote in the post’s caption....
MOVIES
Variety

Unifrance Preps International Events, Builds Up Youtube Channel, Forecasts French Films’ Overseas B.O. Rebound

Click here to read the full article. One year after merging with the promotion org TV France International, Unifrance is preparing a series of strategic events in key markets across Europe, the U.S., China and Japan to fast-track the global distribution of local series and movies. The French film and TV advocacy banner will host trade shows bringing together French sales outfits and international distributors in Paris in January, Biarritz (Southwestern France) in September, as well as in Roma in April, Madrid in June, Berlin in November, New York in March and Yokohama in December. The 13th edition of MyFrenchFilmFestival,...
MOVIES
Variety

Khaby Lame Becomes the No. 1 Most-Followed TikTok Creator

Click here to read the full article. Khaby Lame is now the official king of TikTok. The short-form comedy video virtuoso now has 142.8 million followers on TikTok, which puts him above previous top TikTok creator Charli D’Amelio (who currently has 142.3 million). Lame was born in Senegal and his family moved when he was a 1-year-old to Chivasso, Italy. He launched his TikTok channel and shared his first comic video in March 2020, after he was laid off from a factory job in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 22-year-old’s comedy bits have gained a massive following, and he’s become...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

Zoë Kravitz To Produce & Star In Thriller ‘The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets’ For Warner Bros.

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. has won a bidding war over the heist pic The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets, which Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) is attached to produce and star in, Deadline can confirm. The upcoming film is based on Leyna Krow’s short story of the same name, centered on a pair of twin bank robbers. While one twin, Maggie, boasts supernatural powers including telekinesis and super-strength, her sibling heads up the operation and serves as narrator of the tale. Maggie begins to second-guess the life she and her sister lead when their latest heist...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gilles Lellouche
Person
Juliette Binoche
Variety

‘They/Them’ First Trailer Pits Kevin Bacon Against the Gays in Conversion Therapy Camp Slasher

Click here to read the full article. Bigotry is the real horror in the first teaser for “They/Them,” a new slasher film about conversion therapy starring Kevin Bacon and Theo Germaine. Written and directed by John Logan, “They/Them” stars Bacon as Owen Whistler, the director of a conversion therapy camp dedicated to “curing” LGBTQ+ teenagers of their sexual and gender identities. Over the course of a week-long session at the camp, Whistler butts heads with Jordan (played by Germaine), a trans and nonbinary teen who made a deal with their parents to legally emancipate themself after attending the camp. As Jordan...
MOVIES
Variety

Mighty Natalie Portman: How She Emerged From the Marvel Sidelines to Wield Thor’s Hammer

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t just that Natalie Portman packed on so much muscle she could arm-wrestle Captain America. It’s that she’d never been asked to do it before. Throughout her 30-year career, Portman has grown accustomed to exploiting her lean five-foot-three frame, most memorably in her Oscar-winning performance as an obsessive, spindle-thin ballet dancer in 2010’s “Black Swan.” As the brilliant astrophysicist Jane Foster in 2011’s “Thor” and 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” she spends much of her screen time in varying states of dewy-eyed peril or with her head craned at a substantial angle to...
MOVIES
Variety

How Natalie Portman Grew Nine Inches Taller for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. For “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Natalie Portman is returning not only as Jane Foster — the brilliant astrophysicist and ex-girlfriend of Asgardian warrior Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — but as the Mighty Thor, Jane’s superhero persona when she comes into possession of the mystical hammer Mjolnir. Becoming a Marvel Studios hero meant Portman worked with a trainer for 10 months before and during shooting to build up her muscle mass in a way she’d never been asked to before. “I definitely got as big as I’ve ever been,” Portman explained for Variety‘s cover story. “You realize, ‘Oh,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Smoking#Magnolia Pictures#North American#French#The Tobacco Force#Mercury
Variety

Rupert Murdoch, Jerry Hall Divorcing After Six Years of Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are divorcing after six years of marriage. The 91-year-old media mogul and the 65-year-old model tied the knot in 2016. It was Murdoch’s fourth marriage. He was previously married to Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013; Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999; and Patricia Booker, from 1956 to 1967. Hall had been married to Mick Jagger, the rock star and lead singer of the Rolling Stones. During the marriage, Murdoch orchestrated the sale of most of 21st Century Fox to The Walt Disney Company in 2019 in a deal...
NFL
Variety

Outfest to Hold 20th Anniversary Screening of ‘Far From Heaven,’ Julianne Moore to Attend (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Outfest on Wednesday announced the full lineup for the LGBTQ film festival’s 40th anniversary, presented by Warner Bros. Discovery and IMDb. Outfest Los Angeles will take place July 14-24 at multiple locations around the city. The event will also feature a 20th anniversary screening of “Far From Heaven,” the 2002 Todd Haynes film that stars Julianne Moore. Haynes, Moore and producer Christine Vachon will attend the screening in person. The lineup includes more than 200 films of all kinds, with 42 world premieres. As previously announced, Billy Porter’s directorial debut “Anything’s Possible” will open...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Universal Teases ‘Fast & Furious X,’ Nope’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ at CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Universal was out in force at CineEurope with a bevy of exclusive clips from its sprawling slate, including “Fast & Furious X,” as well as Jordan Peele’s horror thriller “Nope” and Nicholas Stoller’s “Bros,” one of the first major studio-backed romantic comedies with LGBTQ characters. The jam-packed presentation kicked off with a comedy short film made for the occasion with “Halloween Ends” star Jamie Lee Curtis in a rare comedic role playing herself a retired actor who gets a job at a movie theater and turns out to be a disaster. Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, Universal...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter, Monaco Royal Pauline Ducruet, to Star in New Doc ‘Forming’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Move over Prince Harry, another European royal is getting the feature doc treatment. Pauline Ducruet, the daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco and granddaughter of Grace Kelly, is set to star in a new documentary from Calabasas Films and Media about her glamorous life. Calabasas Films’ partners Paul Beahan and Kapil Mahendra will produce the doc, which is titled “Forming,” alongside Golden Globe-winner Sandy Climan (“The Aviator”), Nathalia Pizarro and Ducruet. “Forming” will focus on Ducruet’s fashion brand, a gender fluid and sustainable clothing line inspired by the women of the Monaco royal family, as well...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Warner Bros. and DC Should Ditch Ezra Miller as ‘The Flash’ — Here’s Why

Click here to read the full article. A promising young actor with musical ability scores in several indie movies, gets cast as a key character in two big franchises, and starts getting into trouble with the law. They get hit with abuse, assault, and harassment allegations, is arrested twice for disorderly conduct, and a frightened couple takes out a restraining order against them. Johnny Depp? Nope. Ezra Miller. Miller, 29, scored rave reviews in “We Need to Talk About Kevin” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” before landing the role of Credence Barebone in JK Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Body Parts’ Acquired by MetFilm Sales Ahead of Tribeca Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. MetFilm Sales has acquired worldwide rights for filmmaker Kristy Guevara-Flanagan’s feature documentary “Body Parts” ahead of its world premiere Sunday in Tribeca Film Festival’s Spotlight section. The pic shows the evolution of desire and sex on screen from a female perspective, “allowing women to reclaim the parts of themselves that have been objectified and exploited for decades,” according to a statement. It uncovers the processes involved in creating intimacy for mainstream American film and television, the toll these scenes exact on those directly involved, and the impact on women and girls in the real...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Batman Unburied’ Podcast Renewed for Season 2 at Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The “Batman Unburied” story will continue. Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC announced the Season 2 renewal of the hit series. Season 1 of “Batman Unburied” starred Winston Duke and Hasan Minhaj as Bruce Wayne/Batman and The Riddler, respectively; for now, it’s unconfirmed whether they will reprise those roles. “Batman Unburied” premiered globally on May 3 with eight adaptations of the original English-language script for Brazil, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, India and Indonesia. The series quickly rose to the top of Spotify’s podcast charts globally, claiming the No. 1 spot in 11 markets for...
Variety

Social Media Star Tamera Kissen to Join Jack Harlow in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Comedian and social media star Tamera “Tee” Kissen has been cast opposite Jack Harlow in the remake of 1992 Wesley Snipes/Woody Harrelson comedy “White Men Can’t Jump,” Variety can exclusively reveal. The remake has been in the works since 2017 when it first emerged “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall were working on a script rebooting the film. Earlier this year it was revealed Jack Harlow had been cast, marking the rapper’s feature film debut, playing the role Harrelson originated. Snipes’ part has yet to be cast. Charles Kidd II, known professionally as Calmatic,...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Elvis’ Banks $3.5 Million in Previews, ‘The Black Phone’ Scares Up $3 Million

Click here to read the full article. “Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann’s kaleidoscopic look at the “King of Rock,” grossed $3.5 million in Thursday previews, while “The Black Phone,” a child abduction chiller from Blumhouse,” scared up $3 million. The two films are hoping to make a mark at the box office this weekend, but they face stiff competition from holdovers such as “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Lightyear” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” It’s a wide open field as they elbow their way to the top of the chart. “Elvis,” a Warner Bros. release that carries with it the stamp of approval from the Presley...
MOVIES
Variety

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Creator Robin Thede Signs HBO Overall Deal

Click here to read the full article. Robin Thede has signed a three-year overall deal with HBO. Under the deal, Thede will develop content exclusively for HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Television. The deal expands upon Thede’s previous overall deal with Warner Bros. TV alone, which was due to expire at the end of August. Thede is best known for creating the critically-acclaimed HBO comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” Thede also serves as showrunner, executive producer on the series in addition to starring. Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend star along her in the series. The show was...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy