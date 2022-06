Watch: Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess. These rumors aren't jiving with Sharna Burgess. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, cleared the air about her relationship with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum after revealing that she's on the market for a new home. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on May 29, Sharna said many fans have been "wildly asking me why Brian and I aren't living together" amid her house-hunting journey.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO