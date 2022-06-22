ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Acres, SC

Shealy wins Women's City Golf Championship

WLTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOREST ACRES, S.C. — Catherine Shealy shot a 3-over par 75 to win the 40th Sonic Women's City Champion Tuesday...

www.wltx.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

Eubanks wins South Carolina Golf Association Junior Championship

FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina Golf Association Junior Championship gave the top players in the state a chance to showcase their skills at the Florence Country Club and one rising senior at South Aiken took full advantage of the opportunity. Miles Eubanks fired a tournament-low 7-under 64 to...
WLTX.com

Clemson officially announces the hire of a former South Carolina staffer

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson men's basketball officially announced the hiring of Andy Assaley as the new director of basketball operations. Assaley had served in the same capacity at South Carolina for the previous 10 seasons. He came to Columbia with Frank Martin for whom he worked for at Kansas State from 2007-2012.
WIS-TV

UofSC unveils Gamecocks’ National Championship sign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina (UofSC) is unveiling new highway signs recognizing the Gamecocks’ 2022 National Championship. The ceremony took place at 2 p.m. Thursday outside the main entrance of the Colonial Life Arena. Coach Dawn Staley, UofSC Athletics Director Ray Tanner and SC Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall were in attendance.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blythewood, SC
City
Forest Acres, SC
WJCL

Bananas take down Blowfish 10-2 in front of record crowd

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas defeated the Lexington County Blowfish 10-2 Tuesday night at Historic Grayson Stadium. It was a record night for the Bananas as the team hosted fans from 37 different states. The Bananas improve to 15-5 on the season and lead the Coastal Plain League.
Columbia Star

Jenkins returns to lead Dreher

The Dreher Blue Devil offseason got quite the boost in late February when it was announced former Blue Devil Corey Jenkins was returning to lead the football program. It was a much needed boost after the 2021 season ended with a lopsided loss to rival A.C. Flora. Following his playing...
COLUMBIA, SC
fanrecap.com

Another Clemson player announces transfer to South Carolina

After recently deciding to leave the program in the wake of Monte Lee’s firing, another Clemson baseball player is switching sides of the in-state rivalry. Sophomore pitcher Ricky Williams announced via social media Wednesday his intention to transfer to South Carolina. Williams is the third former Clemson player to do so since Lee was relieved of his duties as the Tigers’ coach late last month, joining Dylan Brewer and Jonathan French.
CLEMSON, SC
citadel.edu

Money magazine ranks Citadel #1 in SC, #78 nationally

Money magazine published its most recent college rankings June 21, 2022. Out of the colleges in South Carolina, The Citadel is ranked #1. When looking at the complete, national list, The Citadel comes in at #78, followed by Clemson at #162. Your college doesn’t have to be exclusive to be...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Park Golf#The Forest Lake Club#Dodge
WLTX.com

A sign of the times

In the coming days, drivers coming into the Palmetto State or making their way around Columbia will see the new highway signs honoring the South Carolina women's basketball team and it's 2022 national championship. The South Carolina Department of Transportation and the University of South Carolina athletics department unveiled the...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Lake Murray's locks hit 10-year mark: 'Great to have a place to have expressed our love'

LEXINGTON — Walkers and runners across the Lake Murray Dam can't miss padlocks attached to the chain-link fence along North Lake Drive. As the yards of fencing go on, one begins to notice more than just hundreds of rusted and new padlocks that cover the the length of the fencing. They leave more than enough space, though, to get a good view of the lake.
POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Shrimp and Grits Fest this weekend, Prime Time in the Park continues and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 7th Annual Shrimp and Grits Fest will take place this weekend. Local restaurants and caterers will compete for the title of “Columbia’s Best Shrimp and Grits” and will be crowned by a panel of judges. Tickets are on sale now and include unlimited shrimp and grits, live music and door prizes. It begins Saturday, June 25 at 6 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
kiss951.com

South Carolina Restaurant Among Best Brunch Spots in the Country

Craving brunch? We may have just found you a new spot to try out in South Carolina. New rankings show that one South Carolina restaurant ranks as one of the best spots to grab brunch in the nation. According to The State, SELECT restaurant in Greer, South Carolina made the...
GREER, SC
The Island Connection

South Carolina Shrimp Harvest Fully Opens

After a cool spring in South Carolina, the majority of white shrimp in coastal waters have reproduced – and officials at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have given the go ahead for shrimp season to open in full. Commercial shrimp trawling opened in all legal South Carolina waters at 8 a.m. on June 1. The trawling season in Georgia waters opened at the same time. Shrimping season in South Carolina typically starts in spring with the opening of a small subset of waters, called provisional areas, that allow shrimpers to take advantage of the harvest offshore while still protecting the majority of shrimp that have yet to spawn. South Carolina’s provisional areas opened on April 18 this year. The remainder of the harvest area is much larger and opened in full on June 1.
AGRICULTURE
Columbia Star

Lexington District One’s Tracy Lucas announces retirement

Lexington County School District One’s Tracy T. Lucas, CPPB, CPPO, has announced her retirement, effective June 29. She has spent the last 23 years working as the district’s procurement director. With a career spanning almost 35 years, Lucas began working in 1987 for the South Carolina Department of...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington One Board approves the hiring of 4 assistant principals

Lexington, SC 06/22/2022 - On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved four administrative hires to the position of assistant principal. ● Brandan W. Craig to assistant principal of Carolina Springs Elementary School. ● Mark T. Garner to assistant principal at Gilbert Elementary...
LEXINGTON, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Beloved Local Restaurant Named Best Burger Spot In North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hailey Bieber is being sued for copyright infringement after launching her own skincare line. The new line launched earlier this month and is named Rhode, after her middle name. The problem is, there’s also a fashion company called Rhode. The owners are suing Bieber, saying she tried to buy the rights to the name four years ago, but they declined. They want her to change her company’s name.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy