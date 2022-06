Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 3-2 on Wednesday night with Zack Morris one of the stars in the victory. The Razorbacks had to hang on in the bottom of the ninth to get the win. Leading 3-1, Evan Taylor gave up a single to Kemp Alderman to start the inning. Dave Van Horn went to the bullpen and brought in Brady Tygart. Arkansas’ closer most of the season just didn’t have it on this night. He faced two batters, Peyton Chatagnier and Hayden Dunhurst, and hit both of them to load the bases with no outs.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO