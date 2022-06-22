ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks County, GA

'Smoke explosion': Fire destroys Motel 6 off 1-85 at Banks Crossing near Commerce

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago

The Motel 6 at Banks Crossing off Interstate 85 near Commerce was destroyed by fire late Monday, according to Banks County Fire and Emergency Services.

The fire was reported at 6:26 p.m. and when fire units arrived, heavy smoke and flames were pouring from the second floor and roof, according to the report.

As firefighters fought the blaze, a dangerous “smoke explosion” forced all firefighters inside to evacuate the building, Fire Chief Steve Nichols said.

About 30 people staying in the motel had to be relocated to other motels in the area, he said.

Two firefighters from Banks County were transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where they were treated and released for fatigue and heat exhaustion, Nichols said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire services and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The building was heavily damaged by fire on the second floor and roof, and the first floor suffered heavy water and smoke damage, according to the report.

Several agencies assisted with fighting the fire, including units from Commerce, Franklin County, Habersham County, Cornelia, Baldwin and Homer.

