From cash flow challenges to dwindling patient volumes, many factors lead hospitals to shut down. Here are the factors that led six hospitals to close so far this year:. Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital closed Jan. 8 and its workers were told via email that their employment was terminated. Galesburg Cottage Hospital's owner attributed the decision to abruptly close the facility to CMS' decision to terminate the facility's Medicare contract. In April, Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare acquired the real estate, medical equipment and other assets of Galesburg Cottage Hospital for $4 million. OSF said it doesn't plan to offer inpatient care at the facility.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO