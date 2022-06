Ms. Marvel name dropped a Thor character for the second straight week. During the third episode on Disney+, Bruno told Kamala Khan that he would look into a paper written by Dr. Erik Selvig. Ms. Marvel figures out that she's descended from Djinn this week. The Clandestine actually came from a different dimension and who better to consult than the man who got to work with Dr. Jane Foster and Thor. We haven't seen Selvig in the MCU lately, but we have seen Kat Dennings' Darcy in WandaVision. Maybe there could be some fun cameos coming up at some point. But, more likely, this is just a nice Easter egg. So much of the MCU has connections to the other corners at this point, it makes sense to pull from Thor's mythos or the cosmic Captain Marvel stuff when it makes sense. Check out the moment down below.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO