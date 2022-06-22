Winona P.E.O. nominee wins scholarship

Miss Winona 2021 became Miss Minnesota last week and the first Native American to win the pageant. Rachel Evangelisto was crowned the 86th Miss Minnesota on Friday, June 17, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minn. Formerly Miss Winona, Rachel’s new title is Miss Minnesota 2022. She will compete for the title of Miss America 2023 this December at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Connecticut. As the new Miss Minnesota, Rachel was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the Miss Minnesota organization. In addition, she received a preliminary award for the Red Carpet Evening Wear Competition and performed a routine of Jade Forest Praying Mantis Kung Fu for her talent presentation. Rachel will promote her Social Impact Initiative, “Celebrating Culture & Driving Diversity,” during her year of service. Ms. Evangelisto came to Minnesota to pursue her undergraduate degree, and in 2019, graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris, with a degree in political science with an emphasis on law. She has been accepted to Mitchell Hamline School of Law to pursue her Juris Doctorate in tribal law. She currently works as an Indian child welfare advocate guardian ad litem and is an enrolled member of the Húŋkpapȟa Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO