Winona, MN

Winona P.E.O. nominee wins scholarship

winonapost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinona Chapter AP of P.E.O. (a Philanthropic Educational Organization for women) is pleased to announce that their nominee, Jennifer Connell, daughter of Jim and Becky Connell, has received the P.E.O. Scholar Award to support the completion of her medical degree at Vanderbilt University. This award...

www.winonapost.com

winonapost.com

WSHS students earn over $850,000 in scholarships

The accomplishments of the Class of 2022 at Winona Senior High School (WSHS) are quite remarkable: More than $850,000 were earned in college scholarships. There were 93 students with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better. Nine students are entering the armed forces. They are just getting started, too. These...
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Altra Foundation awards Finance Ed. scholarships

The Altra Foundation is dedicated to providing financial wellness opportunities for youth and adults in the communities they serve. The foundation’s definition of financial wellness is having the skills to develop financial goals, budget, manage debt, invest, and maintain good credit. The Altra Foundation Financial Education scholarship was available...
ONALASKA, WI
winonapost.com

‘I made it’: ALC graduates celebrate with family, teachers

Pomp, circumstance and community — the Winona Area Learning Center (WALC) celebrated the graduating Class of 2022 at an intimate, personal ceremony at the school on June 8. About a dozen students and their families attended the ceremony, which was attended by WALC staff, Winona Area Public Schools board members and other special guests.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

WH Lake Winona Manor event honors veterans

What’s that you’re hearing on June 27? It’s a 21-gun salute!. Lake Winona Manor caregivers will honor their residents who are veterans as well as other caregivers at Winona Health who have served our country. During the event on Monday, June 27, at 3:30 p.m., caregivers will...
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

WSU Children’s Center supports kids rebounding from pandemic

As the Winona area eases back into a sense of normal, the impacts of the pandemic on children’s social and emotional development skills are becoming noticeable. “What we’re finding are significant delays in the social and emotional skills typically seen in young children,” said Karen Sullivan, director of Winona State University’s (WSU) Children’s Center.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Winona Public Library programs and events

The Winona Public Library introduces a new service to the building – Chromebooks! A Chromebook looks and feels like a laptop computer but is smaller and uses Google technology. The devices are available for in-house use only and anyone 16 years old or older with a Winona Public Library...
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

WAPS elementary schools receive statewide PBIS recognition

Winona Area Public Schools elementary students have been dedicated to being respectful, responsible and safe for the past three years. Their hard work is now being recognized on a statewide level. The three elementary schools in WAPS — Washington-Kosciusko, Jefferson and Goodview — were each recognized as a 2022 Sustaining...
GOODVIEW, MN
winonapost.com

Essay contest winner: If I Were Mayor for a Day

If I could pick the day I was mayor of Winona, I would choose the day in early June when Winona features Trinona. It’s the day when individuals, tall or small, athletic or not, come together to try something hard and support one another. They inspire others to be the next generation of triathlon.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Winona celebrates, remembers Juneteenth

Our Voices’ Juneteenth celebration returned to Windom Park for its second annual event with poetry, dancing, singing and classical music. To mark the holiday, the group also hosted an evening of discussion about the experiences of Black students at Winona Area Public Schools and U.S. schools in general, as well as a story time in which Our Voices members read to local children.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Sandbar Storytelling Festival: ‘Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona’

The Sandbar Storytelling Festival, in partnership with the Winona County History Center, is sharing stories that have shaped Winona in a three-part series of “Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona.” Each storytelling event — free and open to the public — will begin at 7 p.m. at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson Street in Winona.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Engage Winona invites residents to share ideas this summer

The city of Winona is updating its comprehensive plan, and the project is well underway this summer. For the next several months, Winona community members are working in subcommittees to create goals and action steps for each of the plan’s 12 topics. This fall, the consultant team from HKGI will work with city staff to create a draft of the plan. Then, the city will invite the community to give feedback on the draft plan.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

WSU’s proposed 5-story dorm approved by city

On June 15, the city of Winona’s Board of Adjustment (BOA) approved Winona State University’s (WSU) proposal to build a new five-story residence hall at Main and Mark streets. The board voted to grant exceptions to the city’s building height limits and setback requirements for the project.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Winona’s Evangelisto makes history as first Native Miss Minnesota

Miss Winona 2021 became Miss Minnesota last week and the first Native American to win the pageant. Rachel Evangelisto was crowned the 86th Miss Minnesota on Friday, June 17, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minn. Formerly Miss Winona, Rachel’s new title is Miss Minnesota 2022. She will compete for the title of Miss America 2023 this December at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Connecticut. As the new Miss Minnesota, Rachel was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the Miss Minnesota organization. In addition, she received a preliminary award for the Red Carpet Evening Wear Competition and performed a routine of Jade Forest Praying Mantis Kung Fu for her talent presentation. Rachel will promote her Social Impact Initiative, “Celebrating Culture & Driving Diversity,” during her year of service. Ms. Evangelisto came to Minnesota to pursue her undergraduate degree, and in 2019, graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris, with a degree in political science with an emphasis on law. She has been accepted to Mitchell Hamline School of Law to pursue her Juris Doctorate in tribal law. She currently works as an Indian child welfare advocate guardian ad litem and is an enrolled member of the Húŋkpapȟa Standing Rock Sioux tribe.
WINONA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Liberty’s receives preservation award for reconstruction

Doug Noreen, owner of Liberty’s Restaurant, won a merit award from the Red Wing Heritage Preservation Commission for the reconstruction of his building that was destroyed in 2020 when a car crashed into the building. “The No. 1 objective was to get the building looking like nothing happened,” Noreen...
RED WING, MN
winonapost.com

Survey largely supports WAPS referendum

Results of a survey of community members about a possible multi-million-dollar facilities referendum for Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) arrived at the School Board table on June 16, showing support for an $87 million referendum and mixed responses on tax increases to pay for it. School Board members will now consider the survey results in deciding whether to pursue a referendum.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

St. Luke’s celebrates organist’s 70 years at the keys

From: Rick Betsinger, St. Luke’s Church Council president. St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Pickwick recently celebrated Shirley Kauphusman’s 70th anniversary of being the organist at our church. Below is a little talk that I gave at the end of the service as we presented Shirley with some gifts.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
winonapost.com

WAPS ends online program

Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will not continue its online learning program. School Board members voted 6-1 at their June 16 meeting to accept administrators’ recommendation to discontinue the online learning program, WOLA (Winona Online Learning Academy), and research other options for offering online learning in the future. The School Board directed administrators to bring a new online learning plan to the board on July 21 so the board can vote on it on August 4.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Project COMPASS Bowling awards

On Tuesday nights you can hear the excitement from Project COMPASS bowlers as they hit the lanes at Westgate Bowl. Earlier this month, our bowlers wrapped up the 2021-2022 school year with an awards banquet honoring all of our bowlers and awarding bowling pin trophies for the most strikes, most spares, top scores and the person with the most turkeys.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Remembering refugees

From: Fatima Said, executive director, Project FINE. World Refugee Day is held each year on June 20 and is dedicated to refugees around the globe. It is a day to shine a light on the rights, needs and dreams of refugees. While it is important to protect and improve the lives of refugees every single day, international days like World Refugee Day help to focus global attention on the plight of those fleeing conflict or persecution.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Ashley for the Arts returns Aug.11-13

The annual, three-day music and art festival, Ashley for the Arts, takes place August 11, 12 and 13 at Memorial Park in Arcadia. Not only does this one-of-a-kind event raise money in support of art programs, schools, and local nonprofits, it also prides itself on providing affordable access to live music, art and fun for the whole family. In 2021, the nonprofit organization made a comeback after a year off and raised over $635,000 for more than 65 participating nonprofit organizations, including 28 local schools.
ARCADIA, WI

