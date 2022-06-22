ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘House of the Dragon’ Merch Gives Targaryen Fans a Sneak Peek of the ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

If a $2.2 million Fabergé dragon egg is beyond your measly smallfolk budget, fear not, House Targaryen devotees. Ahead next month’s House of the Dragon premiere, fans can get a taste of the Game of Thrones prequel series with new show-inspired merch that won’t require all of your Gold Dragon coins.

Starting today, the WB Shop will stock four exclusive capsule collections of women’s and men’s clothing, home goods, collectibles and accessories inspired by the show, which premieres August 21 on HBO and HBO Max . The “Day of the Dragon” line comprises a limited-edition bomber jacket for $185 alongside tees and mugs ($15 to $25) emblazoned with a commemorative logo, as well as a The Making of ‘House of the Dragon’ coffee table book ($60) filled behind-the-scenes photos and interviews from the soon-to-land show.

The “Dreams Didn’t Make Us Kings, Dragons Did” collection ($15 to $74) features posters, hoodies, baseball tees, sherpa throw blankets and personalized mugs featuring soon-to-be-iconic quote uttered by Prince Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith in the new series); while the Dragon Crown range of laptop sleeves, colorblocked hooded sweatshirts, shirts and mugs ($20 to $43) are adorned with the Iron Born family coronet. No Targaryen-loving office is complete without mouse pads, color-changing mugs and throw pillows from the Dragon Eye capsule, which also includes T-shirts, iPhone cases and tote bags.

House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and also stars Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Daemon is a distance uncle of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke in the original series based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice & Fire books .

Shop some of the pieces from House of the Dragon ‘s first of many expected merch drops, and see the full collection online at WB Shop .

House of the Dragon Day of the Dragon T-Shirt

House of the Dragon Day of the Dragon T-Shirt

$20 to $25


House of the Dragon Dreams Didn’t Die Bomber Jacket

House of the Dragon Sherpa Blanket

House of the Dragon Sherpa Blanket

$50 to $70


House of the Dragon Crown Laptop Sleeve

House of the Dragon Crown Laptop Sleeve

$25


House of the Dragon Baseball Raglan T-Shirt

House of the Dragon Baseball Raglan T-Shirt

$23


House of the Dragon Poster

House of the Dragon Poster

$26


House of the Dragon Hooded Sweatshirt

House of the Dragon Hooded Sweatshirt

$70 to $74


House of the Dragon T-Shirt

House of the Dragon T-Shirt

$20 to $25


House of the Dragon Day of the Dragon Mug

House of the Dragon Day of the Dragon Mug

$15 to $17


House of the Dragon Tote Bag

House of the Dragon Eye Tote Bag

$44


House of the Dragon Crown T-Shirt

House of the Dragon T-Shirt

$20 to $25


House of the Dragon T-Shirt

House of the Dragon T-Shirt

$20 to $25


House of the Dragon Throw Pillow

House of the Dragon Throw Pillow

$40


House of the Dragon Eye Mug

House of the Dragon Eye Mug

$14


House of the Dragon iPhone Case

House of the Dragon iPhone Case

$25


House of the Dragon Crown Mug

House of the Dragon Crown Mug

$15


House of the Dragon Eye Tote Bag

House of the Dragon Eye Tote Bag

$44


