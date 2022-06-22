Ocala police searching for woman reported missing

Law enforcement offices in the tri-county area are stepping up recruiting efforts to fill both sworn officer and civilian positions. The Sumter County and Marion County sheriff’s offices, and the Wildwood and Lady Lake police departments are a few local agencies that are actively hiring and visiting local schools and academies to recruit. In addition to going to high schools and colleges to talk with students about joining law enforcement, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office regularly shares job openings on its social media accounts and websites. The agency also is creating tools, like informational binders, for in-person recruitment events to highlight the benefits of working in Sumter County, Deputy Chief Chris Haworth said.
