Ocala, FL

Ocala police searching for woman reported missing

WESH
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCALA, Fla. — Ocala police are searching for a woman reported missing on June 3. According to the Ocala Police Department, the last...

www.wesh.com

WESH

Fiery video shows suspect torch parked cars in DeBary neighborhood

DEBARY, Fla. — Volusia County sheriff’s investigators want to find the person seen on video allegedly setting three cars on fire in DeBary. The fire reportedly happened early Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. Deputies and Orange City firefighters arrived to Oak Springs Court to find multiple cars on fire at two neighboring homes.
DEBARY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man slashed wife’s throat, played her favorite music as she died, Altamonte Springs police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police now say a local man admitted to murdering his wife in their home. Their suspect, 21-year-old Xichen Yang, told police he could have stopped short of killing his wife, but added that he is the type of person who always ”goes all the way.” The incident happened on Ballard Street near Ronald Reagan Blvd. just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested after confrontation in love triangle

A Leesburg woman was arrested after discovering her man friend was “officially a couple” with another woman. Leesburg police officers went Monday morning to the Arbours of Silver Lake Apartments where they arrested 24-year-old Denaria Anderson on charges of domestic battery, battery and criminal mischief. The arrest followed...
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after attacking ex-girlfriend during breakup

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after strangling his ex-girlfriend and refusing to let her leave. The Gainesville Police Department arrested 22-year-old Joshua Johnson Wednesday. They say he got into an argument with his girlfriend while she was breaking up with him. He locked the bedroom...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Lightning strike sparks fire at Ocala home, Marion crews say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A lightning strike sparked a fire at an Ocala home Thursday afternoon, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. Crews said they responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at the 5000 block of Southeast 24th Place in Ocala. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Two OPD officers help ducks safely cross SR 200

Two Ocala Police Department officers were in the right place at the right time when they spotted ducks that were attempting to cross State Road 200 on Thursday morning. According to OPD, Officer Santiago and Officer Barker were traveling southbound on SW Martin Luther King Jr. at around 9:20 a.m. When the officers were about to turn right onto State Road 200, they noticed that the ducks were about to cross the six lanes of traffic.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

75-year-old resident of The Villages pronounced dead at scene of crash

A 75-year-old resident of The Villages was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash of a vehicle he had been driving Wednesday evening on County Road 42 in Marion County. A 77-year-old female from The Villages traveling as a passenger was critically injured and taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center along with a 57-year-old passenger from The Villages who was seriously injured, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The trio had been traveling at 6:10 p.m. in a 2016 Ford Edge which was westbound on County Road 42 when it collided with a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 28-year-old man from Paisley. He was critically injured and also transported to ORMC. The Tahoe was blocking the east and westbound lanes of County Road 42 as a result of the crash, the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
WESH

Four suspects charged in Longwood AutoNation burglary, police say

LONGWOOD, Fla. — The Longwood Police Department was called to the scene of a burglary on Sunday. Four suspects were attempting to steal vehicles. At the scene, police found three suspects, Timothy Chiles Jr., Keyaurus Gibson and Naquan Williams running north through the business' parking lot and a fourth suspect, Treyon Perkins, running south from the parking lot.
LONGWOOD, FL
click orlando

Orlando man suspected of stealing 393 gallons of gas turns himself in

EUSTIS, Fla. – An Orlando man turned himself in to the Lake County Jail on Tuesday after being suspected of stealing 393 gallons of gas, according to an arrest affidavit. Gonzalo V. Almanza, 28, is one of two men suspected of stealing $1,854 worth of gas from a Circle K in Eustis back in April.
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Recruiting ramps up for police force

Law enforcement offices in the tri-county area are stepping up recruiting efforts to fill both sworn officer and civilian positions. The Sumter County and Marion County sheriff’s offices, and the Wildwood and Lady Lake police departments are a few local agencies that are actively hiring and visiting local schools and academies to recruit. In addition to going to high schools and colleges to talk with students about joining law enforcement, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office regularly shares job openings on its social media accounts and websites. The agency also is creating tools, like informational binders, for in-person recruitment events to highlight the benefits of working in Sumter County, Deputy Chief Chris Haworth said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

2-year-old drowns in pond near Putnam County home, sheriff’s office says

A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday after being pulled from a pond in Hollister. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s mother told first responders that the 2-year-old had been playing outside with another child before the incident, saying the children were only out of sight for “about 10 minutes” before she and other adults inside the home realized they were missing.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

