On Thursday June 23, 2022 at approximately 11:47 AM, Director Gary Dorman, Special Agent Justin Crane and Special Agent Brandon Henry all of the 8 North Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, in the parking lot of Red River Federal Credit Union. As the vehicle was coming to a stop Agents noticed the driver moving around in a manner as if he were trying to hide something under the console, The driver was identified as 43-year-old Lacroy Thomas of Columbus, Arkansas.

COLUMBUS, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO