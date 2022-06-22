Explosions heard from RV trailer fire in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A RV trailer fire went up in flames and spread to a second trailer nearby in North Portland Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
Explosions were reportedly heard when Portland Fire & Rescue arrived at the blaze near North Albina and Hunt. PF&R said those explosions were likely from the propane tanks.Portland bans fireworks ahead of July 4
With one of the trailers fully-involved, crews worked to quickly extinguish the flames.
Fire officials said no one was hurt, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.
