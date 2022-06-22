ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael J. Fox To Receive Oscars' Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

By Phil Hall
 2 days ago
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present its Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Michael J. Fox as well as Honorary Academy Awards to filmmakers Euzhan Palcy and Peter Weir and songwriter Diane Warren. Fox’s Honor: The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award is an Oscar statuette given “to...

HollywoodLife

Michael J. Fox’s Kids: Meet His Awesome 4 Children

Michael J. Fox is a legend in Hollywood after ruling the 1980s in both television and film. Becoming a household name with his starring role in the sitcom Family Ties, the 60-year-old Canadian would cement his status as a matinee idol with Back to the Future, Teen Wolf and Casualties of War. He would then settle back into the small screen with a successful run on the sitcom Spin City from 1996 to 2000.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NME

Michael J. Fox to be awarded honorary Oscar for work as Parkinson’s disease activist

Michael J. Fox is set to receive an honorary Oscar for his work as a Parkinson’s disease activist. The announcement was made on Tuesday (June 21) by the Academy’s board of governors, who will also be honouring 13-time Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren, six-time directing-writing Oscar runner-up Peter Weir, and pioneering Black director Euzhan Palcy.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Page Six

Priscilla Presley in tears as ‘Elvis’ receives 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotion after the forthcoming biopic “Elvis” received an extraordinary 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the longest applause so far, according to Variety. The 77-year-old — who was married to Rock-‘n’-Roll legend Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 — reportedly wiped away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann after the screening. As the cheers went on and on, a teary-eyed Austin Butler — who stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner — hugged an equally-emotional Priscilla. At the post-screening event, lights in the sky formed outlines of the legendary singer, which read...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jennifer Hudson Becomes An EGOT As ‘A Strange Loop’ Producer

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson, one of the celebrity producers of Broadway’s A Strange Loop, achieved EGOT status tonight when that musical took the Tony Award for Best Musical. Hudson, who won the Academy Award in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls, is a double-Grammy winner and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Interactive Achievement as a producer of last year’s Baba Yaga. Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop won Tony Awards tonight for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical. Among the show’s listed producers are Hudson, RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter and Alan Cumming. More from DeadlineGLAAD Praises Inclusive Broadway Season And Tony AwardsTony Awards Review: The Highlights, Some Lowlights & All Praise For The Unstoppable Ariana DeBose'A Strange Loop's Michael R. Jackson And Producer Barbara Whitman On "Widening The Lane" For Broadway: "It's OK To Be Weird"Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Unite For ‘Elvis’ Film Premiere In Rare Photos

Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his granddaughter Riley Keough united for the latest Elvis film premiere. The three-generation trio appeared at the Graceland premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday (June 11.) Riley, 33, Lisa Marie, 54, and Priscilla, 77, all wore coordinating dark black outfits for their very-rare joint red carpet appearance.
Architectural Digest

Priscilla Presley Explains Why Elvis’s Graceland Remains the Second Most Visited Home in America

It’s been 40 years since Graceland mansion first eased open its door to the public, beckoning to the line of curious visitors that they could—at long last—venture past the Corinthian columns and step into Elvis Presley’s private playground. Despite the passing of four decades, remarkably, there’s been no ebb in the steady flow of inquisitive tourists. People still go crazy for the King of Rock and Roll, and he’s especially having a cultural resurgence at the moment thanks to the Baz Luhrmann–directed biopic, called simply Elvis, which is set to hit theaters on June 24. For the film, which features Austin Butler in the titular role, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, Graceland was completely recreated on a set in Queensland, Australia.
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jennifer Hudson Wins Tony, Achieves EGOT Status

As one of Time's 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, Jennifer Hudson continues to shine bright as one of the industry's biggest stars. At last night's 2022 Tony Awards, the Empire actress and American Idol star won a Tony for Best Musical for the play A Strange Loop, which she produced. The musical, which centers around the mental health of a gay black man, beat out Girl From the North Country, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square and SIX: The Musical for the award.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Review: Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann deliver a grand ‘Elvis’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The brief life of Elvis Presley is not something that fits neatly into a conventional biopic formula, though many have tried. It was, perhaps, always going to take a director as wild and visionary as Baz Luhrmann to do something that evokes the essence of the King’s 42 years. Luhrmann knows better than to adapt a Wikipedia page when it comes to a such a singular, larger-than-life star whose legend has only intensified and obscured almost a half a century after his death. Plus, he found a perfect star in Austin Butler, who fearlessly embodies the icon without ever slipping into impersonation.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

3 generations of Presleys attend Graceland premiere of ‘Elvis’

Three generations of Elvis Presley’s relatives attended a special screening of “Elvis,” the upcoming biopic about the singer’s rise to fame, at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday. The King’s former wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, attended the screening along with her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54,...
MEMPHIS, TN
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Elvis – can you stream the new Tom Hanks movie?

How can you watch Elvis? Baz Luhrmann, the highly acclaimed filmmaker behind the likes of Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge!, has now turned his attention to one of the biggest American musicians of all-time. In Luhrmann’s drama movie, Austin Butler takes on the King of Rock’n’ Roll, Elvis Presley....
MOVIES
The Independent

Adrien Brody predicts ‘there’ll be some controversy’ with Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic

Adrien Brody has predicted that his forthcoming film Blonde will create “some controversy” over its retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life and death. In a new video interview on Wednesday (22 June), Brody reflected on his career highlights, including becoming the youngest person to win the Best Actor Academy award for his performance in 2002’s The Pianist. Speaking to Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Brody recalled being “in awe” of his fellow nominees, including Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day Lewis, at the ceremony that year. “I’d been working very hard but I was really a nobody and I hadn’t won for any...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards Provide Box Office Boost for ‘A Strange Loop,’ ‘MJ’

The Tony Awards provided a boost for several shows, including best musical winner A Strange Loop.  The musical, which tells the story of a Black, gay man, who is writing a musical about himself, performed as part of the June 12 telecast and also saw creator Michael R. Jackson takes home the prize for best book of a musical. In turn, the production saw its highest gross yet last week, bringing in ​​$845,313 and playing to 99.9 percent capacity, also its highest since performances started in April. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Back to the Future' Broadway Musical Set for 2023James Rado, Co-Creator...
MOVIES
NME

‘Elvis’ review: Baz Luhrmann’s bold biopic of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Who killed Elvis Presley? Was it the pills, the overworking, the hamburgers flown in from afar? Or was it his toxic relationship with sticky-fingered manager Colonel Tom Parker? Moulin Rouge! director Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic investigates it all, but focuses mostly on the latter – giving us a greatest hits tour of the King’s life from his jailer’s point of view.
MOVIES
