Edgewater, NJ

Lil’ Tjay Reportedly Shot In New Jersey, Taken Into ‘Emergency’ Surgery

By Ryan Shepard
 2 days ago
Tione “Lil’ Tjay” Merritt was reportedly shot at a Chipotle in Edgewater, New Jersey shortly after midnight. TMZ indicates that Merritt was taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting and is currently in “emergency” surgery. At this time, it is unclear what led...

