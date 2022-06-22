ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Release Window Revealed

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard Entertainment has finally revealed when the latest expansion for World of Warcraft, entitled Dragonflight, will actually be releasing. Earlier this year, Blizzard revealed World of Warcraft: Dragonflight in a new trailer to go along with a slew of initial details about what the latest add-on content would have in store....

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

SVG

Diablo 4 Is Already Distancing Itself From Diablo Immortal

"Diablo Immortal" has been all over the news, and not for the reasons Blizzard Entertainment probably wanted it to. While the gameplay itself has been met with mostly decent marks, the pay-to-win style microtransactions of "Diablo Immortal" have caused an outcry from the franchise's hardcore fanbase, leading to the game passing an unfortunate milestone and receiving some of the lowest scores in Blizzard's history. One calculation concluded that in order to fully upgrade one's character in the game once hitting a "level cap," it would cost players upwards of $110,000 to achieve that feat. Needless to say, this revelation has muddied virtually every discussion as it relates to "Diablo Immortal," a game that was already controversial due to it originally being a mobile-exclusive as opposed to a AAA release on a more traditional platform such as the PC (though this would be later rectified).
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Starfield reveal shows Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is already losing the space race

After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Overwatch 2 Removing Controversial Feature of the First Game

When Overwatch 2 releases it will be free-to-play. Thus, the game will live and die based on its monetization and Blizzard's ability to tempt players into buying cosmetic items. Some might say the best way to do this is through loot boxes, which the first game launched with. However, over the past few years loot boxes became the target of government regulation as lawmakers labeled it predatory and gambling. Because of this, it perhaps should come as no surprise that there will not be loot boxes in the sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Diablo Immortal Just Crossed An Unfortunate Milestone

In retrospect, it's quite possible the "Diablo Immortal" was always doomed to fail. However, no one could have anticipated that the game would end up making Blizzard history for some of the worst reasons. Announced back at BlizzCon 2018, the mobile-only game was immediately met with resistance and backlash from...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Flying Cars Thanks To New Mod | GameSpot News

Jack Humbert has fulfilled my dreams and created a mod called “Let There Be Flight” that lets players fly cars and bikes around Night City. And these aren’t your standard GTA cheat code looking flying cars, this mod has an animation for the wheels that turns them into thrusters.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Skate 4 Gameplay Reveal Reportedly Arriving Next Month

The next entry in EA's Skate series, which many fans are referring to simply as Skate 4, is reportedly going to be fully revealed in the coming month. All the way back in 2020, EA confirmed that it was beginning to develop a new installment in the Skate franchise after years of requests from fans. And while we have yet to see what this game will look like in an official capacity, it sounds like we won't have to wait much longer to see it in action.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Halo Infinite co-op gameplay looks like it was worth the wait

It's not too much longer before Halo Infinite's campaign co-op finally arrives but thanks to a new leak, we've got a clear look at how it'll play. With a Halo Infinite co-op beta test currently underway for Halo Insiders, one participant known as Foxie117 has seemingly leaked this footage from this test early. Spotted by a too-rude-to-directly-name-user on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours (opens in new tab), Foxie117 posted three videos to YouTube, which have only been widely spotted three weeks later.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
hypebeast.com

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' Open Beta Release Date Reportedly Leaked

The open beta release date for Activision and Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has reportedly leaked. According to a new report from Comicbook, Amazon mistakenly listed the Xbox Series X version of the upcoming game and included a description that stated if players pre-ordered the title by August 15, they would receive an early-access code for the open beta on that very date.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Release Date Leaked on Steam

The PC release date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection may have leaked via Steam. A few years ago, Sony began pushing some of its best PS4 games to PC. Xbox had embraced this strategy toward the middle of the Xbox One generation, eventually opting to release all of its first-party titles on PC on day one. It has worked out quite well, giving Xbox a larger player base to tap into not only its games, but also services like Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation has tried to emulate this in a different way by selling some of its best games years after they release, typically right before a sequel or some other relevant release. Later this fall, Sony will release Marvel's Spider-Man on PC and even has plans to release The Last of Us Part I on the platform as well.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Subscribers Surprised With 25 Free Games

Amazon Prime subscribers have been surprised with not one, not two, but 25 free games, courtesy of Prime Day and Prime Gaming. While it's not Prime Day yet -- which doesn't come until July 12 -- the games have been made free ahead of the big annual commerce event, and will be free to claim until July 13, when Prime Day concludes. And that's it. There are no strings attached. Once claimed, the games are yours to keep forever, to play as little or as much as you want.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct

Watch the latest Xenoblade Chronicles 3 direct to learn more about the games characters, story, world, combat mechanics, heroes, and the power of ouroboros. You also get a glimpse at a brand new story trailer the "Passage of Fate".
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Tabletop Game Announces First Expansion

CMON Games has announced plans for an expansion to Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City, their recently announced Cyberpunk 2077 tabletop game. Earlier today, CMON released the trailer for "Families and Outcasts," an expansion to Gangs of Night City that adds the Badlands and two new gangs – the Wraiths and the Aldecaldos. The Badlands will be represented by an L-shaped board that sits outside of the main board. "Families and Outcasts" will allow up to five players to play Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of New York, while the core game only allows 1-4 players.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

We all knew Final Fantasy 7 Remake was just the beginning but had no idea how long we would have to wait for the next part, or even how many parts this incredibly ambitious project would end up spanning. Since fans have been begging Square Enix to remake what is quite possibly the most popular and important JRPG of all time for years, there was obviously a lot of pressure on them to get it right. While there was plenty of skepticism for the first part changing so much about the core formula, once we had it in our hands, it became almost universally praised.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Marvel And Mortal Kombat Arcade Gaming Tables Are Steeply Discounted

Arcade1Up makes some of the most popular home arcade tables on the market, but most of its products carry a hefty price tag these days. Best Buy, however, is making it easier to get your hands on some of the best Arcade1Up tables right now, with a $200 discount on both the Mortal Kombat Gaming Table and the Marvel Vs Capcom Gaming Table.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Diablo Immortal Update Teased

The free-to-play video game Diablo Immortal was released earlier this month to a mixed reception. While the gameplay has generally been praised -- it's Diablo, but mobile -- the monetization elements have been heavily criticized. Given the fact that this is a free-to-play title, the expectation is continued content updates. Despite the fact that it's been less than a month, there are folks out there already clamoring for what comes next. While the exact nature of what the first real update for Diablo Immortal actually looks like has not been revealed as of yet, Blizzard has now teased some of what fans can expect.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Final Fantasy Record Keeper Is Shutting Down

Final Fantasy Record Keeper is officially shutting down, Square Enix and DeNA have announced. The mobile Final Fantasy spinoff basically allowed players to play through pixel versions of classic franchise moments in an original story where eponymous record keepers tried to save these records from ruin. The global version of the video game is now shutting down on September 29th with the ability to purchase digital currency being turned off as of August 30th.
VIDEO GAMES

