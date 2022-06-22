World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Release Window Revealed

The PC release date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection may have leaked via Steam. A few years ago, Sony began pushing some of its best PS4 games to PC. Xbox had embraced this strategy toward the middle of the Xbox One generation, eventually opting to release all of its first-party titles on PC on day one. It has worked out quite well, giving Xbox a larger player base to tap into not only its games, but also services like Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation has tried to emulate this in a different way by selling some of its best games years after they release, typically right before a sequel or some other relevant release. Later this fall, Sony will release Marvel's Spider-Man on PC and even has plans to release The Last of Us Part I on the platform as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO