Valve takes aim at bots and exploits in new Team Fortress 2 update

By Toussaint Egan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValve released a new update for Team Fortress 2 Tuesday, nearly a month after a fan campaign orchestrated by the game’s player base brought several debilitating exploits and glitches to the developer’s attention. In May, Team Fortress 2 fans took to Reddit, Twitter, and Valve’s headquarters to...

hypebeast.com

Microsoft Is Reportedly Paying Users to Use Microsoft Edge

Microsoft is supposedly paying users with Minecraft‘s in-game currency to use their browser, Microsoft Edge, possibly tempting younger customers. The offer comes after last week’s departure of Internet Explorer after 27 years of service. In an attempt to receive more users for its browser, Microsoft is offering Minecoins — the in-game currency — for users who switch from their current default browser to Edge. All that is needed is to use Microsoft’s search engine Bing on their browser for five days and once completed, users will be rewarded 330 Minecoins, which is translated to roughly $3 USD. Minecoins are used to purchase custom content on the Minecraft Market. However, it is strictly used in the Bedrock version. As opposed to the Java version, the bedrock version tends to have a younger player base. Therefore, it seems that Microsoft is targetting at a younger audience from this promo.
SOFTWARE
Polygon

5 things to know about Overwatch 2 from Blizzard’s Reddit Q&A

Developers from Blizzard Entertainment took to Reddit on Wednesday to answer questions from the community about Overwatch 2, the free-to-play semi-sequel to the hero shooter that’s launching this October. Overwatch 2 developers, including game director Aaron Keller, answered some burning questions about Blizzard’s next game — like what’s going to happen to your existing credits and unopened loot boxes in Overwatch — but left some questions unanswered.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

No Man’s Sky coming to Nintendo Switch in October

Hello Games is bringing its procedurally generated spacefaring adventure No Man’s Sky to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 7, both digitally and physically, the developer announced Thursday. The Switch version will pack in No Man’s Sky’s expansive universe and more than six years of updates as part of the package.
VIDEO GAMES
#Team Fortress 2#Bots#Video Game#Mann Vs Machine
Polygon

League of Legends’ next champion is a water whip-wielding monk with a big demon

The next League of Legends champion is a bot lane skirmisher with a water whip and an ancient demon in her pocket. Nilah, the Joy Unbound, is a warrior monk pledged to a legendary order that has sealed a demon of joy in a spiritual lake. That prison allows the ascetics of her order to channel the demon, but as a result, Nilah can only feel joy.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

Android Users Beware: These Google Play Store Apps Spread Malware

Android users beware of these Google Play Store apps, even if they have more than a million downloads, as they spread malware. We have listed below some of the harmful apps found on the official app marketplace of Android, thanks to the recent discovery by cybersecurity researchers. Android Google Play...
CELL PHONES
InsideHook

Why You Need to Update Your Chrome Browser Right Now

This week Google released Chrome version 102.0.5005.115 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version “addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system,” as United States Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency (CISA) dryly notes. If that’s confusing, let’s make it simple: Update your browser....
COMPUTERS
Inc.com

A Google Engineer Claimed His A.I. Was Alive. It Was Just Working as Intended

Artificial intelligence chatbots are getting smarter, which is good news for businesses, despite some alarming-sounding claims. Google engineer Blake Lemoine made headlines over the weekend when he went public with claims that the company's machine learning-powered chatbot model LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) was sentient and alive, with the intelligence of a child around 7 or 8 years old. In a Washington Post article, Lemoine said that he became convinced of LaMDA's sentience after the model began expressing fears, including a "very deep fear of being turned off." Soon after Lemoine shared his findings publicly, Google announced that he had been placed on paid leave.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Buries Facebook and Turns to His Next Big Thing

Seven months after officially announcing the death of Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media giant, is preparing to bury it. Tired of controversies and scandals, the tech tycoon last October decided to ride the metaverse trend, hyped as the...
INTERNET
NME

‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ is coming to Steam with new DLC this week

After several months of being storefront-exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is coming to Steam this week alongside the launch of the game’s Molten Mirrors downloadable content (DLC). Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will launch on Steam this Thursday (June 23) at 6PM...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The 2022 Steam Summer Sale is live for the next two weeks

Another year, another massive Steam Summer Sale. Dubbed “Steam 3000,” this year’s sale is now live and ends on July 7 at 1 p.m. ET. The sale prices range from high to low, offering players a chance to pick up classics like Titanfall 2 for next to nothing, or more modern titles like the PC version of God of War with a nice chunk shaved off the top.
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Meta is now making Facebook and Instagram content monetization better than ever

If you've been thinking about making content on Facebook and Instagram and trying to monetize it, now is as best a time to do just that as ever. Mark Zuckerberg has just announced in a Facebook post about some improvements for creators on Facebook and Instagram coming pretty soon. Let's see what does will be.
INTERNET
NME

‘Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes’ review: royal rumble

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is going to take a lot of Fire Emblem fans by surprise. A violent hack and slash spin-off may seem like the last thing Three Houses‘ strategic RPG needs, but developer Omega Force’s latest title is a near-mandatory play for any Three Houses fans.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

20 Nintendo Switch games worth buying in the latest sale

Nintendo is hosting a group of sales for the Nintendo Switch, which it’s calling the “Big Ol’ Super Sale.” The grouping is now live, and all of the sales end on July 7 at 2:59 a.m. ET. This “Super Sale” includes games from Nintendo and its...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection might get ‘Spartan Points’ microtransactions

Halo: The Master Chief Collection may be getting new microtransactions to help players catch up on old seasons. In a new blog on Halo Waypoint, 343 wrote about some updates coming to Halo Infinite and The Master Chief Collection. Notably, “Season Points” in The Master Chief Collection will eventually be renamed to “Spartan Points,” and may become purchasable via microtransactions.
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts

Meta Intros Creator Marketplace, New Money-Making Tools, Metaverse Wallet

Meta is introducing expanded tools to help creators make more money, including a creator marketplace with branded partnerships, an expanded Facebook Stars program, a wider Facebook Reels earnings program and more. The social giant said it’s also committing to not taking fees on Subscriptions, Badges, Paid Online Events and Bulletin...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: London-based SumUp pins $8.5B valuation with $624M debt-equity round

Hey, folks! Me again. As I’m sure it had you on the edge of your seat, I’m pleased to report that the team wasn’t completely dissatisfied with my inaugural work (it’s here in case you missed it), and so they’ve agreed to let me have another go. In other uplifting news, it’s nearly the end of the week. And if you’re staring outside at the same New York City skyline I am, the weather’s beautiful. Get that vitamin D in when you’re able.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

