Massillon, OH

New Health Department building purchase OK'd by Massillon council for $325K

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
 2 days ago

Massillon City Council

Tuesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Approved an ordinance that triggers the purchase of a new Health Department building for $325,000 at 611 Erie St. S.

Council's vote was 7-1 to authorize the deal. Councilman Ted Herncane, D-at large, was the lone vote against.

The Health Department has been located within St. James AME Zion Church Life Center, 111 Tremont Ave. SE, since August 2011. Its prior home was the former Affinity Medical Center medical arts building.

A new purchase agreement was worked out recently between the city and seller, Campbell Oil Company, because City Council passed on the original deal weeks ago, allowing it to expire.

Key terms of the original agreement did not change. The city is expected to take possession of the building in early 2023.

OTHER ACTION: Accepted a $3,000 donation from an anonymous donor to be used for youth memberships at the Massillon Recreation Center, 505 Erie St. N.

Council also:

  • Approved legislation that provides Discount Tire Outlet, 2034 Southway St. SW, a $10,000 economic development grant to help fund an expansion effort, which includes a 1950s theme restaurant and barbershop. Owner Tom Davis said he'd like to have the addition open as early as this fall.
  • Affirmed a Massillon Recreation Board vote to authorize alcohol use at Duncan Plaza for special events only.

UP NEXT: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday for a work session at the Massillon Government & Justice Center, 1 James Duncan Plaza SE.

