ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ukrainian Dmytro Firtash, Allegedly Linked to Russian Mob, Loses Gas Empire

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash, who has been accused of links to the Russian mob, has lost his gas empire, according to the chief of Ukrainian state energy giant Naftogaz.

"Deoligarchization. This term was talked about a lot in the gas market, but here in Ukraine, the group of [oligarchs] Firtash [led] for almost two decades had dominated. Now, this is coming to an end," Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Vitrenko said that currently, nearly all household consumers—or 97.6 percent—receive gas from Naftogaz directly, making the company a monopoly in Ukraine's retail gas market.

"There is no intermediary between us in the form of the Firtash group, which has never been a real supplier, but was an intermediary who did not bear the risks that real suppliers usually bear, in the European sense of the word," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uliaX_0gIVERil00

Vitrenko told reporters that Firtash's regional gas companies will soon move to Naftogaz.

"[Naftogaz] will actually have more than 60 percent in this gas distribution or transportation market," he said.

The billionaire, with reported links to the Kremlin, is sanctioned in Ukraine for selling titanium products that allegedly end up being used by Russian military enterprises.

He has also been indicted in the U.S. on racketeering and bribery charges. Firtash has denied wrongdoing and has fought extradition from Vienna.

In April, Firtash denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with NBC News while under house arrest in Austria, by saying that he believes the Russian president will lose his war against Ukraine, which began in late February.

"He is never going to come out victorious," said Firtash. "No matter what happens, Russia will lose."

Firtash said he would tell Putin that it's "time to stop" and that "there will be no victory."

"The longer this war takes, the worse it will be for the Russian people. Not just for the Ukrainian people," he said.

"I was never pro-Russian," Firtash said. "But you have to understand that I am a businessman. And my goal is to earn money. That's my job."

The Ukrainian oligarch called Putin's war "a massacre."

"To believe that in 2022, in the center of Europe, that such a massacre can be taking place, no normal person could believe it," he said.

According to State Department cables made public by WikiLeaks, Firtash told U.S. officials that he acknowledged needing, and receiving, permission from Semion Mogilevich in 2002, when he established various businesses. At the time, Mogilevich was considered by American officials one of the most dangerous Russian mobsters in the world.

Firtash's spokesman Lanny Davis told NBC News that the businessman "denied any business or other relationship with Russian organized crime," and denied being "used by the Russians" or acting "on behalf of the Kremlin."

Correction 6/22/22, 10:36 a.m. ET: This article has been amended to state that Firtash has denied wrongdoing and has fought extradition from Vienna, not Vitrenko.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lanny Davis
Person
Dmytro Firtash
Person
Vladimir Putin
AOL Corp

Another top Russian general reportedly killed in Ukraine

LONDON — A Russian general was killed during a battle in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, a Russian state journalist reported. According to a translation by the BBC of the journalist’s account, posted on the social media site Telegram, Major Gen. Roman Kutuzov was killed when heading an assault on a Ukrainian residential area. The journalist, Alexander Sladkov, of the state-owned Russia 1, showered praise on Kutuzov’s bravery but did not elaborate on when, where or how the general was killed.
POLITICS
Defense One

Has Ukraine Broken the Russian Military?

There’s no way to verify that 29,600 Russian troops have died in the invasion, as Ukraine’s defense ministry claimed on Thursday, but what is known is that Russia is calling for more volunteers and raising the upper age limit of enlistees. The Russian military has also lost thousands...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Organized Crime#Extradition#Ukrainian#Russian#Naftogaz#European#Kremlin
Fortune

Russian oligarch’s $300 million yacht found hidden in a creek

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Andrey Melnichenko lost his first yacht to sanctions in March. Now authorities say they’ve found another. But impounding this one could be a lot more difficult. The 367-foot, $300...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
98K+
Post
872M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy