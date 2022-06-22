ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Is Natural Wine Worth the Hype?

By Maki Yazawa
Well+Good
Well+Good
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Of5x_0gIVEMYM00

During our college years, we didn't exactly overthink the type of wine we were drinking when we'd gather around a cheese board in our tiny dorm rooms, sipping boxed wine from solo cups with our pinkies held high. (FWIW, that scene is still my ideal Saturday night—dorm floor seating not included.) However, as we’ve grown older, landed *real* jobs, and our palates have evolved to appreciate more than just Two Buck Chuck, learning more about the bottle we bring to an intimate get-together has become both a right of passage and—dare we say—kind of fun.

What vintage is that? Should you decant that bottle of Pinot Noir? “I sense notes of cherry, chocolate, and freshly cut grass.” These are all things you might hear during a typical conversation about the beverage that many of the longest-living people in the world can’t live without. After all, information is power, and wine is so complex, nuanced, and (at times) intimidating that it's only natural to be curious about what experts have to say on the subject.

Case in point? The recent rise in popularity of natural wine, a buzzy category of vino that has likely caught your attention in the last couple of years. If you're curious about what natural wine is, you're certainly not alone—after all, isn’t all wine technically natural? In the latest episode of The Well + Good Podcast, three wine aficionados shared their take on this type of wine, including how it's different from other categories (including organic and biodynamic wine) and whether or not natural wine is any better for you or for the environment.

Listen to the full podcast episode here:

What is natural wine, according to three wine experts

When looking to explain what natural wine is, it's clear that the definition is not exactly black and white or one-size-fits-all. During the podcast, Ella Dove, the host and Creative Director at Well+Good, asked her guest experts the same question: What is natural wine? And, of course, they all had quite different answers.

“Natural wine is a kind of philosophy that wine should be consumed in its purest form," Michele Chen, a lawyer and CMS certified sommelier starts. "So the whole thing is nothing added, nothing taken away. It ties into organic wine in the fact that natural wines start with organic grapes. You want to make sure there are no additives."

Meanwhile, Todd White, the founder of Dry Farm Wines, a health-focused natural wine company, breaks it down into three parts. “[First,] natural wine is always organically or biodynamically grown," he says. "Number two, natural wines are always fermented with wild native yeast, and number three, they are additive-free.”

And last but not least, Megan Krigbaum, a wine and drinks writer, editor, and journalist, reassures us that we’re not the only ones slightly puzzled by figuring out this buzzy category of wine. “This is a loaded question because plenty of publications, winemakers, and wine thinkers have tried to harness the answer to this question—but there are lots of different thoughts, and there is not an actual definition that anyone has to ascribe to,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLyIs_0gIVEMYM00
Photo: W+G Creative

So, what has made natural wine so popular in recent years?

Throughout the episode, the three wine experts all go on to share their personal anecdotes about consuming natural wine and the benefits they’ve experienced by leaping into this new (and somewhat unchartered territory) when it comes to the wine industry as a whole. From learning firsthand about biodynamics and searching for environmentally-friendly pesticides at a small vineyard in Italy to reintroducing the practices of winemaking from Ancient Rome, these special guests share how natural wine is redefining the beverage category. They touch on both natural wine's purported health claims and environmental claims, and take a look at what the science has (and hasn't) shown in both regards.

To help us better understand the potential benefits of natural wine and what differentiates it from other categories, Chen, White, and Krigbaum delve into questions you have likely pondered when looking over a wine label or menu. For instance, what’s the big deal about sulfites? Can natural wines—that generally have lower alcohol percentages—help reduce next-day hangovers? And how is dry farming even possible?

Ready to learn more about whether or not natural wine is worth the hype—and if it's something you'll want to start dappling in (and drinking) ASAP? Sit back, relax, and give the episode a listen. And as an added benefit, you’ll leave wildly well-equipped with wine knowledge ready to be shared with your friends as you embrace your coastal grandmother persona all summer. We'll definitely drink to that.

To learn more about the natural wine movement, listen to the full podcast episode here.

Ready to join the (podcast) conversation? At Well+Good, we spend our days talking to and learning from the most interesting people. Sign up to make sure you don't miss out on an episode!

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

This Effortless Cashew Butter Cherry Pie Tastes Like Peak Summer (and It’s Packed With Protein)

When the summer state fair rolls around, there are a few activities you have no choice but to complete in order to fulfill your annual carnival duties. First step: Spend entirely too long attempting the dreaded ring toss to win the biggest and fluffiest stuffed animal you’ve ever seen. Next up, devote a nauseating amount of time (literally) to the Tilt-A-Whirl until you start seeing double. Lastly, the highlight of the day, which always comes down to the food. Obviously this means pie.
RECIPES
Well+Good

8 Calcium-Rich Foods To Keep Your Bones and Muscles Strong As You Age

Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the body, and it’s essential for performing a wide variety of functions from building strong bones and teeth to boosting muscle function and even secreting hormones. However, while calcium intake has long been associated with drinking milk, there’s an abundance of other nutritious and delicious calcium-rich foods to include in your meals all day long.
FITNESS
Well+Good

Jennifer Aniston’s Best Days Always Include This Mind-Body Wellness Duo

Jennifer Aniston has long been a fan of practicing various fitness modalities—it's what she calls “keeping her body confused” or mixing it up to work muscles in different ways. In the past, that mostly looked like a few high-intensity practices, from boxing and spinning to 20-minute sessions on the elliptical that would leave her “drenched.” But since the pandemic hit, she’s been inspired to broaden her approach to staying fit, adopting a wellness routine that’s equally restorative for her mind and her body: a wake-up meditation followed by a late-morning Pilates class.
FITNESS
Mashed

The Wine-And-Cola Cocktail You'll Be Sipping All Summer Long

Cocktails come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. History states that people have been indulging in mixed drinks for hundreds of years — possibly as far back as the 17th century, per The Spruce Eats. Many of these boozy beverages have unique origin stories that make the serving and/or drinking experience even more enjoyable. For example, did you know the first martini was whipped up in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush? And the Moscow Mule, despite its name, was actually invented in Los Angeles, as told by The Daily Meal. While some of the most well-known cocktail recipes call for distilled spirits or liqueurs, there are a number of beloved concoctions that involve other categories of alcohol, such as beer and wine.
MARTINEZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Wine#White Wine#New Wine#Organic Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Hype
Robb Report

First Taste: The New Prima & Ultima Is a Rare Line of Single Malts Even Whiskey Nerds Will Covet

Click here to read the full article. There is no shortage of ultra-premium, high-end, collectible, expensive single malt scotch whisky releases these days, and Diageo is certainly no stranger to this practice. The company owns many well-known distilleries, including Lagavulin, Cragganmore, Dalwhinnie and Caol Ila, and is the force behind the world-famous Johnnie Walker blends. The Prima & Ultima Private Collection of Rare Malts, now in its third release, will be available for purchase for the first time in the US this summer.  These four rare single malts were selected by master blender Dr. Craig Wilson, and Robb Report had the...
DRINKS
SFGate

At just $13, this Spanish bubbly will deliver a smile with every sip

Sometimes, you just need some fizz to brighten your mood. Well, have I got some inexpensive bubbles for you - a delicious cava from Spain that tastes like a bowl of berries in your glass. For dinner, two more whites: a muscadet from the Loire Valley that cries out for seafood and an outstanding expression of mountain terroir from Argentina with a surprising grape. Don't let sticker shock deter you from this worthy splurge.
DRINKS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Best sparkling wines for English Wine Week

With one in 10 people choosing to celebrate with English fizz during the recent Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, Majestic has picked out a selection to try during English Wine Week. Majestic’s Master Of Wine and Buyer, Elizabeth Kelly, said: “We have a perfect climate for sparkling wines, as the cooler growing season helps to keep that zippy freshness in the wines.
DRINKS
Well+Good

Daily Harvest Has Recalled Their Lentil Crumbles, So If You Have Them, Toss Them Immediately

Peanut butter, strawberries, and now Daily Harvest. The popular meal delivery service, Daily Harvest, has recalled their French Lentil + Leek Crumbles, a plant-based meat alternative product after multiple customers reported severe illnesses linked to consuming them. In a statement released on Sunday, Daily Harvest urged those with the product to dispose of it immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Well+Good

We Need More Trans Representation in Media so More—And More Authentic—Trans Stories Can Be Told

Jaclyn Moore is an executive producer of the recently released Peacock series Queer as Folk, and a trans woman, writer, journalist, and former showrunner of Dear White People. Letting her résumé speak for itself, it's clear she is very busy in the world of media and entertainment. As a trans writer myself, I was excited to connect with her to chat about her career—specifically as it pertains to how her gender and sexual identity plays into how she feels (and has felt) in various work situations.
SOCIETY
Well+Good

10 Dreamy Hotels That Are Making Sleep a Priority

Sleep is foundational for optimal health, and that need for quality zzzs doesn’t just magically take a hiatus while traveling. It’s essential to continue good snoozing habits on vacation—a point hotels are, thankfully, waking up to. Of late, a wave of properties have opened integrating sleep-enhancing amenities—ranging from high-tech mattresses to snooze-inducing spa rituals to curated programming with an emphasis on helping you obtain better sleep, both while you’re OOO and once you’re back home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

The Summer Solstice Is Set To Heat Up Our Emotions—Here’s What To Expect for Your Sign

The summer solstice, which arrives on June 21 and marks the official start to the sunniest season, generally has a more-is-more energy to it. More hours of sunlight each day and more time to spend in nature tends to summon all the more fun summer plans. But, this year, that high-key vibe is likely going to bring up more emotions, too, says astrologer Narayana Montúfar, thanks to a few coinciding cosmic transits. And people of each zodiac sign can expect to feel that intensity differently, based on how the astrology of the day interacts with the signs.
ASTRONOMY
Well+Good

How Your Vitamin D Needs Change as You Age

Whether you live in a part of the world that's a winter wonderland for a portion of the year or you get year-round rays of sunshine, statistics say you're still more likely to be deficient in vitamin D that not.“Out of 100 patients, I’d say 80 are significantly deficient,” integrative physician and internist Svetlana Kogan, MD, previously told Well+Good.
NUTRITION
Well+Good

Crunchy Air Fryer Carrot Fries Are the Anti-Inflammatory Summer Snack Your Dips Deserve

Sweet potato fries are so last summer, right? (Kidding—love you always, SPF.) Still, we're not opposed to giving our go-to starchy spud a little break—so long as it means swapping them out for with these crispy air-fryer carrot fries that come together in the blink of an eye. Loaded with anti-inflammatory properties, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, this healthy snack is the perfect excuse for sneaking some much-needed veggies into your summertime barbecue spread. Serve them as a side for a veggie burger, crunch on them on their own, or dunk them into homemade dips—any way you choose, these are a guaranteed win.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

Understanding the Difference Between Soluble and Insoluble Fiber Is a Key Part of Eating for Optimal Gut Health

When it comes to nutrients, there tends to be a lot of emphasis on getting enough protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats, including omega-3s, and for good reason: They are the building blocks of your body. For optimal functioning, however, you need to make sure you’re consuming enough fiber as well, since it plays an important role in gut health, heart health, and helping your body eliminate waste. (So just a few necessary tasks, NBD.)
NUTRITION
Well+Good

The Best, Professional Chef-Approved Steak Knife Sets That Are Guaranteed To Impress

Admit it: When was the last time you dusted off your spiralizer? While some gadgets exist simply to hog valuable kitchen cabinet real estate, other everyday staples are worth every penny of a serious investment. At the top of that list of must-haves is a standout set of steak knives. A dull knife is both annoying and dangerous (and we have a handy shopping guide all about the best knife sharpeners, if you're in the market!), but a solid steak knife set can be a game-changer.
LIFESTYLE
Food & Wine

Everything You Need to Know About Burgundy

The wines of Burgundy are among the most sought-after and evocative on the market. Indeed, wine has not only been made in this beloved wine region in east-central France for the better part of a millennium, but the minute differences from one plot of vines to another have been charted and studied for centuries. As a result, the Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays that are grown in Burgundy are considered to be benchmarks for both varieties. But the magic of Burgundy is about more than just the wines; it's about the stories behind them, the special plots of land they come from, and the incredible history of the region as a whole. To fully appreciate all that this magnificent wine region has to offer, check out our Burgundy wine guide below.
DRINKS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy